People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.
It was exactly the same after we drew with Luton. We then went on to be top of the league.
Then we lost to Arsenal. "We're not good enough to win the league". We went on to be top of the league.
Now we've drawn against our biggest rivals, at their place and find ourselves goal difference off the top of the league, but it's all over.
We might not win it, but fuck me, the lack of stamina from so many in here is pathetic.