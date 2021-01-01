I held off commenting last night out of sheer emotion, but I genuinely couldn't believe the stuff I was reading on here, and, to be fair what some of the lads were saying on Whatsapp groups.
Imagine Klopp, in this last few weeks of being our leader, reading some of the posts on here? The tantrums, negativity, the dummies getting spat out. It would literally devastate the great man.
Yeah, it was a frustrating game and my language was pure filth, yes we should have battered them, yes those bastards raise their game against us and yes, 5 vs 2 should be resulting in a goal, but we've still got a massive chance and we all know this club never does things the easy way.
We will never get a manager like Klopp again, enjoy his last few weeks and hold on for the ride!
UP JURGENS RED ARMY!!!!!