Arsenal have dropped points in 9 games. HOME - Fulham, Spurs, West Ham. AWAY - Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Fulham, Villa, Abu Dhabi
Liverpool have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - United, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi. AWAY - Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Luton, Abu Dhabi, Brighton, United
Abu Dhabi have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - Liverpool, Spurs, Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal. AWAY - Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, Wolves, Chelsea
The ones in bold are the ones I'd say were really out of the blue, poor results. All three teams have had them this season, both home and away. So the whole trying to predict where they could conceivably drop points is pointless. On paper its far more likely Abu Dhabi would drop points away to Palace than at home, but here we are.