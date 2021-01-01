« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 128324 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 08:24:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:04:36 am
If Arsenal win their next 7 games it's 18 wins from 19 games and one draw (against City away)  55/58 points. There's fuck all you can do against that kind of form.
Yep, that would be ridiculous. Tough game for them on Sunday, and they're the last of the three to play. City will smash Luton, we should be beating Palace, so they'll go into that game with a pressure they haven't been under since they crumbled last season. It's not over yet.

To be honest I'm more worried about us at the moment. I was quite convinced until yesterday but we've got to sort ourselves out in attack. The speed we try to do everything at is killing us. We have no control over games at the moment and that's a worry especially when one of those is Sheffield United at home. In MacAllister, Elliott, Gravenbergh, Dom, Jones, we've got so many players who can pick defences apart from midfield if we just slow down a little and show some patience. Not to mention Trent hopefully back soon and Salah's playmaking abilities when he drops deep. We seem to have lost our way a little bit as an attacking outfit over recent weeks and looking at our fixtures we will drop more points unless we can sort it quickly. We seem to be relying on that mental toughness and our ability to always find a way even if we've played badly.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 08:24:38 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:23:31 am
Maybe, but Jota (for example) came back after an extended break earlier this season and scored 4 and assisted 2 in his first 3 games back. We don't just get to decide they won't be good enough on their return and state it as if it's a fact.
If we'd had Jota off the bench for the last 20 yesterday then I think he may well have made a difference.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,729
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 08:27:19 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:23:43 am
It's nothing to do with luck we need to learn how to close games down and not be so open all the time

Of course it is. City are at 1-1 at weekend and Palace are denied a peno and hit the bar.

As KH says, a load of goals we have conceded recently are wonder goals.

I wont even go into the bonkers refereeing decisions against the other contenders.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 08:28:17 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:24:38 am
If we'd had Jota off the bench for the last 20 yesterday then I think he may well have made a difference.

It may have done if hed been presented with a chance.  However the decision making in the final 3rd from us has been poor for a while, certainly yesterday (similar to the cup game), so no guarantee hed have been presented with a chance.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,729
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 08:29:49 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:28:17 am
It may have done if hed been presented with a chance.  However the decision making in the final 3rd from us has been poor for a while, certainly yesterday (similar to the cup game), so no guarantee hed have been presented with a chance.

We still had chances at 2-2.

Elliott had a stroke similar to the Palmer one that got deflected in.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,849
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 08:32:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:29:49 am
We still had chances at 2-2.

Elliott had a stroke similar to the Palmer one that got deflected in.

Mo and Diaz had great chances, both fucked them up badly.
Mo especially was shooting like a drunk sailor all day long.

Put Jota on any of those and it's almost certainly a goal to make it 1-6, because he has already scored three.
Logged

Online GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 08:34:24 am »
Rarely will it happen that we get an 84th minute equalizer at OT, get a draw and feel like you have lost the game at the end. Same feeling as conceding a last min winner almost. Absurd.

Nothing irks me more in football than teams wasting chances and throwing away a game and more so when it's the actual team you support.
 
Having slept on it though, things aren't all that bad
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,729
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 08:35:08 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:32:54 am
Mo and Diaz had great chances, both fucked them up badly.
Mo especially was shooting like a drunk sailor all day long.

Put Jota on any of those and it's almost certainly a goal to make it 1-6, because he has already scored three.

Our finishing was poor and it didnt help we gifted them the equaliser either.

But the point may prove important as still ahead of City.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 08:35:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:27:19 am
Of course it is. City are at 1-1 at weekend and Palace are denied a peno and hit the bar.

As KH says, a load of goals we have conceded recently are wonder goals.

I wont even go into the bonkers refereeing decisions against the other contenders.

Refereeing decisions are not luck either they're corrupt or just plain don't like us but it's not luck
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:21 am
Funnily enough I think we have gotten better defensively. There was a period in Jan - early March where we started giving up good chance and had been posting over 1 xg against. However since the international break we have been quite solid.

We gave up that one big chance against Sheffield United which probably made the bulk of their 0.8xg whatever but if you go through all the goals we conceded (Welbeck, Bradley og, Mainoo, Fernandes) since the break, they are all either amazing finishes or a stroke of luck.

Nerd.

I had a quick look, in 21 games since the turn of the year we have only kept 5 clean sheets, and 3 of them were in cup games. Good strikes or not that's not good enough if we want to win this thing. I agree we have looked better in defense, but it has to translate to clean sheets now
Alisson back will help significantly with that. Kelleher has done brilliant and we wouldn't be where we are without him, but Alisson is the best there is
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,373
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:38:50 am »
I held off commenting last night out of sheer emotion, but I genuinely couldn't believe the stuff I was reading on here, and, to be fair what some of the lads were saying on Whatsapp groups.

Imagine Klopp, in this last few weeks of being our leader, reading some of the posts on here? The tantrums, negativity, the dummies getting spat out. It would literally devastate the great man.

Yeah, it was a frustrating game and my language was pure filth, yes we should have battered them, yes those bastards raise their game against us and yes, 5 vs 2 should be resulting in a goal, but we've still got a massive chance and we all know this club never does things the easy way.

We will never get a manager like Klopp again, enjoy his last few weeks and hold on for the ride!

UP JURGENS RED ARMY!!!!!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 