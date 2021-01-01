« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 115880 times)

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 08:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:33:01 pm
Win tomorrow. We know how much pressure there can be chasing a relentless team.

Be relentless.

This is absolutely spot on.

For once we are not the chasers, just keep our blinkers on and keep looking forward.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 08:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:20:33 pm
Can't see us going through the next 8 games without the officials having a big say in the outcome of the game. They haven't fucked us over in a month, so they must be itching to screw us over.

They are continually fucking us over. To get a penalty we have to be decapitated and even then VAR would look to overturn it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 08:14:10 pm »
We really need to start on the front foot tomorrow. Cant give them any encouragement.
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 08:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:14:10 pm
We really need to start on the front foot tomorrow. Cant give them any encouragement.

Yeah we deffo need to start on the front foot and not start after conceding like we have done the last few games. Man Utd will be up for this to try and derail our title push for sure.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 08:21:19 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:13:30 pm
They are continually fucking us over. To get a penalty we have to be decapitated and even then VAR would look to overturn it.

Does anyone think if Ibou wraps his arm around an attacker the way Gvardiol did today that Taylor wont point straight to the spot?

Does anyone think that if Wan Bissaka plays the ball and then catches Diaz we will get a penalty?

That is what we are up against.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 08:22:07 pm »
Arsenal and City are going to make us work for it. It isn't helping that the refs are fucking us over and giving both Arsenal and City decisions.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 08:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:14:10 pm
We really need to start on the front foot tomorrow. Cant give them any encouragement.

It has to be controlled though or United will look to counter with Rashford and Garnacho down our right.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 08:27:20 pm »
If we were to draw tomorrow Id not be throwing in the towel, a lot can happen. I wouldnt want to fall behind City though and therefore I think any defeat is out of the equation tomorrow.

Big big game tomorrow. Think everyone is anxious to varying degrees. If we win at Old Trafford well be biucnging into the next game feeling like weve cleared a massive hurdle.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 08:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:27:20 pm
If we were to draw tomorrow Id not be throwing in the towel, a lot can happen. I wouldnt want to fall behind City though and therefore I think any defeat is out of the equation tomorrow.

Big big game tomorrow. Think everyone is anxious to varying degrees. If we win at Old Trafford well be biucnging into the next game feeling like weve cleared a massive hurdle.

A draw and i, too, wont be throwing in the towel.Arsenal have a tough game at Wolves after Munich away on Wednesday.
Then also 2 London derbies. But I personally think all 3 of us will win out, especially if we win tomorrow.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 08:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:21:19 pm
Does anyone think if Ibou wraps his arm around an attacker the way Gvardiol did today that Taylor wont point straight to the spot?

Does anyone think that if Wan Bissaka plays the ball and then catches Diaz we will get a penalty?

That is what we are up against.

I was thinking that. Even Van Dijk. And if it was the reverse and that was a City player it would have been given - the exact same was given for Rodri against Utd, that was more of a dive and more exaggerated if anything
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 08:39:03 pm »
If we can't beat such a shitty team in the 3rd attempt then we can't expect to be winning this league. You can't drop 4-5 pts in a season against a clearly inferior team.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:39:03 pm
If we can't beat such a shitty team in the 3rd attempt then we can't expect to be winning this league. You can't drop 4-5 pts in a season against a clearly inferior team.

The reality is that we would almost certainly have beaten them in the Cup game if Fernandes got a fully justified second yellow for a potential leg-breaker on Szobozslai.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 08:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:45:09 pm
How does this team compare to the 18/19 & 21/22 teams?

How do people feel during this run-in, compared to the previous 2?

Im stressed.feels more stressed.


Think all three are very different. 18/19 was a mixture of joy and pure torture. We kept playing first, going top and assuming surely they must drop points eventually. It was an unknown, our first title challenge in ages. I think we learned that year that there's no such thing as a point gained in a race against city.

21/22 was different, I felt that we were genuinely the stronger team but we just gave them too much of a headstart. If we'd been ahead at any stage I'd have fancied us to see it out.

This year we finally have it in our hands. I believe it was with 9 games to go that we ceded control to city in 2019 with that draw at Goodison. We've got 8 to go here. Lessons learned from then...we have to go for it tomorrow and in every remaining fixture. Any weekend we remain top is a good weekend. Any weekend we hand over control to someone else is a major blow. Show these wankers absolutely no respect tomorrow, straight for their throats!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 08:50:48 pm »
A draw tomorrow isn't a disaster, drawing at home to Sheff Utd, now that would've been a disaster

The worrying thing is, Arsenal defence looks impregnable and City have started scoring regularly

The one big thing in our favour is we usually score more than 1 in a game and rarely concede more than 1

 
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:50:48 pm
A draw tomorrow isn't a disaster, drawing at home to Sheff Utd, now that would've been a disaster

The worrying thing is, Arsenal defence looks impregnable and City have started scoring regularly

The one big thing in our favour is we usually always  score more than 1 in a game and rarely concede more than 1

 

Brighton had an xG of .43 against Arsenal today and a xG of .44 against us. Yet the media skywash is that Arsenal are impregnable but Kelleher is keeping us in the title race. Its mad.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 08:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:46:45 pm
The reality is that we would almost certainly have beaten them in the Cup game if Fernandes got a fully justified second yellow for a potential leg-breaker on Szobozslai.

Is that what we are going to be talking about in the summer? We were corrupted out of the league (of course thats true if City win it)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:50:48 pm
A draw tomorrow isn't a disaster, drawing at home to Sheff Utd, now that would've been a disaster

The worrying thing is, Arsenal defence looks impregnable and City have started scoring regularly

The one big thing in our favour is we usually score more than 1 in a game and rarely concede more than 1

A draw tomorrow means we dont win the league imo, we need to be putting the sword to average teams
like United and Everton, not getting even 3 points against a United side this bad and getting knocked out by them in the FA Cup would be close to a disaster.

We have previous for thinking drawing to shite Everton and United teams are good points in league seasons weve lost by 1 point in the past.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 09:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:46:45 pm
The reality is that we would almost certainly have beaten them in the Cup game if Fernandes got a fully justified second yellow for a potential leg-breaker on Szobozslai.

Nitpicking.
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 09:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:50:48 pm
A draw tomorrow isn't a disaster, drawing at home to Sheff Utd, now that would've been a disaster

The worrying thing is, Arsenal defence looks impregnable and City have started scoring regularly

The one big thing in our favour is we usually score more than 1 in a game and rarely concede more than 1

 

It is. We cant cede control in this title race right now and quite frankly we cannot have another shot at this United side and not win. In 18/19 we made a serious error taking a point against them and Everton. I know they raise their games, but they both are utter shite, we have Jurgen going and its not many titles left in some of these players, we have to want it more than them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 09:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:02:37 pm
A draw tomorrow means we dont win the league imo, we need to be putting the sword to average teams
like United and Everton, not getting even 3 points against a United side this bad and getting knocked out by them in the FA Cup would be close to a disaster.

We have previous for thinking drawing to shite Everton and United teams are good points in league seasons weve lost by 1 point in the past.

It wouldn't be even close to 'a disaster'.

If we draw then there are 7 matches to go so I don't understand why we couldn't win the title?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:39 pm
It is. We cant cede control in this title race right now and quite frankly we cannot have another shot at this United side and not win. In 18/19 we made a serious error taking a point against them and Everton. I know they raise their games, but they both are utter shite, we have Jurgen going and its not many titles left in some of these players, we have to want it more than them.
United are shite and we have some luck to be facing them with a depleted defence.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm »
A lot can happen but I also don't think we can win the league if we won't win against United and/or Everton. It could have been different if we at least won against of direct rivals but we again didn't do that. I just don't want again to be counting on everybody else losing points. Maybe Arsenal but they look very good. But we were in this position before and know how it ended.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 09:09:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:39 pm
It is. We cant cede control in this title race right now and quite frankly we cannot have another shot at this United side and not win. In 18/19 we made a serious error taking a point against them and Everton. I know they raise their games, but they both are utter shite, we have Jurgen going and its not many titles left in some of these players, we have to want it more than them.

Agree, we can't cede ground now. We have to apply the pressure before they both play those CL ties,
who knows what injuries or fatigue come out of playing Bayern and Madrid. We just have to keep our noses ahead for 2 weeks I'd say and then momentum will take care of things.

Be ruthless at Old Trafford.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 09:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:06:29 pm
It wouldn't be even close to 'a disaster'.

If we draw then there are 7 matches to go so I don't understand why we couldn't win the title?

We have done this dance before. You cant be dropping points to shite sides. We have two games of experience now against United and they have played the exact same way. If we want to win this league then we have to prove that we are good enough.

We have tougher games that this United game to come. West Ham are better than them as are Villa and both are away.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 09:21:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:44 pm
We have done this dance before. You cant be dropping points to shite sides. We have two games of experience now against United and they have played the exact same way. If we want to win this league then we have to prove that we are good enough.

We have tougher games that this United game to come. West Ham are better than them as are Villa and both are away.



They are better but this is their Cup Final which makes it arguably our most difficult fixture.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 09:23:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:44 pm
We have done this dance before. You cant be dropping points to shite sides. We have two games of experience now against United and they have played the exact same way. If we want to win this league then we have to prove that we are good enough.

We have tougher games that this United game to come. West Ham are better than them as are Villa and both are away.



But you can't say it is a close to a disaster if we are level on points with 7 games to go.

United played differently in both games. They were shite at Anfield but we allowed them to be dangerous in FA Cup.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:21:10 pm
They are better but this is their Cup Final which makes it arguably our most difficult fixture.

Maybe, but our motivation levels cannot be lower, we want and need this win more than them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:45 pm
Maybe, but our motivation levels cannot be lower, we want and need this win more than them.

They should be mentally fucked after Thursday but they are a spawny side.

We must start well and not make the game as chaotic as the Cup match.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:06:29 pm
It wouldn't be even close to 'a disaster'.

If we draw then there are 7 matches to go so I don't understand why we couldn't win the title?

I think it would be a disaster.  If it was 15 games to go, a point would be fine.but with 7 to go.i genuinely feel Arsenal win out.  They are on an incredible run, not conceding chances, keeping clean sheets and scoring goals.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:23:21 pm
But you can't say it is a close to a disaster if we are level on points with 7 games to go.

United played differently in both games. They were shite at Anfield but we allowed them to be dangerous in FA Cup.

It is with 7 games to go and some really shite sides. We have to win. If we cede the advantage in this title race then we are never getting it back.
