Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 09:00:42 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:56:01 am
There'll always be extremes which go too far but I think there's understandable frustration. At the moment it's looking like the league is won with less points than Klopp got 3 times, and we only took one title from that, could be a 4th 90+ point season and only 1 title. Added to 3 CL finals and only 1 win and it would be pretty gutting and not what Klopp and the team deserve for the effort and quality shown over the last 7 years.

Think of the Clubs that win nothing. We have no entitlement to win things. Plus we can still win this title.

The amount of amazing days under Klopp are unbelievable.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 09:05:18 am »
Nobody rolled over for Arsenal last season, beaten in 2 of their last 3 , by Forest 1-0 away and Brighton 3-0 at home
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:07:58 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:05:18 am
Nobody rolled over for Arsenal last season, beaten in 2 of their last 3 , by Forest 1-0 away and Brighton 3-0 at home

They also drew with Saints at home.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:00:42 am
Think of the Clubs that win nothing. We have no entitlement to win things. Plus we can still win this title.

The amount of amazing days under Klopp are unbelievable.
Oh I know it's entitled to complain about only winning x.amoinr of trophies/games, my in laws are Sunderland fans so I see their misery close up haha. And I know I must come across like a dick to have already celebrated one trophy this year but moan about coming close to others. You can only really react to what your team faces though in sport and it does feel a bit shit that we could come out of the period of quality with less than I think we deserve. I'm not asking for other fans to feel bad for me/us!

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 09:43:14 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:00:46 am
What number of games/when do these cover and do you have the same for 21/22?

Arsenal are playing the best at the moment, but us and City are playing at a level where winning 6 or 7 games left wouldn't be that surprising. For as good as Arsenal are playing they could quite easily come up short with the points as they are. They don't need to drop off, just be unlucky, or have a bad day, or the refs to fuck them over.

It's 12 games into the 2nd half of the season with 7 games remaining - where we are today. 

I use the site understat.com.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:02:23 am
All good analysis, but at this point and given how close it is, they don't need to fall apart for us to pip them. We just need them to have one or two unlucky results. We need to do better than them by one point across the next 7 games to finish ahead of them. We need to match City across the next 7 games to finish ahead of them.

7 games is a small enough number for a team to easily outperform or underperform xG models, even if that's unsustainable or unlikely across a season. Look at our xG vs Man Utd's - roughly 4-1 on xG, but 2-2 in reality. That kind of thing happens and could well happen to Arsenal enough times for us to sneak ahead, even if our xG performances aren't as good in that same time.

100% agree with both you and Chris on this.

The fact I was focusing mostly on Arsenal makes it seem like I am arguing for them to win the league, but as you have outlined that isn't how xG works, nor how future outcomes in football work.  It's all about probabilities.

Ultimately I was hoping to build a case that supported my own belief that Arsenal aren't good enough to win the title, but the data just ended up proving me wrong and as the odds reflect right now, it's pretty even across the board with each team having more or less the same chance of winning it.

Something that should also be noted is Arsenal lost Saliba and I think Partey towards the end of last season.  It was obvious how big a blow that was and no doubt it went some way to ballooning their goals conceded numbers.  Perhaps injuries once again help to decide this title.  God knows we are due some luck in that regard.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:00:15 am
The potential elephant in the room kicks off later, in terms of all teams European games.  On paper city and Arsenal have tough games and if both are successful this round obviously face each other in the semis.  If both come through all that without it having an impact on their respective league games in between while also avoiding injuries then all thats out of our hands.

Of course we have to win all our games at same time.

*In the 2018/19 season we won the final and Man City were knocked out in the quarters by Tottenham.

Total pts dropped by either us or Man City during and after the quarters = 0

*In the 2021/22 season we reached the final and Man City reached the semifinal.

Total pts dropped by either us or Man City during and after the quarters = 8 pts

Man City 2-2 Liverpool
Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham
West Ham 2-2 Man City
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:24:40 am »
Arsenal's underlying numbers are impressive as outlined by recent posts from latoruga...
Didn't know they were THAT good and I have been as guilty as others in not quite believing they could be as good as our Klopp/that city side few years back as KH said. I stand corrected currently...

One thing I will say though is that they haven't faced many difficult game states from the matches this year.
They've not gone a goal behind?

Its all well and good looking brilliant if you always go a goal ahead and are setup to make it difficult for a team chasing a goal....and maybe that will be enough if you get lucky and that trend continues but in a league it most likely wont over the course of time....and I know they've done it early in the season but only just at times. When it comes to the end of the season mad things happen.

What happens when a wonder goal or pen goes against? We beat them in the cup when we got our noses in front.....Porto held them and got in front to win the game also.

Obviously there has to be credit given to them for not allowing these situations to develop but with the run in with the pressure of that and the CL etc. these things may happen and that is where im interested to see how they respond.
If they still find ways to win, i still think atleast one time they will drop points and we will have to be perfect to win the title. Next few weeks will tell a tale

If we blink again before the other two it will be us that will be left praying for favours and guarantee this thread goes over 100 pages  ;D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:21:36 am
*In the 2018/19 season we won the final and Man City were knocked out in the quarters by Tottenham.

Total pts dropped by either us or Man City during and after the quarters = 0

*In the 2021/22 season we reached the final and Man City reached the semifinal.

Total pts dropped by either us or Man City during and after the quarters = 8 pts

Man City 2-2 Liverpool
Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham
West Ham 2-2 Man City

City did not have a CL game before or after the West Ham game.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:05:18 am
Nobody rolled over for Arsenal last season, beaten in 2 of their last 3 , by Forest 1-0 away and Brighton 3-0 at home

To be fair, their key defender was injured.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 11:28:08 am »
What has killed us with regard to Arsenal is not beating them at home and getting beaten by them away and also that mad sequence of games where they were put 5 and 6s past a couple of teams.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 11:44:58 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Doesn't matter if United will roll over or not because it'd be the same intensity as if they were trying.

Arsenal put 5 past these minimum. I'm looking at Villa and Spurs, and potentially Wolves away. I have a nasty feeling Bayern will game-raise and knock them out which will lead them to have 1 game a week and not lose any.

United players are professionals footballers, they are not United fans out on the pitch.

Players don't lace up their boots and run out to be beaten in front of friends and family either.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 11:45:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:28:08 am
What has killed us with regard to Arsenal is not beating them at home and getting beaten by them away and also that mad sequence of games where they were put 5 and 6s past a couple of teams.

What has killed us!?

Nothing coz we're still in the race.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
Arsenal have dropped points in 9 games. HOME - Fulham, Spurs, West Ham. AWAY - Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Fulham, Villa, Abu Dhabi

Liverpool have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - United, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi. AWAY - Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Luton, Abu Dhabi, Brighton, United

Abu Dhabi have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - Liverpool, Spurs, Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal. AWAY - Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, Wolves, Chelsea

The ones in bold are the ones I'd say were really out of the blue, poor results. All three teams have had them this season, both home and away. So the whole trying to predict where they could conceivably drop points is pointless. On paper its far more likely Abu Dhabi would drop points away to Palace than at home, but here we are.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 12:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:55:43 am
Arsenal have dropped points in 9 games. HOME - Fulham, Spurs, West Ham. AWAY - Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Fulham, Villa, Abu Dhabi

Liverpool have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - United, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi. AWAY - Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Luton, Abu Dhabi, Brighton, United

Abu Dhabi have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - Liverpool, Spurs, Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal. AWAY - Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, Wolves, Chelsea

The ones in bold are the ones I'd say were really out of the blue, poor results. All three teams have had them this season, both home and away. So the whole trying to predict where they could conceivably drop points is pointless. On paper its far more likely Abu Dhabi would drop points away to Palace than at home, but here we are.

Now take out the games where horrendous refereeing has cost each team points.  Just kidding.  We already know.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:28:08 am
What has killed us with regard to Arsenal is not beating them at home and getting beaten by them away and also that mad sequence of games where they were put 5 and 6s past a couple of teams.

But we are still in a title race with 7 games to go? Nothing has killed us.

Hope the atmosphere is decent on Sunday as 90% of posters have thrown the towel in.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:07:46 pm
But we are still in a title race with 7 games to go? Nothing has killed us.

Hope the atmosphere is decent on Sunday as 90% of posters have thrown the towel in.

I'll be in the Upper Annie with my son, we'll be leaving no voice behind!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 12:13:51 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 10:24:40 am
Arsenal's underlying numbers are impressive as outlined by recent posts from latoruga...
Didn't know they were THAT good and I have been as guilty as others in not quite believing they could be as good as our Klopp/that city side few years back as KH said. I stand corrected currently...

One thing I will say though is that they haven't faced many difficult game states from the matches this year.
They've not gone a goal behind?

Its all well and good looking brilliant if you always go a goal ahead and are setup to make it difficult for a team chasing a goal....and maybe that will be enough if you get lucky and that trend continues but in a league it most likely wont over the course of time....and I know they've done it early in the season but only just at times. When it comes to the end of the season mad things happen.

What happens when a wonder goal or pen goes against? We beat them in the cup when we got our noses in front.....Porto held them and got in front to win the game also.

Obviously there has to be credit given to them for not allowing these situations to develop but with the run in with the pressure of that and the CL etc. these things may happen and that is where im interested to see how they respond.
If they still find ways to win, i still think atleast one time they will drop points and we will have to be perfect to win the title. Next few weeks will tell a tale

If we blink again before the other two it will be us that will be left praying for favours and guarantee this thread goes over 100 pages  ;D

Arsenal also got VERY tired towards the end of the calendar year, before their winter break which absolutely worked wonders for them. Surely the benefits of that break are winding down now. It might be time for them to get tired again. Lots of unknowns still. A straight shootout over 38 teams and you'd expect the best team to come out on top.

A straight shootout over 7 games and you'd expect the luckiest team to prevail. As others have said, we're very due some luck.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm »
As they keep reiterating on The Anfield Wrap - nobody has more points than us. Yes, it's shit not to have it in our own hands, but there are twists and turns to come, I'm sure of it. Let's keep the faith. The big 7. Let's do this.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 01:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:53:02 pm
As they keep reiterating on The Anfield Wrap - nobody has more points than us. Yes, it's shit not to have it in our own hands, but there are twists and turns to come, I'm sure of it. Let's keep the faith. The big 7. Let's do this.

People lost their heads on Sunday.

Its still continuing.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 12:53:02 pm
As they keep reiterating on The Anfield Wrap - nobody has more points than us. Yes, it's shit not to have it in our own hands, but there are twists and turns to come, I'm sure of it. Let's keep the faith. The big 7. Let's do this.

Whats crucial now is us staying within one non win from whoevers ahead of us. We might not catch Arsenals GD but what salvaging a point gave us is a) keeping us ahead of City if we can win out and b) Arsenal know one game they drop points and we dont and were back in pole position again.

Arsenal have been looking great and not been troubled much recently but one game where its 0-0 after 60 and they could get twitchy. If they do stay in front from here and hood us and City off then fair fucks to them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:45:48 am
What has killed us!?

Nothing coz we're still in the race.

I have that mindset myself some times and have to remind myself to just move on from games we don't win. You'd be literally perfect if you went through every 'what if' game and changed them all in your favour.

I bet Arsenal think it'd be great if they hadn't lost at home to West Ham then got beat at Fulham. City will also rue missed opportunities to beat a few sides at home.

You could look at stuff in every game we've not won as I said, but I can't help but think the actual killer moment if we are to miss out on a title win is the Van Dijk/Alisson incident at Arsenal, especially if they're the ones to win it. We deserved nothing from the game but if we'd have gotten a point I think while not putting Arsenal right out of things, it'd have kept them at length and they probably wouldn't have won pretty much every game since. Our own fault but what are you going to do about it two months later. My big worry for the time being is I can see us dropping more points before the end of the season. I still thought more than ever we were relying on favours from elsewhere this season and think it even more so now unfortunately.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm
Ive decided to snap out of my negativity for my own sanity. Fuck mooing about the dropped points. Were essentially back where we were before the Brighton game. All have won 2 and drawn 1 since then. Still bang in the mix. Positivity required.



Nick has seen the light.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:55:43 am
Arsenal have dropped points in 9 games. HOME - Fulham, Spurs, West Ham. AWAY - Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Fulham, Villa, Abu Dhabi

Liverpool have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - United, Arsenal, Abu Dhabi. AWAY - Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Luton, Abu Dhabi, Brighton, United

Abu Dhabi have dropped points in 10 games. HOME - Liverpool, Spurs, Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal. AWAY - Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, Wolves, Chelsea

The ones in bold are the ones I'd say were really out of the blue, poor results. All three teams have had them this season, both home and away. So the whole trying to predict where they could conceivably drop points is pointless. On paper its far more likely Abu Dhabi would drop points away to Palace than at home, but here we are.

Fucking heck, London has been a nightmare for us and we have two away fixtures there in a week.
