How does this team compare to the 18/19 & 21/22 teams?



How do people feel during this run-in, compared to the previous 2?



Think all three are very different. 18/19 was a mixture of joy and pure torture. We kept playing first, going top and assuming surely they must drop points eventually. It was an unknown, our first title challenge in ages. I think we learned that year that there's no such thing as a point gained in a race against city.21/22 was different, I felt that we were genuinely the stronger team but we just gave them too much of a headstart. If we'd been ahead at any stage I'd have fancied us to see it out.This year we finally have it in our hands. I believe it was with 9 games to go that we ceded control to city in 2019 with that draw at Goodison. We've got 8 to go here. Lessons learned from then...we have to go for it tomorrow and in every remaining fixture. Any weekend we remain top is a good weekend. Any weekend we hand over control to someone else is a major blow. Show these wankers absolutely no respect tomorrow, straight for their throats!