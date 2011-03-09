This is exactly why I raised the point in the Arsenal thread but got shot down as talking nonsense.
I too dont think Arsenal will win the league and I think a good part of proving you are the best is winning. But I did say that if Arsenal do go on to win the league, its highly likely they are winning at least 6 of the remaining league games and that form puts them close to or as good as the form City put up in 18/19 and I think thats grounds to say that puts them up there with as good a team as Klopp has produced.
On the flip side, you could say that Klopps team put a run together in 2019 that won a European Cup, got 97 points in one season and in the first half of the following season won all but 1 league game and effectively won the league and that is something this Arsenal side wont be able to achieve. But again who knows, they may win both right now.
I also think that if you are into all that combined 11 stuff that more of our 2018-20 cohort get into it than Arsenal, who probably only have Saliba, Rice and Odegaard who on paper you put in there or have a chance of getting in there.
I think part of the negative reaction is because i dont think people are ready to get their heads around the possibility that Arteta has fashioned a side as good as Jurgen Klopp has. I have been adamant that Arsenal lack firepower and that at decisive moments that will tell. I think I am right but id be lying if i said that belief isnt a little bit wobbly right now. I also am a bit nervous about them going forward because again if they do win the league then they have a side that has put together a monumental performance, won the big trophy all whilst having their best players be under 25. Thats an issue for us when trying to compete going forward seeing as the majority of our best players are over 30.
However, I still believe they wont win it.
These are all excellent observations...because I generally agree with all of them. hahaha
But if I may, let's get into some more numbers that may expose a flaw in many people's - including mine - belief that Arsenal are not good enough to go all the way.
The part that I have left out of all this is probably the most predictive data IMO about Arsenal's chances of winning the title. Many call them bottlers last season and perhaps that is true, but if you look at the xG data over the same period of games as I have captured in my above analysis, you see that in fact Arsenal's bottle job was there for all to see well in advance.
22/23
Arsenal - xG 24.60 / xGA18.89
Undoubtedly Arteta realised the part of the game that let them down the most when it mattered was their defensive numbers. 18.89 was the 5th worst xGA number across the entire league - so almost relegation style defending.
Edit: The reason I consider it the most predictive, is because when you compare it to right now xG 28.11 / xGA 6.61
the difference could not be more stark.
So while I'm here hoping that Arsenal are just going to fall apart like they did last season, the fact of the matter is all the data leading up to that collapse predicted it. It's unfortunate to say, but none of the data says anything like that will happen this season.