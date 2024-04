The idea that Jota is a freakish finisher who will descend from the gods (sorry A and E) and sort all our problems is becoming increasingly silly



Over his career he’s an average ish finisher whose run super hot in the league this season .. he’s very good at getting into dangerous goal scoring positions and also very good at not taking long range or bad location shots

He improves us because we’d go from 3 very good forwards to 4 but he’s not going to rid us of the perceived problem of missed chances because that’s footer ….



People seem fixated on our attack not being ‘clinical’ enough when our attack is a notch better than our title rivals but our defence is worse.



Kind of agree with this but I do think if he plays yesterday and the cup game we win at least one of themThe reality is we’ve scored 4 goals in normal time at Old Trafford in two matches and gone on to draw both, obviously then losing the cup match in extra time having then scored a third goal and let that slip with 15 minutes left.The missed chances are annoying but we need to be better at managing periods of play, both yesterday and the cup match we’re well ahead and totally in control, the second goal would have come probably and that would have remained the case had we taken control back a bit quicker after the equaliser.