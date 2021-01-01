Theres a bit of an unknown on the way which is the games all teams have to play in Europe. We know Man City can navigate two big games a week relatively comfortably but not sure about Arsenal yet.



Would say though until we get to that stage the buffer of being 2 and 3 points ahead seems very important. Theres something to be said about having the title in our hands and not relying on them dropping points. The longer we keep it that way the better, and then with the additional pressures of big Champions League games we may see them wobble.



But as things stand, they both look capable of winning out so our aim and expectation should be the same.