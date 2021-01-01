« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:04:08 am
looks like we have been spoilt with the oil fucking cheats winning by big margins every year that we have forgotten what a proper title fight is all about

this team have proven to be more mentally resilient than the fans here and i do think there will more twist and turns before the end of the season.

how brilliant would it be if we win in by a single point. not to brilliant for the heart though.

remember during that run - we went behind in something like 7 of the last 10 games and had to force through results. We won the FA cup on penalties again (no goal in open play if I recall - or maybe that was the league cup) and the CL final - we scored no goals and looked shot.

I'm not discounting that there will be more twists and turns - I'm just saying it feels like we are running out of steam. Lots of huff and puff but failing to execute the fine margins where we'd be putting teams away in the first half.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:08:35 pm
remember during that run - we went behind in something like 7 of the last 10 games and had to force through results. We won the FA cup on penalties again (no goal in open play if I recall - or maybe that was the league cup) and the CL final - we scored no goals and looked shot.

I'm not discounting that there will be more twists and turns - I'm just saying it feels like we are running out of steam. Lots of huff and puff but failing to execute the fine margins where we'd be putting teams away in the first half.

Key difference is we do have more depth coming back in this time (Ali, Trent, and Jota especially).  We also have more depth in midfield now (back then we were desperate to hope Thiago stayed fit).  Only question is if we can continue to keep pace in the next few weeks as we try to click on all cylinders.

I don't think we're out of steam as much as our execution in front of goal can be poor.  Likewise, our defensive levels might be just a tad better with Ali and Konate in there (no disrespect to Kelleher, Quansah/Gomez) too.

I think we can peak at the right time again, and we aren't running out of steam like in 21/22, but the bigger question is if we can execute when it matters, and if we can keep things ticking over as the big guns return.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 01:08:40 pm
I don't think CL changes anything. City have been doing that for a while now and now how to deal with it. Arsenal are rather inexperienced under Arteta, but they don't seem like they are about to slow down or get tired. Not with their playstyle.

It's nonsense. It's way overblown. One of those stereotype that catches like fire and everyone constantly goes on about. I've seen it every season here on this forum and on social media how it might hit them. Never does.

Apart from a head to head game against us after playing Atletico, they haven't dropped a single point after a CL game during 18/19, 21/22 and 22/23. From the QF onwards, not one point in three seasons. In fact there is a common theme where they end up winning the games by more than 2. So the only time they have dropped points is when they have faced a title rival after a CL game (who had a CL game themselves).

Dropped points in 20/21 but they had sealed the title with a few months to go so it doesn't apply.

Remember in 2022 when they suffered a heart-breaking loss to Real that went into extra time? Two late goals in normal time. They beat Newcastle 5-0 a few days later.

I actually recall Bernardo stating in an interview a few seasons ago how they prefer having a game every three days in the last few months of the season, as they are able to be in automated mode with their patterns of play. Something about how when they have a week rest, they can lose their football by training and overthinking during the week.

History shows the CL never hits them hard.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Relentless, straight on to hammer back at any sort of optimism.  ;D
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:58:25 pm
Wow that's a tough wank to be honest.

:D

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 08:05:21 am
Win all our remaining games and score 1.29 more goals per game than Arsenal and we win the league.
It's still technically in our hands.

Simple - we just need to create 12.9 more chances per game than we currently are and we can add 1.29 extra goals per game easily 😉
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:23:43 pm
Relentless, straight on to hammer back at any sort of optimism.  ;D

It's not hitting at any optimism. Simply stating facts around this myth that CL might hit our rivals hard during a run-in. I've yet to see it in action.

That loss against Real was the most brutal loss you can imagine. They brushed it off and won 5-0 a few days later.

Many seem to think they are part-timers who can't handle 2 games in a week. They are professional athletes with supreme conditioning and an elite mindset.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
The CL may impact Arsenal as they haven't been through this under Arteta, but how it could affect City is interesting.

In 2019, Pep tinkered to deal with the fixtures, but he did it in a weird way.  He started KDB at home in the league fixture against Cardiff, then didn't start him at Spurs for the first leg CL game (despite having rest time), and then started him at Palace in the league fixture after.  They won both league fixtures but lost that crucial first leg 1-0, which ultimately doomed then.

So CL fixtures did have an impact on Guardiola's thinking, but it was the opposite:  he ended up out of the CL but won the league games.

How will he manage KDB this time given his injuries and age?  Is it possible Pep over prepares for the CL that costs him the league this time?  We'll see.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:30:22 pm


Many seem to think they are part-timers who can't handle 2 games in a week. They are professional athletes with supreme conditioning and an elite mindset.

I don't think anyone thinks that at all, just that the added games can take a toll and it *might* lead to a fuck up, I thought we looked pretty spent and out of ideas after Villarreal away v Spurs at Anfield and we dropped points. All we need is a draw for them at Wolves or something after a tiring one at Bayern on the wednesday.

It should also be said it's absolutely mindblowing for us to be level on points with the greatest team this sport has ever witnessed.
