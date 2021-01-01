« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Studgotelli

  they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2680 on: Today at 01:06:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:02:16 pm
We dont know that.

I think we want them both to qualify in CL in all honesty.

Just gotta be realistic imo, they can handle the CL and games against the teams theyre playing. Theyve done it for years now.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2681 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:06:08 pm
Just gotta be realistic imo, they can handle the CL and games against the teams theyre playing. Theyve done it for years now.

They have but hopefully the luck is on our side in a race now.

An injury or suspension for one of their key players.
crewlove

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2682 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm
I don't think CL changes anything. City have been doing that for a while now and now how to deal with it. Arsenal are rather inexperienced under Arteta, but they don't seem like they are about to slow down or get tired. Not with their playstyle.
LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2683 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:08 pm
If it were a toss up between finishing fourth or winning the Europa League then there is absolutely no comparison.

A cup in the cupboard is always, always more important than some shithouse fourth place.

The League is important if you're trying to win it, but cups are another piece of our history as a club.

Sure, but we aren't in the conversation for fourth, are we? We were in the driving seat for number 20. Our first for more than three decades in front of fans. I still think we have an incredible chance of winning it, and we should be doing everything at all costs to do so. Playing injury-prone players on Thursday nights during an injury crisis is none of our business.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2684 on: Today at 01:11:48 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:08:55 pm
Sure, but we aren't in the conversation for fourth, are we? We were in the driving seat for number 20. Our first for more than three decades in front of fans. I still think we have an incredible chance of winning it, and we should be doing everything at all costs to do so. Playing injury-prone players on Thursday nights during an injury crisis is none of our business.

We still have an incredible chance of winning it though.

The doom and gloom is really strange. If there was one game left then I could understand.
