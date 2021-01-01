« previous next »
If they do that they they would have have won 18 and drawn 1 of their last 19 matches then what can you say?

That they are the best side in the league. I dont think they can do it, but they could. We cant bet on it, we have to win our games.

Its important as well to remember that Arsenal winning this league now could prove to be a huge problem for us further down the line.
No one could have guessed this  ;D

I've had this poster on ignore since the summer. Glad to see I was right to do so.
I think it would be a disaster.  If it was 15 games to go, a point would be fine.but with 7 to go.i genuinely feel Arsenal win out.  They are on an incredible run, not conceding chances, keeping clean sheets and scoring goals.

They have some tricky fixtures in their highly unlikely they win all 7 remaining fixtures - injuries, fatigue could yet play a role, refereeing decisions could factor also. It is very difficult to win out at the business end of the season. 
They have 4 CB's out, will be a joke if we don't win this and learn anything from that last game

Mac will be key to controlling the tempo, breaking up play and hopefully he can do the business to find a pass or even a goal as he has been doing. Endo is also important in being a spoiler, winning seconds balls and neutralizing their counter attack. Really any sort of energy, nous and keep ball and you have the better of that United midfield. I want to see a street smart performance tomorrow and a convincing win to go with it
United are shite and we have some luck to be facing them with a depleted defence.

But that doesn't matter at all. They will game raise and will have ref help (whistles in pockets in many cases).


Simply put - either be ruthless - or it will be fingernail biting time.
Its important as well to remember that Arsenal winning this league now could prove to be a huge problem for us further down the line.

Why?

They have a good team and manager who seems to know he's they are doing. But they have fairly good run with injuries this seasons - not every season will be like this one thats why it is so important to win when you get the oppertunity we did this under Klopp and have another great chance in his final season. 
Why?

They have a good team and manager who seems to know he's they are doing. But they have fairly good run with injuries this seasons - not every season will be like this one thats why it is so important to win when you get the oppertunity we did this under Klopp and have another great chance in his final season. 


Their best players (Rice, Saliba, Saka, Odegaard) are all under 25. The majority of our best players are over 30. Its one thing having a good, young side with no experience of winning but having young sides with experience of the big trophies is not a great opponent to face.

They are coached amazingly well but I still dont think they have the firepower to get through adversity and I think at some point they will have to face it. But if they win the title from here then they will have equalled what City did in 18/19 and have a title under their belt, with a very young side.
Theres a bit of an unknown on the way which is the games all teams have to play in Europe. We know Man City can navigate two big games a week relatively comfortably but not sure about Arsenal yet.

Would say though until we get to that stage the buffer of being 2 and 3 points ahead seems very important. Theres something to be said about having the title in our hands and not relying on them dropping points. The longer we keep it that way the better, and then with the additional pressures of big Champions League games we may see them wobble.

But as things stand, they both look capable of winning out so our aim and expectation should be the same.
If we fail to win a game then its over- thats the pressure were under and have to deal with.

Im happy to be called a bedwetter and the likes but you cant believe Arsenal will slip up because thats what they always do and then expect City to drop points despite witnessing them doing so in seasons past!

Arsenal are showing that theyve moved up a gear and City are level on points with us and i cant recall too many times theyve dropped points in run ins or this year.

We must win 8 games!

Interesting that the only game Arsenal have gone behind in and won was v United in September.

They almost always score early.  City interestingly enough do concede first at times it seems like (even when they win), but Arsenal are absurd early starters, and they scored early against us in both fixtures in addition to doing so against most other sides they face in this good run.

We tend to concede first way more than other top sides, but it's a 90-minute game for a reason.  That being said, hopefully we can start fast at OT and Goodison for two.  We almost never do, and while both of those sides are bad (and thus contribute to our relatively "weak" schedule), they're cup finals for those two teams, and the longer we leave them in the game, the more difficult it gets.
Theres a bit of an unknown on the way which is the games all teams have to play in Europe. We know Man City can navigate two big games a week relatively comfortably but not sure about Arsenal yet.

Would say though until we get to that stage the buffer of being 2 and 3 points ahead seems very important. Theres something to be said about having the title in our hands and not relying on them dropping points. The longer we keep it that way the better, and then with the additional pressures of big Champions League games we may see them wobble.

But as things stand, they both look capable of winning out so our aim and expectation should be the same.

This is it, if we can keep this 2 point buffer for a couple more weeks, then we may see the pressure get to Arsenal. 
They almost always score early.  City interestingly enough do concede first at times it seems like (even when they win), but Arsenal are absurd early starters, and they scored early against us in both fixtures in addition to doing so against most other sides they face in this good run.

We tend to concede first way more than other top sides, but it's a 90-minute game for a reason.  That being said, hopefully we can start fast at OT and Goodison for two.  We almost never do, and while both of those sides are bad (and thus contribute to our relatively "weak" schedule), they're cup finals for those two teams, and the longer we leave them in the game, the more difficult it gets.

I actually think we will beat Everton comfortably. They just dont have good players.

United on the other hand do have decent players, especially up top and Fernandes.  Tomorrow is our toughest game.
If we fail to win a game then its over- thats the pressure were under and have to deal with.

Im happy to be called a bedwetter and the likes but you cant believe Arsenal will slip up because thats what they always do and then expect City to drop points despite witnessing them doing so in seasons past!


Is it genuinely that impossible Arsenal could draw a game at Tottenham for example? Life changing money available for you guys with the bookies anyway if it's so certain the other 2 win every game.
Is it genuinely that impossible Arsenal could draw a game at Tottenham for example? Life changing money available for you guys with the bookies anyway if it's so certain the other 2 win every game.

Love to know the odds.

Could be a lot of rich posters on here.
Love to know the odds.

Could be a lot of rich posters on here.

Not sure about the odds of winning every game but in terms of outright winners its really tight between all three sides.
Arsenal are basically 2 points ahead of us given their goal difference, so we have to match their results at least.
As for City we can afford to draw one and match their other results.
It is going to be nervy but a lot of fun.
Arsenal are basically 2 points ahead of us given their goal difference, so we have to match their results at least.
As for City we can afford to draw one and match their other results.
It is going to be nervy but a lot of fun.


That isn't true we could lose one and Arsenal draw one and we finish above them.
It wouldn't be even close to 'a disaster'.

If we draw then there are 7 matches to go so I don't understand why we couldn't win the title?

Cos city will win out as usual.
Cos city will win out as usual.

I can't keep up.

City and Arsenal are both winning every match.

And if draw then we are still ahead of City.  :D
Love to know the odds.

Could be a lot of rich posters on here.

If i could get the odds i'd definitely stick a few quid on it. I'm not even too sure it would be 'life changing' odds territory.
That isn't true we could lose one and Arsenal draw one and we finish above them.

provided we win our game.
I can't keep up.

City and Arsenal are both winning every match.

And if draw then we are still ahead of City.  :D

I dont think Arsenal will win out, but city always do when in a race, which has been against us twice. They only drop points in the run-in after theyve won it with games to spare.

Edit: if Arsenal do win out to win the title then hats off to them.  If not us, Id rather Arsenal than city.
If i could get the odds i'd definitely stick a few quid on it. I'm not even too sure it would be 'life changing' odds territory.

Most online betting sites dont have these odds.  Not sure where you can get them.
This is a title decider at Old Trafford. One of many. If we lose or draw I think it's game over because Arsenal are not dropping points and they will only extend their goal difference.

Arsenal are the best team in the league this year. They don't seem to scrape wins. They are winning games like we were at our very best - a formality.

 



Game over if we are level on points with Arsenal with 7 more to play?  If that's considered game over then what's the point.
Arsenal still have to play Utd, Spurs and Chelsea.
Their best players (Rice, Saliba, Saka, Odegaard) are all under 25. The majority of our best players are over 30. Its one thing having a good, young side with no experience of winning but having young sides with experience of the big trophies is not a great opponent to face.

Is there gap in quality and age between those you mention and Szobo, Mac, Nunez & Konate? I just don't see it. I think the advantage with the four you mention is that all have been ever present this season and have played together for a few seasons longer. So long as the next manager who comes in appreciates the quality in our squad, keeps it together and adds to it then we have no reason to fear Arsenal or anyone else.   
provided we win our game.

which game? Al is right.
