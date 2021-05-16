Arsenal's equivalent would be around 25/1 based on odds on the same games last season. Get about 200/1 on both teams winning all games. Hardly life changing.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Most online betting sites dont have these odds. Not sure where you can get them.
which game? Al is right.
But that doesn't matter at all. They will game raise and will have ref help (whistles in pockets in many cases). Simply put - either be ruthless - or it will be fingernail biting time.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The Rashford who strolled around not pressing against Chelsea will no doubt be well up for this one as well. But we can and should beat them regardless.Judging how grumpy A twat Ive been with my family tonight Im stressed out of my head about this one already! How long til kick off?
What? On GW31, we needed to beat them for it to be in our hands. It was in their hands and we drew which didn't have any impact on the gap and it remained in their hands. The onus was on us to go there and win.If they needed to win the Westham game, they would have won just like the Villa game. It never left their hands and it was a perfect run-in considering the fact that the gap was a solitary point in the final stretch.So it's understandable for people to expect them to win out.Please refer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60970965
That isn't true we could lose one and Arsenal draw one and we finish above them.
Apologies you are right there mate.
That's right, my bad. If we draw tomorrow it is time to chase gd also I guess.
If we fail to win a game then its over- thats the pressure were under and have to deal with. Im happy to be called a bedwetter and the likes but you cant believe Arsenal will slip up because thats what they always do and then expect City to drop points despite witnessing them doing so in seasons past!Arsenal are showing that theyve moved up a gear and City are level on points with us and i cant recall too many times theyve dropped points in run ins or this year.We must win 8 games!
After losing the title on the last day in '14, '19, and '22, based on probability at least we have to win one soon enough
