« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 135072 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,312
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm »
There must be a few billionaires in this thread. So many who know with absolute certainty how games are going to turn out they must be raking it in at the bookies...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm »
I really don't understand the meltdown yesterday, even if we won we would still need to technically win the 3 away games in a row, 115 and Arsenal easily capable of dropping points, hopefully anyway
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm
I get it and I dont see them winning the league. But they will twat United and Everton.

They beat United 3-1 at home with 96th and 98th minute goals.

Its far from a given.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,063
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 09:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
They beat United 3-1 at home with 96th and 98th minute goals.

It’s far from a given.

Start of the season. This is at the end where they are playing a team who are competing against us. Its a given.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm »
Villa may be trickier than we think for Arsenal.  Emery will not want Arsenal to win that game.

Lets try and beat Palace comfortably and then we see.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,063
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm
Villa may be trickier than we think for Arsenal.  Emery will not want Arsenal to win that game.

Lets try and beat Palace comfortably and then we see.

Arsenal have two days extra rest on Villa. I actually see Wolves as a tougher game for them.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm
Villa may be trickier than we think for Arsenal.  Emery will not want Arsenal to win that game.

Lets try and beat Palace comfortably and then we see.

As well as Villa played against City - then no chance.

Positive - Watkins and McGinn back - but Luiz picked up a red card.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,509
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
They beat United 3-1 at home with 96th and 98th minute goals.

Its far from a given.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:16:00 pm
Start of the season. This is at the end where they are playing a team who are competing against us. Its a given.


Youre both wrong, this is.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,420
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm »
Ive decided to snap out of my negativity for my own sanity. Fuck mooing about the dropped points. Were essentially back where we were before the Brighton game. All have won 2 and drawn 1 since then. Still bang in the mix. Positivity required.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,772
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm
Ive decided to snap out of my negativity for my own sanity. Fuck mooing about the dropped points. Were essentially back where we were before the Brighton game. All have won 2 and drawn 1 since then. Still bang in the mix. Positivity required.

Best way to be.

Enjoy the last ride with Klopp.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,499
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 pm »
OYE MINGEBAGS!



This is the last 5 weeks or so you have with Jurgen Klopp in charge,


You gonna mope around like Kevin the Teenager, or enjoy the ride and enjoy us going for it?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm
Arsenal have two days extra rest on Villa. I actually see Wolves as a tougher game for them.


VAR will find a way to fuck over Wolves :lmao
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm
Ive decided to snap out of my negativity for my own sanity. Fuck mooing about the dropped points. Were essentially back where we were before the Brighton game. All have won 2 and drawn 1 since then. Still bang in the mix. Positivity required.

Love it  :champ
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,269
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
Apparently, there was a player meeting at the AXA today and all the players agreed that the season is over and it's time to hit the beach.

See y'all in August.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,621
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
I really don't understand the meltdown yesterday
It was the fixture, and the predictability of it (despite the recent blips!) The feeling of queasiness all weekend at having to go there again, with so much at stake. The knowing what would happen, even at one nil just knowing (the hope that it wouldnt) then the slow, sickening confirmation of what you knew was inevitable. That old phrase, its the hope that kills you. This time the ball will run for us. Will it fuck. Seen this film more times than the guns of navarone. And its still predictable and absolutely shite.

But the equaliser DOES give hope, it has to, so lets forget it now and move on. Erase it from the collective memory. Its honestly taken until now to feel any real positivity. Which is ridiculous looking at the league table. We should be buzzing. But that fixture. Christ. Its some buzz kill that game. Anyway forget it now. Mods, just delete the post-match thread and lets never talk of it again. Onwards and upwards hurrah!

Fucking c*nts  :no
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,502
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm »
Ive seen Liverpool win one trophy easily.

Every other one was done the hard way.

I also think weve got a 7-0 in us.  One of these, everything is going in. Dont let the PTSD stop you believing.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 01:46:42 am »
I posted this in the APLT forum but also felt it was relevant to this conversation so included it here.

It was in response to the question of whether Arsenal's form is as good as ours or Man City's was in the 18/19 season.  I made a call a few weeks back that I didn't think they were good enough to win the title, I'm not changing my mind, however I think there is further food for thought in the below xG data...

                       
If you overlay Arsenal's xG data this season to both ours and Man City's over a similar time frame in the 18/19 season, in fact Arsenal's form is actually as good if not better in some regards.

Just to be clear, Man City's finish to that season was winning 18 of 19 games in the final half of the season, so if you go back to the start of that run and do a similar comparison to Arsenal's run at that same point this season you get the following data...

18/19
Man City - xG 30.54 / xGA 7.54
Liverpool - xG 28.46 / xGA 8.67

23/24
Arsenal - xG 28.11 / xGA 6.61
Liverpool - xG 36.09 / xGA 13.16
Man City - xG 28.13 / 12.91

Arsenal's defensive numbers are superior to both ours and City's in 18/19, while their expected goals number isn't that far off either of ours or City's.  I'd argue in an aggregate sense they are on par given they are giving up less expected goals which in turn means scoring less - that is generally the nature of things.

As a side note, when you look at our numbers this season the burning question has to be, why can't we find more balance in our play between scoring a bit less and conceding a bit less?  I'm sure that's easier said than done, or Klopp would be doing it.  To quote the Godfather ..."this is the business (style) we've chosen"

Something that occurred to me during this analysis was what about comparing Arsenal to our best season when we actually won the title, controlled games like a boss and blew the competition away.  Well across a similar period our numbers looked as follows...

19/20
Liverpool - xG 26.62 / xGA 12.12

So in actuality this season hasn't been all that dissimilar to our title winning season in terms of goals against, but miles ahead in terms of the chances we are creating.  By way of comparison we are creating even more chances this season than City were last season during the same period and that team went on to win the treble.

Caveat - Yes I'm aware of the deficiencies and flaws of xG and am not arguing that any of the above data can accurately predict the future.    However, if the question is are Arsenal as good as the 18/19 version of Liverpool or Man City then in a xG sense the answer so far is yes.

Draw your own conclusions.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,870
  • ....mmm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 02:03:33 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
There must be a few billionaires in this thread. So many who know with absolute certainty how games are going to turn out they must be raking it in at the bookies...

Takes me back to 13/14, put every penny I had into City winning the league after the Chelsea game.

The worst I've ever felt winning a large bet.
Logged
:D

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,063
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 04:55:13 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:46:42 am
Draw your own conclusions.

This is exactly why I raised the point in the Arsenal thread but got shot down as talking nonsense.

I too dont think Arsenal will win the league and I think a good part of proving you are the best is winning. But I did say that if Arsenal do go on to win the league, its highly likely they are winning at least 6 of the remaining league games and that form puts them close to or as good as the form City put up in 18/19 and I think thats grounds to say that puts them up there with as good a team as Klopp has produced.

On the flip side, you could say that Klopp’s team put a run together in 2019 that won a European Cup, got 97 points in one season and in the first half of the following season won all but 1 league game and effectively won the league and that is something this Arsenal side wont be able to achieve. But again who knows, they may win both right now.

I also think that if you are into all that combined 11 stuff that more of our 2018-20 cohort get into it than Arsenal, who probably only have Saliba, Rice and Odegaard who on paper you put in there or have a chance of getting in there.

I think part of the negative reaction is because i dont think people are ready to get their heads around the possibility that Arteta has fashioned a side as good as Jurgen Klopp has. I have been adamant that Arsenal lack firepower and that at decisive moments that will tell. I think I am right but id be lying if i said that belief isnt a little bit wobbly right now. I also am a bit nervous about them going forward because again if they do win the league then they have a side that has put together a monumental performance, won the big trophy all whilst having their best players be under 25. Thats an issue for us when trying to compete going forward seeing as the majority of our best players are over 30.

However, I still believe they wont win it.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:20 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 05:02:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:55:13 am
This is exactly why I raised the point in the Arsenal thread but got shot down as talking nonsense.

I too dont think Arsenal will win the league and I think a good part of proving you are the best is winning. But I did say that if Arsenal do go on to win the league, its highly likely they are winning at least 6 of the remaining league games and that form puts them close to or as good as the form City put up in 18/19 and I think thats grounds to say that puts them up there with as good a team as Klopp has produced.

On the flip side, you could say that Klopps team put a run together in 2019 that won a European Cup, got 97 points in one season and in the first half of the following season won all but 1 league game and effectively won the league and that is something this Arsenal side wont be able to achieve. But again who knows, they may win both right now.

I think part of the negative reaction is because i dont think people are ready to get their heads around the possibility that Arteta has fashioned a side as good as Jurgen Klopp has. I have been adamant that Arsenal lack firepower and that at decisive moments that will tell. I think I am right but id be lying if i said that belief isnt a little bit wobbly right now. I also am a bit nervous about them going forward because again if they do win the league then they have a side that has put together a monumental performance, won the big trophy all whilst having their best players be under 25. Thats an issue for us when trying to compete going forward seeing as the majority of our best players are over 30.

However, I still believe they wont win it.

Also with Arsenal, they have an obvious area to improve in the summer with the purchase of a striker.
With regard to ourselves and Arsenal, we have been royally fucked over in several games and Arsenal haven't been on the end of nearly as many shocking decisions. In fact, in the Brighton game Havertz should have been sent off and that would have had a major impact on the game.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,063
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 05:11:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:02:12 am
Also with Arsenal, they have an obvious area to improve in the summer with the purchase of a striker.
With regard to ourselves and Arsenal, we have been royally fucked over in several games and Arsenal haven't been on the end of nearly as many shocking decisions. In fact, in the Brighton game Havertz should have been sent off and that would have had a major impact on the game.

Possibly, but I think the most obvious thing has been the fact they have had no real big injuries. But ultimately we didnt really have that many in Klopps best sides either. However of course this season its been really bad and may well be costly, seeing as its likely that Alisson, Trent and Jota probably will get to start the minority of games we have to play from this point onwards.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 05:16:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:11:08 am
Possibly, but I think the most obvious thing has been the fact they have had no real big injuries. But ultimately we didnt really have that many in Klopps best sides either. However of course this season its been really bad and may well be costly, seeing as its likely that Alisson, Trent and Jota probably will get to start the minority of games we have to play from this point onwards.


It's funny you should say that. Our, 'just get on with it' attitude has normalised the injury crisis to the point I forgot to even mention it in comparison to Arsenal.
Also, with regard to the age of their key players compared to ours being over 30,
Robertson - Almost certainly a left centre back is purchased in the summer
Allison - Keepers have a long shelf life (look at Buffon)
VVD - Centre backs have a long shelf life
Mo - He is in fantastic shape but even so, I think we purchase an attacker for the right and side
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:49 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,063
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 05:20:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:16:40 am
It's funny you should say that. Our, 'just get on with it' attitude has normalised the injury crisis to the point I forgot to even mention it in comparison to Arsenal.

Its certainly a factor, especially when you consider we are talking about not being clinical enough, players not looking sharp and us conceding goals and then you remember we dont have Jota, Nunez and Salah have not long been back from injury and Alisson is not here who we can confidently say probably would have prevented some of the goals we have conceded because he is super human.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 05:25:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:20:23 am
Its certainly a factor, especially when you consider we are talking about not being clinical enough, players not looking sharp and us conceding goals and then you remember we dont have Jota, Nunez and Salah have not long been back from injury and Alisson is not here who we can confidently say probably would have prevented some of the goals we have conceded because he is super human.

Kelleher has been super human. Kelleher is way outperforming his shots faced (probably to an unsustainable level). Allison not being in the side has not been a factor.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,063
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 05:26:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:25:18 am
Kelleher has been super human. Kelleher is way outperforming his shots faced (probably to an unsustainable level). Allison not being in the side has not been a factor.

Yep thats probably fair, maybe harsh on Kellaher.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 05:33:34 am »
Arsenal are the most in-form team in the country.
City have by far the easier run-in.
If Liverpool had a margin of error they certainly don't now.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 05:56:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:55:13 am
This is exactly why I raised the point in the Arsenal thread but got shot down as talking nonsense.

I too dont think Arsenal will win the league and I think a good part of proving you are the best is winning. But I did say that if Arsenal do go on to win the league, its highly likely they are winning at least 6 of the remaining league games and that form puts them close to or as good as the form City put up in 18/19 and I think thats grounds to say that puts them up there with as good a team as Klopp has produced.

On the flip side, you could say that Klopps team put a run together in 2019 that won a European Cup, got 97 points in one season and in the first half of the following season won all but 1 league game and effectively won the league and that is something this Arsenal side wont be able to achieve. But again who knows, they may win both right now.

I also think that if you are into all that combined 11 stuff that more of our 2018-20 cohort get into it than Arsenal, who probably only have Saliba, Rice and Odegaard who on paper you put in there or have a chance of getting in there.

I think part of the negative reaction is because i dont think people are ready to get their heads around the possibility that Arteta has fashioned a side as good as Jurgen Klopp has. I have been adamant that Arsenal lack firepower and that at decisive moments that will tell. I think I am right but id be lying if i said that belief isnt a little bit wobbly right now. I also am a bit nervous about them going forward because again if they do win the league then they have a side that has put together a monumental performance, won the big trophy all whilst having their best players be under 25. Thats an issue for us when trying to compete going forward seeing as the majority of our best players are over 30.

However, I still believe they wont win it.

These are all excellent observations...because I generally agree with all of them. hahaha

But if I may, let's get into some more numbers that may expose a flaw in many people's - including mine - belief that Arsenal are not good enough to go all the way.

The part that I have left out of all this is probably the most predictive data IMO about Arsenal's chances of winning the title.  Many call them bottlers last season and perhaps that is true, but if you look at the xG data over the same period of games as I have captured in my above analysis, you see that in fact Arsenal's bottle job was there for all to see well in advance.

22/23

Arsenal - xG 24.60 / xGA18.89

Undoubtedly Arteta realised the part of the game that let them down the most when it mattered was their defensive numbers.  18.89 was the 5th worst xGA number across the entire league - so almost relegation style defending. 
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 05:57:19 am »
When Jurgen came in in Autumn 2015 he said he wanted to turn some of our fans who were "doubters into believers".

After the last 8-9 years of an amazing ride and plenty of twists, turns, and trophies, and with only a few weeks' left of Jurgen being with us, we still have loads of doubters in our support it seems.

I honestly think sometimes - am I surrounded by kids? Or just adults with no life experience?

Jurgen has exceeded all expectations. Be grateful. Wake up. Be a supporter and believer, and enjoy the fact that we are LFC.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 