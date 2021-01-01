They have 4 CB's out, will be a joke if we don't win this and learn anything from that last game
Mac will be key to controlling the tempo, breaking up play and hopefully he can do the business to find a pass or even a goal as he has been doing. Endo is also important in being a spoiler, winning seconds balls and neutralizing their counter attack. Really any sort of energy, nous and keep ball and you have the better of that United midfield. I want to see a street smart performance tomorrow and a convincing win to go with it