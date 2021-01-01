Mentally we were fine. If Diaz finds the net from right in front of goal, 5 yards out we're all lauding the mentality monsters again.



Today was all about poor decision making in the final third. We tried to do everything at 100 miles an hour and decisions seemed to be rushes of blood to the head rather than ice coldness in front of goal. We had another of those 5 vs 2 or 3 breaks and you just aren't confident of us even getting a shot away in those scenarios at the moment. It's infuriating. It feels like we don't have set ways of creating and scoring goals, we don't try to control and pick teams open and then as soon as we lose it we're wide open on the counter. The odd thing is we have the players in midfield to do exactly that for the first time in Klopps tenure.



Even in spite of that the chances came. We just couldn't stick the round thing in the back of the net. What I would say about the comparisons to arsenal and city is that they are just very different teams to us. You watch them and see total control. That's not our game, for better or worse. It's gotten us a long way this season, time will tell if it can get us over the line.