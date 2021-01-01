« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #2320 on: Today at 06:44:56 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 06:43:49 pm
One was a complete freak result where everything we touched went in other was Covid year with no fans. 0 wins out of 3 against them this season and they're awful how would you describe it other than a mental block?

No we battered them on both occasions no freak about it. And the 5-0 had fans, the Covid season was 4-2 if I remember right
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 06:45:13 pm »
Mentally we were fine. If Diaz finds the net from right in front of goal, 5 yards out we're all lauding the mentality monsters again.

Today was all about poor decision making in the final third. We tried to do everything at 100 miles an hour and decisions seemed to be rushes of blood to the head rather than ice coldness in front of goal. We had another of those 5 vs 2 or 3 breaks and you just aren't confident of us even getting a shot away in those scenarios at the moment. It's infuriating. It feels like we don't have set ways of creating and scoring goals, we don't try to control and pick teams open and then as soon as we lose it we're wide open on the counter. The odd thing is we have the players in midfield to do exactly that for the first time in Klopps tenure.

Even in spite of that the chances came. We just couldn't stick the round thing in the back of the net. What I would say about the comparisons to arsenal and city is that they are just very different teams to us. You watch them and see total control. That's not our game, for better or worse. It's gotten us a long way this season, time will tell if it can get us over the line.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 06:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 06:43:49 pm
One was a complete freak result where everything we touched went in other was Covid year with no fans. 0 wins out of 3 against them this season and they're awful how would you describe it other than a mental block?

I wouldn;t describe it as mental block. We've beaten them more often than not over the past 8 years.  We've sacked 2 of their managers with our wins for fucks sakes.  Stop chatting shit.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:30:24 pm
Not saying we bottled it but Van Dijk just did his interview and he said that was like a loss and it was our own fault.. He knows they need to be better.

He'd be hounded off the forum if he posted something like that on here.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Da
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:14:32 pm
Be lovely if something went our way for once, feels like we are always up against it with Utd and Everton trying to stop us and help whoever is near us.

Tottenham doing Arsenal then the next weekend making some accidental human errors to comfortably lose at Anfield would be beautiful. Though a lot of work for us to do before then of course.

We have to get above Arsenal before they play Utd and Everton in the last two.

Utd and Everton may have to fight for points against Arsenal, to get into Europe and avoid relegation respectively. Lets hope so.  Remember the Ev are likely to have a further points deduction to contend with.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 06:48:41 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:25:47 pm
In the league

Won it once and a fucking 100 year event pandemic breaks out so we can't celebrate
We might have more luck once Klopp goes, who knows?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 06:48:48 pm »
The title wont be won by GD. I understand the emotions right now but people are acting as if we are 5 points behind Arsenal and City
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 06:50:10 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 06:48:48 pm
The title wont be won by GD. I understand the emotions right now but people are acting as if we are 5 points behind Arsenal and City

Maybe it will maybe it won't there's a chance it could be
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:45:13 pm
Mentally we were fine. If Diaz finds the net from right in front of goal, 5 yards out we're all lauding the mentality monsters again.

Today was all about poor decision making in the final third. We tried to do everything at 100 miles an hour and decisions seemed to be rushes of blood to the head rather than ice coldness in front of goal. We had another of those 5 vs 2 or 3 breaks and you just aren't confident of us even getting a shot away in those scenarios at the moment. It's infuriating. It feels like we don't have set ways of creating and scoring goals, we don't try to control and pick teams open and then as soon as we lose it we're wide open on the counter. The odd thing is we have the players in midfield to do exactly that for the first time in Klopps tenure.

Even in spite of that the chances came. We just couldn't stick the round thing in the back of the net. What I would say about the comparisons to arsenal and city is that they are just very different teams to us. You watch them and see total control. That's not our game, for better or worse. It's gotten us a long way this season, time will tell if it can get us over the line.

If only we had an Odegaard, when you watch him he seems to always make the right decision in the final third, the right pass, the right weight of pass, the right time to shoot, doesnt force it, remains cool and just slices through teams with razor point accuracy.

The closest we have to that is Elliott but hes some years away from being as consistent, I think a player like Bobby is missed in these events too, so many a time our forwards just dont make the right decision or when they do make it get the execution all wrong, it means we end up having 20+ shots to just score one goal, we dont know when to make the extra pass and when we do we mess it up.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:40:15 pm
Just beat Palace.

Klopp has just said we wont be chasing GD.

I never said anything about chasing GD.  l ;)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 06:48:48 pm
The title wont be won by GD. I understand the emotions right now but people are acting as if we are 5 points behind Arsenal and City
It's not a disaster but a missed opportunity.  Winning today would have been a HUGE statement but this result gives City and Arsenal exactly what they wanted because they were desperate for us us to slip up today.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 06:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:50:32 pm
If only we had an Odegaard, when you watch him he seems to always make the right decision in the final third, the right pass, the right weight of pass, the right time to shoot, doesnt force it, remains cool and just slices through teams with razor point accuracy.

The closest we have to that is Elliott but hes some years away from being as consistent, I think a player like Bobby is missed in these events too, so many a time our forwards just dont make the right decision or when they do make it get the execution all wrong, it means we end up having 20+ shots to just score one goal, we dont know when to make the extra pass and when we do we mess it up.
Good at basketball too
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:40:15 pm
Just beat Palace.

Klopp has just said we wont be chasing GD.

He isn't stupid. He knows it is an avenue to bridge the gap. We will look to eat into it for sure.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 06:55:14 pm »
Can't see past Abu Dhabi now unfortunately.

Would be surprised if at best they draw one of their remaining games.

As mentioned we don't have anywhere near the control the other 2 have.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 06:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:51:37 pm
He isn't stupid. He knows it is an avenue to bridge the gap. We will look to eat into it for sure.

We wont be chasing GD. Hes literally said that.
