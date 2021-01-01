If it were a toss up between finishing fourth or winning the Europa League then there is absolutely no comparison.



A cup in the cupboard is always, always more important than some shithouse fourth place.



The League is important if you're trying to win it, but cups are another piece of our history as a club.



Sure, but we aren't in the conversation for fourth, are we? We were in the driving seat for number 20. Our first for more than three decades in front of fans. I still think we have an incredible chance of winning it, and we should be doing everything at all costs to do so. Playing injury-prone players on Thursday nights during an injury crisis is none of our business.