Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:04:08 am
looks like we have been spoilt with the oil fucking cheats winning by big margins every year that we have forgotten what a proper title fight is all about

this team have proven to be more mentally resilient than the fans here and i do think there will more twist and turns before the end of the season.

how brilliant would it be if we win in by a single point. not to brilliant for the heart though.

remember during that run - we went behind in something like 7 of the last 10 games and had to force through results. We won the FA cup on penalties again (no goal in open play if I recall - or maybe that was the league cup) and the CL final - we scored no goals and looked shot.

I'm not discounting that there will be more twists and turns - I'm just saying it feels like we are running out of steam. Lots of huff and puff but failing to execute the fine margins where we'd be putting teams away in the first half.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:08:35 pm
remember during that run - we went behind in something like 7 of the last 10 games and had to force through results. We won the FA cup on penalties again (no goal in open play if I recall - or maybe that was the league cup) and the CL final - we scored no goals and looked shot.

I'm not discounting that there will be more twists and turns - I'm just saying it feels like we are running out of steam. Lots of huff and puff but failing to execute the fine margins where we'd be putting teams away in the first half.

Key difference is we do have more depth coming back in this time (Ali, Trent, and Jota especially).  We also have more depth in midfield now (back then we were desperate to hope Thiago stayed fit).  Only question is if we can continue to keep pace in the next few weeks as we try to click on all cylinders.

I don't think we're out of steam as much as our execution in front of goal can be poor.  Likewise, our defensive levels might be just a tad better with Ali and Konate in there (no disrespect to Kelleher, Quansah/Gomez) too.

I think we can peak at the right time again, and we aren't running out of steam like in 21/22, but the bigger question is if we can execute when it matters, and if we can keep things ticking over as the big guns return.
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 01:08:40 pm
I don't think CL changes anything. City have been doing that for a while now and now how to deal with it. Arsenal are rather inexperienced under Arteta, but they don't seem like they are about to slow down or get tired. Not with their playstyle.

It's nonsense. It's way overblown. One of those stereotype that catches like fire and everyone constantly goes on about. I've seen it every season here on this forum and on social media how it might hit them. Never does.

Apart from a head to head game against us after playing Atletico, they haven't dropped a single point after a CL game during 18/19, 21/22 and 22/23. From the QF onwards, not one point in three seasons. In fact there is a common theme where they end up winning the games by more than 2. So the only time they have dropped points is when they have faced a title rival after a CL game (who had a CL game themselves).

Dropped points in 20/21 but they had sealed the title with a few months to go so it doesn't apply.

Remember in 2022 when they suffered a heart-breaking loss to Real that went into extra time? Two late goals in normal time. They beat Newcastle 5-0 a few days later.

I actually recall Bernardo stating in an interview a few seasons ago how they prefer having a game every three days in the last few months of the season, as they are able to be in automated mode with their patterns of play. Something about how when they have a week rest, they can lose their football by training and overthinking during the week.

History shows the CL never hits them hard.
Relentless, straight on to hammer back at any sort of optimism.  ;D
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:58:25 pm
Wow that's a tough wank to be honest.

Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 08:05:21 am
Win all our remaining games and score 1.29 more goals per game than Arsenal and we win the league.
It's still technically in our hands.

Simple - we just need to create 12.9 more chances per game than we currently are and we can add 1.29 extra goals per game easily 😉
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:23:43 pm
Relentless, straight on to hammer back at any sort of optimism.  ;D

It's not hitting at any optimism. Simply stating facts around this myth that CL might hit our rivals hard during a run-in. I've yet to see it in action.

That loss against Real was the most brutal loss you can imagine. They brushed it off and won 5-0 a few days later.

Many seem to think they are part-timers who can't handle 2 games in a week. They are professional athletes with supreme conditioning and an elite mindset.
The CL may impact Arsenal as they haven't been through this under Arteta, but how it could affect City is interesting.

In 2019, Pep tinkered to deal with the fixtures, but he did it in a weird way.  He started KDB at home in the league fixture against Cardiff, then didn't start him at Spurs for the first leg CL game (despite having rest time), and then started him at Palace in the league fixture after.  They won both league fixtures but lost that crucial first leg 1-0, which ultimately doomed then.

So CL fixtures did have an impact on Guardiola's thinking, but it was the opposite:  he ended up out of the CL but won the league games.

How will he manage KDB this time given his injuries and age?  Is it possible Pep over prepares for the CL that costs him the league this time?  We'll see.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:30:22 pm


Many seem to think they are part-timers who can't handle 2 games in a week. They are professional athletes with supreme conditioning and an elite mindset.

I don't think anyone thinks that at all, just that the added games can take a toll and it *might* lead to a fuck up, I thought we looked pretty spent and out of ideas after Villarreal away v Spurs at Anfield and we dropped points. All we need is a draw for them at Wolves or something after a tiring one at Bayern on the wednesday.

It should also be said it's absolutely mindblowing for us to be level on points with the greatest team this sport has ever witnessed.
I think were all long enough in the tooth to know what to expect from City at this point of the season. They effectively turn into a robot. CL games in between probably help sharpness if anything.

Can only hope Arsenal dont do the same - although signs are pointing towards that. Both teams employ a very controlled, mechanical style of play which probably helps.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:30:22 pm
It's not hitting at any optimism. Simply stating facts around this myth that CL might hit our rivals hard during a run-in. I've yet to see it in action.

That loss against Real was the most brutal loss you can imagine. They brushed it off and won 5-0 a few days later.

Many seem to think they are part-timers who can't handle 2 games in a week. They are professional athletes with supreme conditioning and an elite mindset.

And what if they have to play each other in a Semi-final?!


What do your tea-leaves say about that?
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:21:32 pm

Yeah, it's one of the usual arguments used for when we're looking for some hope in a title challenge. And by this point we had two or three chances to see it how it goes.
Isn't the CL affecting the league obviously a different question for Arsenal or City?
Surely its significantly more likely to affect Arsenal
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:58:06 am
Without PGMOL we'd have had a nice cushion and the country would have been set up for an exciting title race.

i'm confused, we are still in an 'exciting title race'? yes PGMOL errors have cost us a few points this season, but it's not like we've not played well/had the chances to win a couple more. Diaz/Nunez not being killers has been an issue - and Mo lately too. our next manager needs to address that, and i'd assume it'd be pretty high on their concerns. whether it's a personnel issue or just bad decision making that can be 'coached out', we'll have to see.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:39:28 pm
I don't think anyone thinks that at all, just that the added games can take a toll and it *might* lead to a fuck up, I thought we looked pretty spent and out of ideas after Villarreal away v Spurs at Anfield and we dropped points.


Yeah I remember this ripple effect... we shouldve killed the tie vs Villereal at home but spent the last half an hour strolling around.. we then had to give everything in the away leg and were way off our level at Spurs
Its obv not right to say it has zero effect not sure why people are arguing that ... the effect will be based on how hard your fixtures are and how much you can rotate without a drop off in level
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:57:07 pm
i'm confused, we are still in an 'exciting title race'? yes PGMOL errors have cost us a few points this season, but it's not like we've not played well/had the chances to win a couple more. Diaz/Nunez not being killers has been an issue - and Mo lately too. our next manager needs to address that, and i'd assume it'd be pretty high on their concerns. whether it's a personnel issue or just bad decision making that can be 'coached out', we'll have to see.

Right, but we'd still be top had we not been fucked over by PGMOL.

If we lose by one point then it's PGMOL that have decided the title.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:30:22 pm
It's not hitting at any optimism. Simply stating facts around this myth that CL might hit our rivals hard during a run-in. I've yet to see it in action.

That loss against Real was the most brutal loss you can imagine. They brushed it off and won 5-0 a few days later.

Many seem to think they are part-timers who can't handle 2 games in a week. They are professional athletes with supreme conditioning and an elite mindset.

It forgetting the loss to Spurs in the champions League and then winning the following weekend and winning out. It may affect Arsenal as its their first time but it wont have an impact on City.
Of course the more you play the more chances you have to fuck something up. But the question is how do you approach it. As Jack says I also remember how we should have killed that tie at Anfield and then we had problems away. It was a typical slow start (something that is still with us) and then we had to throw everything at them. Going behind and then trying to get back was the story of last few months of that season.

In comparison, both Arsenal and City look like they are able to manage it a little bit better than us with their control-first approach. I'm quite interested in how Arsenal will fare against Bayern because we know how it usually went in the past. Bayern look weak and I wouldn't be surprised if they were no challenge for Arteta & co.

All of what Andar said may be true of previous versions of City. What about this one? They've already shipped more goals than usual - apart from the last two games haven't swatted away teams with ease like they usually do....and even when they were 100-point monsters their dropped points would occur in the most unexpected fixtures. The same type that remain for them....

And Arsenal? They haven't dealt with the pressure on both fronts for many years, seem to suit having extended periods of rest between games too - and if we're worried because of our recent 1-point title losses what about them and last year? was all looking great for them.
Look at the squad of both these teams and their attacking options. If their star players stay fit then ok but de bruyne cant play every  weekend and is foden's output going to remain redhot as it is?
The relacement for Saka and martinelli are what Trossard and who else? Arsenal's difficulty in particular comes when its just not clicking in front of goal and they haven't been gifted an early goal...like in December when games came thick and fast and they dropped points to Fulham and West Ham.....

Its about them having to use their weaker squad more often than they like. Thats why the CL can cause *potential* slipups...moreso than us who are waiting for one of our best finishers, the best goalkeeper in the world and one of the best creative players in the world to return. Who will in turn give rest to other players so we can use our subs effectively which has worked so well so far


*All of this was written with red tinted glasses and not completely fact checked so tell me im wrong  ;D
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:08:53 am

Why do people keep saying this when its not true? Before he got injured he was undoubtedly playing as our best attacker nothing to do with him being injured, he was playing the best football of his career, dribbling through defences in a way he hadnt since his first season and also being clinical and intelligent in his shot making in a way our other attackers simply arent.

He was out best attacker before injury and people are still hyping him higher than he was. People talk of him as if he has never missed a shot.

We are significantly better with him but he isn't the Messiah either
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:16:28 pm
He was out best attacker before injury and people are still hyping him higher than he was. People talk of him as if he has never missed a shot.

We are significantly better with him but he isn't the Messiah either

Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:16:50 am
Need to tighten up otherwise we aren't winning the title.

Only one team conceding more than 35 has won the league since 2014/15. That was Leicester. We are on 30. City are on 31 and that is their worst record at this stage of the season since Guardiola's first season when they finished 3rd.

If you can't keep clean sheets then bad days in front of goal will cost you more. If you have a mean defence then that is less of an issue.

The thing with Leicester as well was they did tighten up. They had a long run of 1-0 wins in the run in, around this point of the season. We just don't grind out the 1 and 2-0 wins that you need to in a title season (we had a load of them the year we did win it). We've only kept two league clean sheets since Boxing Day.

As much as yesterday is on the forwards not finishing the game off, we did score two - it should be enough.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:16:28 pm
He was out best attacker before injury and people are still hyping him higher than he was. People talk of him as if he has never missed a shot.

We are significantly better with him but he isn't the Messiah either

Jota's streaky, when he's on form he scores every week which he was doing for a while before the injury.

On the other hand he's had long goal droughts, namely last season either side of injury lay offs, so it's hoping he hits the goal trail quickly when he does return.

My Tottenham supporting friend informs me they will be coming off a two week break when then play Arsenal and the atmosphere in his words will be feral. Not a guaranteed favour but at least a team capable of winning and willing to win the game.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:55:18 pm
My Tottenham supporting friend informs me they will be coming off a two week break when then play Arsenal and the atmosphere in his words will be feral. Not a guaranteed favour but at least a team capable of winning and willing to win the game.

Tottenham are a bizarre side and the North London Derby is one of the maddest fixture (if not the maddest) the premier league has. Its a bit of an anything can happen game and its the biggest hurdle left for Arsenal imo
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:57:05 pm
Tottenham are a bizarre side and the North London Derby is one of the maddest fixture (if not the maddest) the premier league has. Its a bit of an anything can happen game and its the biggest hurdle left for Arsenal imo
Without doubt mate and Spurs should be the fresher of the two sides.
Just need Arsenal to concede first. The only game they have won when conceding first was United in September.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:55:18 pm
My Tottenham supporting friend informs me they will be coming off a two week break when then play Arsenal and the atmosphere in his words will be feral. Not a guaranteed favour but at least a team capable of winning and willing to win the game.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:59:28 pm
Without doubt mate and Spurs should be the fresher of the two sides.

They play some good stuff going forward and Son is always, always a threat, his freakishly good finishing poses a different threat to Arsenals defence

They have their flaws and im not expecting miracles from them but derby games can cause some huge shocks
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:55:18 pm
My Tottenham supporting friend informs me they will be coming off a two week break when then play Arsenal and the atmosphere in his words will be feral. Not a guaranteed favour but at least a team capable of winning and willing to win the game.
Can't ever count on Spurs, though. "Spursing" or "Spursy" will be in the dictionary to describe teams bottling big matches before long. 
