Arsenal's underlying numbers are impressive as outlined by recent posts from latoruga...Didn't know they were THAT good and I have been as guilty as others in not quite believing they could be as good as our Klopp/that city side few years back as KH said. I stand corrected currently...One thing I will say though is that they haven't faced many difficult game states from the matches this year.They've not gone a goal behind?Its all well and good looking brilliant if you always go a goal ahead and are setup to make it difficult for a team chasing a goal....and maybe that will be enough if you get lucky and that trend continues but in a league it most likely wont over the course of time....and I know they've done it early in the season but only just at times. When it comes to the end of the season mad things happen.What happens when a wonder goal or pen goes against? We beat them in the cup when we got our noses in front.....Porto held them and got in front to win the game also.Obviously there has to be credit given to them for not allowing these situations to develop but with the run in with the pressure of that and the CL etc. these things may happen and that is where im interested to see how they respond.If they still find ways to win, i still think atleast one time they will drop points and we will have to be perfect to win the title. Next few weeks will tell a taleIf we blink again before the other two it will be us that will be left praying for favours and guarantee this thread goes over 100 pages