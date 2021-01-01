« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm
Our record against the "the top 6" might be bad this season. But our record against the rest this season has been quite impressive, a lot of those are still left to play so hopefully that will prove valuable.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:30 pm
Yep. But thats what I mean, he has done well but he isnt that good. In the big games he has been poor.
What you see is what you get. He's the same with Uruguay. He just doesn't have another gear.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:43:11 pm
Won the penalty against City at home too.

He did but his game overall was poor. I think he is settling down to what his level is which is a decent player ahead of someone like Gakpo but well below Jota and Salah.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 08:45:28 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 08:44:02 pm
What you see is what you get. He's the same with Uruguay. He just doesn't have another gear.


Yep. Again a good player but I dont think we have an amazing, world class striker on our hands.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm
He did but his game overall was poor. I think he is settling down to what his level is which is a decent player ahead of someone like Gakpo but well below Jota and Salah.

I think you are being quite harsh.

He has been excellent this season.

Still think Jota is key for those three HUGE away games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 08:46:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm
.

Still think Jota is key for those three HUGE away games.
whens Jota back?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 08:46:21 pm
whens Jota back?

Back in training this week so hopefully get update on Wednesday.

I am hoping he makes the bench for Sunday and then we can use him for the Fulham, Everton and West Ham triple header.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:39:00 pm
Not sure about that. I think quite a number of players are playing at their absolute maximum and now they are running on fumes a bit. I also think some are of a level such as Nunez, who cant really raise his level further to win games for us in such a tight, difficult race.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm
Yet we have the same amount of points as Arsenal and one ahead of City.
The games against United, the home game against City & even the away game in the league against Arsenal, dreadful finishing & defending has cost us badly. When you're consistently making errors in big games against your rivals, it shows a lack of belief on the big stage.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm
I think you are being quite harsh.

He has been excellent this season.

Still think Jota is key for those three HUGE away games.

I dont think he has been excellent. He has been good and Id have him in that level below our best performers. Thats fine because he has been part of a side that has 71 points after 31 games. But lets be honest we were hoping for a bit more.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 08:48:25 pm
W6 D1 is bare minimum from here on in to have a shot at the title. Might need 7 wins.

Do-able? Yes

Probable? Based on evidence Id say not.

Away form isnt good enough. Only won away once in games against current Top 10 (W1 D4 L2). Still got to go to Villa and West Ham. Everton is always is hard away to win and Fulham have caused us problems in a couple of games this season.

Its still do-able though. We need to be better in certain situations than weve been all season so far. Namely winning away at tough places. Need forwards to be more clinical whilst tightening up at the back.

Im relatively comfortable in thinking the other 2 wont win out from this point. Im just not sure about us doing what we need to. Trent and Jota coming back would be a massive lift.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:48:25 pm
W6 D1 is bare minimum from here on in to have a shot at the title. Might need 7 wins.

Do-able? Yes

Probable? Based on evidence Id say not.

Away form isnt good enough. Only won away once in games against current Top 10 (W1 D4 L2). Still got to go to Villa and West Ham. Everton is always is hard away to win and Fulham have caused us problems in a couple of games this season.

Its still do-able though. We need to be better in certain situations than weve been all season so far. Namely winning away at tough places. Need forwards to be more clinical whilst tightening up at the back.

Im relatively comfortable in thinking the other 2 wont win out from this point. Im just not sure about us doing what we need to. Trent and Jota coming back would be a massive lift.

Think we need all 7 myself.

I just can't see Arsenal winning all 7.

City might but depends on CL.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 08:51:40 pm
Oh God.......... getting robbed in broad daylight by the refs at Spurs may actually cost us the league. Jesus
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm

We are not winning all our away remaining games. All the teams we will face will be better than this very average United team.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
We are not winning all our away remaining games. All the teams we will face will be better than this very average United team.

While they are tough games, you think Everton are better than this United team!?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
We are not winning all our away remaining games. All the teams we will face will be better than this very average United team.

We played well today so if we are more clinical then we can.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 09:07:38 pm
7 wins needed. Even if Arsenal drop points it could be just one game and be a draw and their GD likely to still be better by then. Could do with Jota being back with his finishing.

Best thing that can happen is City and Arsenal having to play 2 sapping semi final games against each other in Champions League.

Arsenal making it look easy at the moment, controlling games and keeping it tight. City are just doing what City do at this stage of the season.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
While they are tough games, you think Everton are better than this United team!?

That isnt the problem.

The problem is we always have a defensive lapse in us. We always have to be up 2-0/3-0. Which doesnt happen often.

I dont think well win all of those away games either. But at the moment that isnt the immediate focus.
All we can do is beat Palace and then we go from there. Kind of glad, in an odd way, that Europe is back this week.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 09:20:55 pm
I just cant see where City drop points. Spurs is the obvious one that shouldnt be a walk in the park for them but you can easily imagine them being swatted aside too.

Theres a good chance that well drop points in those 3 aways to West Ham, Villa, Everton. Arsenal look imperious but Spurs will go to the wall to halt them - and so will Chelsea. They also dont have experience of going deep into Europe and being in a title race.

If youre a betting man, its really hard to look past City.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:20:55 pm
I just cant see where City drop points. Spurs is the obvious one that shouldnt be a walk in the park for them but you can easily imagine them being swatted aside too.

Theres a good chance that well drop points in those 3 aways to West Ham, Villa, Everton. Arsenal look imperious but Spurs will go to the wall to halt them - and so will Chelsea. They also dont have experience of going deep into Europe and being in a title race.

If youre a betting man, its really hard to look past City.

The bookies only have them as having around a 37% chance of winning the League though.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2499 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
we look like Arsenal last season at this stage. We look nervous maybe not being top might help
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 09:30:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm
He did but his game overall was poor. I think he is settling down to what his level is which is a decent player ahead of someone like Gakpo but well below Jota and Salah.

Would you sell our attackers other than Jota and Salah then for next year, because they can't be better than what they are now in your opinion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 09:32:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:30:11 pm
Would you sell our attackers other than Jota and Salah then for next year, because they can't be better than what they are now in your opinion

No i wouldnt sell Nunez. Maybe Gakpo. But have said before I think we need one more top quality attacker in this side.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2502 on: Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:32:57 pm
No i wouldnt sell Nunez. Maybe Gakpo. But have said before I think we need one more top quality attacker in this side.

I'd say we need a quality quick left forward. But then how Amorim plays it may be in need of something different. Maybe more of an attacking midfielder or a 10. Someone who plays a bit like Wirtz
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2503 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
We are not winning all our away remaining games. All the teams we will face will be better than this very average United team.

Agreed. Until today I was quietely confident we would win all our games and therefore win the league. I naively put the FA cup loss down to fatigue and a bit of complacency. The reality is there are recurring issues in our performance - starting slowly, conceding big chances (especially as compared to Aresenal) and not being clincial - which mean we often sink to the level of the opposition.  Players coming back from injury is a bonus but as we've seen with Salah its takes time to return back to form. Today's draw gives me a similar feeling to the Chelsea game at Anfield in 2014. Hope I'm wrong but based on performance levels we should be 3rd favourites for the title now.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:20:55 pm
I just cant see where City drop points. Spurs is the obvious one that shouldnt be a walk in the park for them but you can easily imagine them being swatted aside too.

Theres a good chance that well drop points in those 3 aways to West Ham, Villa, Everton. Arsenal look imperious but Spurs will go to the wall to halt them - and so will Chelsea. They also dont have experience of going deep into Europe and being in a title race.

If youre a betting man, its really hard to look past City.

Well beat all 3 of those teams you mentioned imo. Maybe Fulham will be the banana skin away. The Spurs game at home is also a tricky one but we should be beating the rest to be very honest.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
That isnt the problem.

The problem is we always have a defensive lapse in us. We always have to be up 2-0/3-0. Which doesnt happen often.

I dont think well win all of those away games either. But at the moment that isnt the immediate focus.
All we can do is beat Palace and then we go from there. Kind of glad, in an odd way, that Europe is back this week.

Yep. People are blaming the attack but we cant keep a clean sheet right now and that makes it very, very difficult. Quansah was great defensively today but he played at least 2 very bad passes and we got punished from one. And then Endo played a terrible ball straight to Utd and was then miles out of position for their 2nd. 2 moments which were no where near good enough.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2506 on: Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm
I think we will get into a groove and win our remaining games. The big issue for me isnt city as we have a point ahead, it is arsenal as they looked so comfortable against Brighton. However I can see them dropping points either after the Bayern away game or when they play spurs. Keep the faith reds.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2507 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
We are not winning all our away remaining games. All the teams we will face will be better than this very average United team.
We need 21 points
If we drop any
City will win the league
Cant see arsenal taking 21 points
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm
Well beat all 3 of those teams you mentioned imo. Maybe Fulham will be the banana skin away. The Spurs game at home is also a tricky one but we should be beating the rest to be very honest.

I always wanted our free chip to be used at Villa Park, because they're a better team than Man Utd this season. My fear is we may have used that chip today, but don't think people should be losing their heads.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2509 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
I always wanted our free chip to be used at Villa Park, because they're a better team than Man Utd this season. My fear is we may have used that chip today, but don't think people should be losing their heads.

People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2510 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.
Never ending carousel of over the top reactions. It permeates football punditry and fanbases like crazy. Bothers me too, just let them flap I guess.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2511 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
I always wanted our free chip to be used at Villa Park, because they're a better team than Man Utd this season. My fear is we may have used that chip today, but don't think people should be losing their heads.



I reckon we must have won more games at Villa Park than any other away ground in the Premier League era. Its doesnt have the same weird hood over us as Old Trafford for whatever reason. Ill be Eriks when that game comes around but for now Im not too worried by it.

To out it a slightly more negative way, Id love to be going there worrying about it! But have to take care of business to get to that point.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2512 on: Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
I always wanted our free chip to be used at Villa Park, because they're a better team than Man Utd this season. My fear is we may have used that chip today, but don't think people should be losing their heads.


If they play their usual game well beat them imo but no doubt a tough place to go and win.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2513 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm
Maybe Martinez will be ill when we go there
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2514 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.

This is how I feel too. I don't think we are good enough to win every game and we were likely to drop points. The fact is if Arsenal win every game from here on out they deserve to win the title, that will be 18 wins out of 19 games won. They've been the most fortunate with injuries, but I think in 19/20 we were fairly fortunate with injuries too (except the Allisson one)? Could be wrong, but luck wins you titles. Their entire spine has been fit for most of the season.

7 big games to go and on the plus side, that;s our hardest game out of the way.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2515 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.

It was exactly the same after we drew with Luton. We then went on to be top of the league.

Then we lost to Arsenal. "We're not good enough to win the league". We went on to be top of the league.

Now we've drawn against our biggest rivals, at their place and find ourselves goal difference off the top of the league, but it's all over.

We might not win it, but fuck me, the lack of stamina from so many in here is pathetic.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2516 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.

I feel strangely at peace with the result today. I half expected it, to be honest. At half time, I said to my son I cant relax until were three up hey ho. It is what it is. Maybe were not going to win the league this year after all but a) we never give up, and b) we never give up.

Still all to play for.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2517 on: Today at 01:28:17 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
People shouldn't be losing their heads but they are. Absolute bedwetters. What I find so annoying is how quick posters are in throwing in the towel the minute we drop points. It happens every time. When we were top of the league, people were looking at our rivals and highlighting games they would drop points. However, the minute we drop points, the same clowns come in here saying - "it's over". "I can't see us winning our remaining games". "City won't drop points". "Arsenal won't drop points". The self entitlement of our fans is utterly embarrassing. Honestly, I'm sick and tired of every time we drop points people are friggin quick to write the team off. It pisses me right off.

It's not only about dropping points if a team keep repeating the same mistakes even with winning eventually will get punished.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 02:21:25 am »
Pressure is off, just watch us go and thump Atalanta and Palace whilst City thump Luton and make Arsenals goal difference look like nothing and ramp up the pressure on them. Remember it was only 2 months ago where everyone was saying they couldnt score and wasnt clinical enough without a top striker. They was doing the exact same thing we was doing snatching at chances and overplaying.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2519 on: Today at 02:23:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:39:00 pm
Not sure about that. I think quite a number of players are playing at their absolute maximum and now they are running on fumes a bit. I also think some are of a level such as Nunez, who cant really raise his level further to win games for us in such a tight, difficult race.

Kind of like 21-22 - running out of gas.
