All of what Andar said may be true of previous versions of City. What about this one? They've already shipped more goals than usual - apart from the last two games haven't swatted away teams with ease like they usually do....and even when they were 100-point monsters their dropped points would occur in the most unexpected fixtures. The same type that remain for them....And Arsenal? They haven't dealt with the pressure on both fronts for many years, seem to suit having extended periods of rest between games too - and if we're worried because of our recent 1-point title losses what about them and last year? was all looking great for them.Look at the squad of both these teams and their attacking options. If their star players stay fit then ok but de bruyne cant play every weekend and is foden's output going to remain redhot as it is?The relacement for Saka and martinelli are what Trossard and who else? Arsenal's difficulty in particular comes when its just not clicking in front of goal and they haven't been gifted an early goal...like in December when games came thick and fast and they dropped points to Fulham and West Ham.....Its about them having to use their weaker squad more often than they like. Thats why the CL can cause *potential* slipups...moreso than us who are waiting for one of our best finishers, the best goalkeeper in the world and one of the best creative players in the world to return. Who will in turn give rest to other players so we can use our subs effectively which has worked so well so far*All of this was written with red tinted glasses and not completely fact checked so tell me im wrong