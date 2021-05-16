Man City and Arsenal both super impressive wins.



That Oscar Bobb kid should get a lot more game time for Man City, he was excellent.



But I think what shouldn't be overlooked is how 3 games in 7 days caught up with teams that don't have the kind of squad depth that Man City/Arsenal have.



Both teams were able to rest and rotate throughout those games whereas teams like Crystal Palace and Brighton largely played their core players the entire stretch.



The advantage will swing back to the mid/lower league sides when Champions League football returns and teams not playing in Europe get 7 days rest.