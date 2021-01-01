W6 D1 is bare minimum from here on in to have a shot at the title. Might need 7 wins.



Do-able? Yes



Probable? Based on evidence Id say not.



Away form isnt good enough. Only won away once in games against current Top 10 (W1 D4 L2). Still got to go to Villa and West Ham. Everton is always is hard away to win and Fulham have caused us problems in a couple of games this season.



Its still do-able though. We need to be better in certain situations than weve been all season so far. Namely winning away at tough places. Need forwards to be more clinical whilst tightening up at the back.



Im relatively comfortable in thinking the other 2 wont win out from this point. Im just not sure about us doing what we need to. Trent and Jota coming back would be a massive lift.