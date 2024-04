W6 D1 is bare minimum from here on in to have a shot at the title. Might need 7 wins.



Do-able? Yes



Probable? Based on evidence Iíd say not.



Away form isnít good enough. Only won away once in games against current Top 10 (W1 D4 L2). Still got to go to Villa and West Ham. Everton is always is hard away to win and Fulham have caused us problems in a couple of games this season.



Itís still do-able though. We need to be better in certain situations than weíve been all season so far. Namely winning away at tough places. Need forwards to be more clinical whilst tightening up at the back.



Iím relatively comfortable in thinking the other 2 wonít win out from this point. Iím just not sure about us doing what we need to. Trent and Jota coming back would be a massive lift.