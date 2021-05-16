« previous next »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm
Arsenal's equivalent would be around 25/1 based on odds on the same games last season.

Get about 200/1 on both teams winning all games. Hardly life changing.

Arsenal will be around 10-1 this season to win 7 games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm »
Tottenham v Arsenal.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Man City and Arsenal both super impressive wins.

That Oscar Bobb kid should get a lot more game time for Man City, he was excellent.

But I think what shouldn't be overlooked is how 3 games in 7 days caught up with teams that don't have the kind of squad depth that Man City/Arsenal have.

Both teams were able to rest and rotate throughout those games whereas teams like Crystal Palace and Brighton largely played their core players the entire stretch.

The advantage will swing back to the mid/lower league sides when Champions League football returns and teams not playing in Europe get 7 days rest.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
Most online betting sites dont have these odds.  Not sure where you can get them.

Yeah i couldnt find them.

Maybe one of the online offer a request a bet but most likely youd have to go in to a brick and mortar bookies.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm
which game? Al is right.

i just meant in terms of the order of the games. Eg if we lose and they win one gameweek then it means theyre a point ahead. Then if they draw we have to win the corresponding fixture to retake top spot.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 12:06:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
But that doesn't matter at all. They will game raise and will have ref help (whistles in pockets in many cases).


Simply put - either be ruthless - or it will be fingernail biting time.

The Rashford who strolled around not pressing against Chelsea will no doubt be well up for this one as well. But we can and should beat them regardless.

Judging how grumpy A twat Ive been with my family tonight Im stressed out of my head about this one already! How long til kick off?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:06:48 am
The Rashford who strolled around not pressing against Chelsea will no doubt be well up for this one as well. But we can and should beat them regardless.

Judging how grumpy A twat Ive been with my family tonight Im stressed out of my head about this one already! How long til kick off?
He strolled around not pressing Quansah and we scored from it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 12:16:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:32:43 pm
What? :D

On GW31, we needed to beat them for it to be in our hands. It was in their hands and we drew which didn't have any impact on the gap and it remained in their hands. The onus was on us to go there and win.

If they needed to win the Westham game, they would have won just like the Villa game. It never left their hands and it was a perfect run-in considering the fact that the gap was a solitary point in the final stretch.

So it's understandable for people to expect them to win out.

Please refer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60970965

Apologies you are right there mate.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm
That isn't true we could lose one and Arsenal draw one and we finish above them.
That's right, my bad. If we draw tomorrow it is time to chase gd also I guess.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 12:18:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:16:28 am
Apologies you are right there mate.
There's nothing to apologise for mate. Let's smash the mancs tomorrow!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Quote from: Red Giant on Today at 12:18:41 am
That's right, my bad. If we draw tomorrow it is time to chase gd also I guess.
For me, the problem with a draw tomorrow is that we will then need to win those 3 away games in a week. Thats going to be so so tough, I think thats where the wiggle room needs to come. Arsenal will drop points at spurs so we can afford one draw.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 12:58:25 am »
We need to win out.. And whilst I'm saying we need to win out we just need to keep winning till arsenal drop points. If we drop points first it will galvanise them and fuck us.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 03:07:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm
If we fail to win a game then its over- thats the pressure were under and have to deal with.

Im happy to be called a bedwetter and the likes but you cant believe Arsenal will slip up because thats what they always do and then expect City to drop points despite witnessing them doing so in seasons past!

Arsenal are showing that theyve moved up a gear and City are level on points with us and i cant recall too many times theyve dropped points in run ins or this year.

We must win 8 games!


Agree!
The ones who twitch first will fall away
We need to win out all the way!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 06:13:22 am »
After losing the title on the last day in '14, '19, and '22, based on probability at least we have to win one soon enough
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 06:23:44 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:13:22 am
After losing the title on the last day in '14, '19, and '22, based on probability at least we have to win one soon enough

Other than ourselves in '89 has any team since going into the final day with their destiny in their own hands and lost the title? The three times you mention City had their destiny in their own hands. This was also the case when they beat Manu with the Aguerooooooo!!! moment.
