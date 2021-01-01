I don't think CL changes anything. City have been doing that for a while now and now how to deal with it. Arsenal are rather inexperienced under Arteta, but they don't seem like they are about to slow down or get tired. Not with their playstyle.



It's nonsense. It's way overblown. One of those stereotype that catches like fire and everyone constantly goes on about. I've seen it every season here on this forum and on social media how it might hit them. Never does.Apart from a head to head game against us after playing Atletico, they haven't dropped a single point after a CL game during 18/19, 21/22 and 22/23. From the QF onwards, not one point in three seasons. In fact there is a common theme where they end up winning the games by more than 2. So the only time they have dropped points is when they have faced a title rival after a CL game (who had a CL game themselves).Dropped points in 20/21 but they had sealed the title with a few months to go so it doesn't apply.Remember in 2022 when they suffered a heart-breaking loss to Real that went into extra time? Two late goals in normal time. They beat Newcastle 5-0 a few days later.I actually recall Bernardo stating in an interview a few seasons ago how they prefer having a game every three days in the last few months of the season, as they are able to be in automated mode with their patterns of play. Something about how when they have a week rest, they can lose their football by training and overthinking during the week.History shows the CL never hits them hard.