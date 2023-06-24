« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2760 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:11:55 pm
Spurs beat City home and away in 2021-22.
That's right, mate. Good memory. Spurs were a thorn in City's side for a few years there. Maybe now they can become one for Arsenal. 
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2761 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:55:18 pm
My Tottenham supporting friend informs me they will be coming off a two week break when then play Arsenal and the atmosphere in his words will be feral. Not a guaranteed favour but at least a team capable of winning and willing to win the game.

One negative is not playing for two weeks means they won't have any rhythm going into such a massive game. We've seen what it does to our performance levels when we haven't played a competitive match for a couple weeks.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2762 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm
Utd away will be an easy one for Arsenal?

Or despite how terrible they are, Chelsea at home? Chelsea will be bring them down to their level, kick lumps out of them for sure.

No way Chelsea and Spurs give Arsenal an easy ride.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2763 on: Today at 05:47:21 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:44:14 pm
Utd away will be an easy one for Arsenal?

Or despite how terrible they are, Chelsea at home? Chelsea will be bring them down to their level, kick lumps out of them for sure.

No way Chelsea and Spurs give Arsenal an easy ride.

United will treat Arsenal the way we treated Blackburn in 95
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2764 on: Today at 05:54:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:47:21 pm
United will treat Arsenal the way we treated Blackburn in 95

:lmao :lmao nice one
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2765 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:47:21 pm
United will treat Arsenal the way we treated Blackburn in 95

Fernandes to smash in a free-kick winner in stoppage time?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2766 on: Today at 06:12:10 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:44:14 pm
Utd away will be an easy one for Arsenal?

Or despite how terrible they are, Chelsea at home? Chelsea will be bring them down to their level, kick lumps out of them for sure.

No way Chelsea and Spurs give Arsenal an easy ride.
It's the last home game of their season and there's a real possibility that they'll need to win to avoid Conference league football.

The idea that they'll roll over is fanciful but I get it because it's easy for some of us to overthink it when it's no longer in our hands.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2767 on: Today at 06:13:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:12:10 pm
It's the last home game of their season and there's a real possibility that they'll need to win to avoid Conference league football.

The idea that they'll roll over is fanciful but I get it because it's easy for some of us to overthink it when it's no longer in our hands.

Their fans dont give a shit. Yesterday they were quiet, expected a whacking. They want arsenal to win the league over us and City. That apathy will feed into the team, not that it doesnt already.

There is a reason Klopp made those comments.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2768 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm
I keep looking at that Chelsea game and dismissing it, but I'm starting to talk myself into it. If they win their game in hand they're 2 points off United and are will in the mix for Europa League qualification.

They're also a mad fucking side and have come out with 2 points home and away against City.

Overall if Arsenal come out of this run unscathed then fair play:

ArsenalBayern MunichHCL
ArsenalAston VillaHPL
ArsenalBayern MunichACL
ArsenalWolvesAPL
ArsenalChelseaHPL
ArsenalTottenhamAPL

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2769 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:25:19 pm
I keep looking at that Chelsea game and dismissing it, but I'm starting to talk myself into it. If they win their game in hand they're 2 points off United and are will in the mix for Europa League qualification.

They're also a mad fucking side and have come out with 2 points home and away against City.

Overall if Arsenal come out of this run unscathed then fair play:

Arsenal   Bayern Munich   H   CL   
Arsenal   Aston Villa   H   PL   
Arsenal   Bayern Munich   A   CL   
Arsenal   Wolves   A   PL   
Arsenal   Chelsea   H   PL   
Arsenal   Tottenham   A   PL   


They are also the side that outplayed Arsenal the most this season.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2770 on: Today at 06:33:10 pm
Chelsea to beat Arsenal with poch ripping off his shirt to reveal his spurs tattoos at the end.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2771 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:12:10 pm
It's the last home game of their season and there's a real possibility that they'll need to win to avoid Conference league football.

The idea that they'll roll over is fanciful but I get it because it's easy for some of us to overthink it when it's no longer in our hands.

How is it fanciful? If you genuinely think Utd will put up a fight against Arsenal if a CL spot is out of the question and knowing that it could help City or Liverpool win the title then you have lost the plot. They will roll over. And so will Everton if their premier league status is assured. There is absolutely no doubt about that. To suggest otherwise is plain folly.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2772 on: Today at 07:08:57 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:41:05 pm
If Konate hadn't played midweek and then played yesterday and made a mistake then people would have said why wasn't he given minutes midweek for match fitness and rhythm?

Probably but it still wouldn't have been a single players fault for us not winning.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2773 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm
I think Arsenal will drop points
Cheats - Im not sure
Liverpool I think will suffer another draw
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2774 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:12:10 pm
It's the last home game of their season and there's a real possibility that they'll need to win to avoid Conference league football.

The idea that they'll roll over is fanciful but I get it because it's easy for some of us to overthink it when it's no longer in our hands.

We had all this when they played City and Leicester, they didnt try in either. There's plenty of games for Arsenal to fuck up, that won't be one of them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2775 on: Today at 07:14:29 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:41:25 pm
How is it fanciful? If you genuinely think Utd will put up a fight against Arsenal if a CL spot is out of the question and knowing that it could help City or Liverpool win the title then you have lost the plot. They will roll over. And so will Everton if their premier league status is assured. There is absolutely no doubt about that. To suggest otherwise is plain folly.
I dont think Utd will roll over for Arsenal, but they arent very good so theres every possibility theyll get beat
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2776 on: Today at 07:17:26 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:14:29 pm
I dont think Utd will roll over for Arsenal, but they arent very good so theres every possibility theyll get beat

They have been fortunate in so many games I still wouldn't dismiss them grabbing a lucky point. How many times have people said they don't deserve anything yet somehow they have managed to pinch a lucky win or draw.
