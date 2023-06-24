Spurs beat City home and away in 2021-22.
My Tottenham supporting friend informs me they will be coming off a two week break when then play Arsenal and the atmosphere in his words will be feral. Not a guaranteed favour but at least a team capable of winning and willing to win the game.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Utd away will be an easy one for Arsenal?Or despite how terrible they are, Chelsea at home? Chelsea will be bring them down to their level, kick lumps out of them for sure.No way Chelsea and Spurs give Arsenal an easy ride.
United will treat Arsenal the way we treated Blackburn in 95
It's the last home game of their season and there's a real possibility that they'll need to win to avoid Conference league football. The idea that they'll roll over is fanciful but I get it because it's easy for some of us to overthink it when it's no longer in our hands.
I keep looking at that Chelsea game and dismissing it, but I'm starting to talk myself into it. If they win their game in hand they're 2 points off United and are will in the mix for Europa League qualification.They're also a mad fucking side and have come out with 2 points home and away against City.Overall if Arsenal come out of this run unscathed then fair play:Arsenal Bayern Munich H CL Arsenal Aston Villa H PL Arsenal Bayern Munich A CL Arsenal Wolves A PL Arsenal Chelsea H PL Arsenal Tottenham A PL
If Konate hadn't played midweek and then played yesterday and made a mistake then people would have said why wasn't he given minutes midweek for match fitness and rhythm?
How is it fanciful? If you genuinely think Utd will put up a fight against Arsenal if a CL spot is out of the question and knowing that it could help City or Liverpool win the title then you have lost the plot. They will roll over. And so will Everton if their premier league status is assured. There is absolutely no doubt about that. To suggest otherwise is plain folly.
I dont think Utd will roll over for Arsenal, but they arent very good so theres every possibility theyll get beat
