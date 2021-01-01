If Arsenal win their next 7 games it's 18 wins from 19 games and one draw (against City away) 55/58 points. There's fuck all you can do against that kind of form.



Yep, that would be ridiculous. Tough game for them on Sunday, and they're the last of the three to play. City will smash Luton, we should be beating Palace, so they'll go into that game with a pressure they haven't been under since they crumbled last season. It's not over yet.To be honest I'm more worried about us at the moment. I was quite convinced until yesterday but we've got to sort ourselves out in attack. The speed we try to do everything at is killing us. We have no control over games at the moment and that's a worry especially when one of those is Sheffield United at home. In MacAllister, Elliott, Gravenbergh, Dom, Jones, we've got so many players who can pick defences apart from midfield if we just slow down a little and show some patience. Not to mention Trent hopefully back soon and Salah's playmaking abilities when he drops deep. We seem to have lost our way a little bit as an attacking outfit over recent weeks and looking at our fixtures we will drop more points unless we can sort it quickly. We seem to be relying on that mental toughness and our ability to always find a way even if we've played badly.