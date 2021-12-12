« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Barneylfc

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1880 on: Today at 07:20:33 pm
Can't see us going through the next 8 games without the officials having a big say in the outcome of the game. They haven't fucked us over in a month, so they must be itching to screw us over.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1881 on: Today at 07:25:26 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:17:14 pm
No no. Im saying that if it was on the other side and we needed it. Thats what I meant.
Cool.

We're in the best position because whatever they do isn't good enough as long as we keep getting results. I'd love to us a do a City on them by winning every game LOL.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1882 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm
How many times have he said City will drop points when they get involved in the UCL latter stages etc.the 2 times we chased them, they only dropped points vs West Ham after we dropped points v Spurs.

Arsenal are looking strong, very strong, stronger than City.
They are not conceding.
They are not going behind.
They are scoring lots of goals.

The period wheee we had injuries, they had that run of scoring 6s and 5s and have taken the option of a draw for us out of the equation now.

We have to win all our games.simple as that.
crewlove

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1883 on: Today at 07:28:14 pm
I've always thought that in order to win the league we need to win everything that's left. Definitely don't see City losing points and I don't think Arsenal will either, despite having tricky calendar.

One big change is that this time we have it our hands. Whether I think we can win everything that's left then I am not sure. Maybe if we didn't have United and Everton both away. We'll see tomorrow though.

Despite my significant aversion to Arsenal, I'm really impressed with how well-drilled and solid they are. Another clean sheet.
HullReD

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1884 on: Today at 07:28:56 pm
Well after Arsenals trouncing of Brighton on their own patch we now need to beat the Wancs and not drop down to their level and throw it away like we did in the FA Cup!!
Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1885 on: Today at 07:31:50 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 07:28:14 pm
I've always thought that in order to win the league we need to win everything that's left. Definitely don't see City losing points and I don't think Arsenal will either, despite having tricky calendar.

One big change is that this time we have it our hands. Whether I think we can win everything that's life then I am not sure. Maybe if we didn't have United and Everton both away. We'll see tomorrow though.

Despite my significant aversion to Arsenal, I'm really impressed with how well-drilled and solid they are. Another clean sheet.

Just have to do our job.
duvva 💅

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1886 on: Today at 07:31:54 pm
It may not seem like it but there are still plenty of twists and turns to come. And it may just be that big CL QF and potential SFs have a say.

I wouldnt be throwing the towel in even if we dont win tomorrow. Be nice to keep it in our hands until someone else blinks first mind.
lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1887 on: Today at 07:32:44 pm
Just beat United.

Arsenal have to go there later on, after several CL ding dongs.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1888 on: Today at 07:32:51 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 07:28:14 pm
I've always thought that in order to win the league we need to win everything that's left. Definitely don't see City losing points and I don't think Arsenal will either, despite having tricky calendar.

One big change is that this time we have it our hands. Whether I think we can win everything that's life then I am not sure. Maybe if we didn't have United and Everton both away. We'll see tomorrow though.

Despite my significant aversion to Arsenal, I'm really impressed with how well-drilled and solid they are. Another clean sheet.

They certainly look very impressive, solid, not conceding at all and creating chances and scoring for fun.  They also rotated a fair bit midweek.
Phineus

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1889 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Win tomorrow. We know how much pressure there can be chasing a relentless team.

Be relentless.
alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1890 on: Today at 07:36:23 pm
Body blow for these two if we win tomorrow.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1891 on: Today at 07:38:03 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:36:23 pm
Body blow for these two if we win tomorrow.

Massive, I agree.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1892 on: Today at 07:38:45 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:36:23 pm
Body blow for these two if we win tomorrow.
Imagine how giddy they'll be feeling only for us to crush it again tomorrow :D

Sweet!
LiamG

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1893 on: Today at 07:38:57 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:36:23 pm
Body blow for these two if we win tomorrow.

Yep, they'll both be banking on united taking points off us

Must win for us

Actually Looks like we are going to have to win every game from now on
le_boss

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1894 on: Today at 07:39:34 pm
I think our harder run-in will tell eventually.  Teams are more motivated against us, for whatever reason, than they are for City & Arsenal.

Injuries also haven't helped us
duvva 💅

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1895 on: Today at 07:40:08 pm
Our match is definitely the most difficult of the top 3 this weekend. Winning would be a massive boost to us not just a blow for those chasing
LiamG

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1896 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 07:39:34 pm
I think our harder run-in will tell eventually.  Teams are more motivated against us, for whatever reason, than they are for City & Arsenal.

Injuries also haven't helped us

Because we concede soft goals, teams probably know they have a chance of scoring against us if they properly go at us
le_boss

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1897 on: Today at 07:42:04 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:41:07 pm
Because we concede soft goals, teams probably know they have a chance of scoring against us if they properly go at us
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:41:07 pm
Because we concede soft goals, teams probably know they have a chance of scoring against us if they properly go at us

Need to start games better
Samie

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1898 on: Today at 07:42:40 pm
We have the second best defence in the league. What is this nonsense?
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1899 on: Today at 07:45:09 pm
How does this team compare to the 18/19 & 21/22 teams?

How do people feel during this run-in, compared to the previous 2?

Im stressed.feels more stressed.

DangerScouse

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1900 on: Today at 07:45:21 pm
Still think we can afford one loss or two draws. Anything worse than that and we've little chance. Please fucking win tomorrow!
DangerScouse

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1901 on: Today at 07:46:29 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:45:09 pm
How does this team compare to the 18/19 & 21/22 teams?

How do people feel during this run-in, compared to the previous 2?

Im stressed.feels more stressed.



This is different in the sense that both Liverpool and City aren't at the same level but Arsenal are in the mix too.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1902 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:40 pm
We have the second best defence in the league. What is this nonsense?

Maybe.  But this is the time of year where we need to be winning to 0. Or being confident that we can score 1 and win the game.

I feel we need at least 2 goals to win games.
DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1903 on: Today at 07:49:07 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:46:46 pm
Maybe.  But this is the time of year where we need to be winning to 0.

This! I'd be fuming if we won 3-1 tomorrow.
DangerScouse

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1904 on: Today at 07:49:15 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:46:46 pm
Maybe.  But this is the time of year where we need to be winning to 0. Or being confident that we can score 1 and win the game.

I feel we need at least 2 goals to win games.

Yep. Injuries have plagued our defence though to be fair. Will be great to get everyone back (bar Joel).
Caligula?

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1905 on: Today at 07:49:29 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:45:21 pm
Still think we can afford one loss or two draws. Anything worse than that and we've little chance. Please fucking win tomorrow!

Two draws would be four dropped points. That's too many. A loss would be three and I reckon City and Arsenal will both have a better GD so that probably wouldn't be enough either. At most we can probably afford a draw but I think we'll just need to win every game.
DangerScouse

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1906 on: Today at 07:51:09 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:49:29 pm
Two draws would be four dropped points. That's too many. A loss would be three and I reckon City and Arsenal will both have a better GD so that probably wouldn't be enough either. At most we can probably afford a draw but I think we'll just need to win every game.

Neither are winning every game imo.

For what it's worth, bookies odds:

Liverpool 6/4
City 15/8
Arsenal 11/4
Eeyore

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1907 on: Today at 07:52:27 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:46:46 pm
Maybe.  But this is the time of year where we need to be winning to 0. Or being confident that we can score 1 and win the game.

I feel we need at least 2 goals to win games.

Look at the last two games though Wellbeck scores with a ridiculous finish and After a push the ball ricochets off Bradley and megs Kelleher. That is two freakish goals we have conceded.
killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1908 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:45:09 pm
How does this team compare to the 18/19 & 21/22 teams?

How do people feel during this run-in, compared to the previous 2?

Im stressed.feels more stressed.



21/22 was a long shot. We were miles behind City in January and went on an incredible run but they were always the favourites.

18/19 was the best team under Klopp but always felt that we were too timid against Everton and United and treated them like a decent point. We didnt make that mistake the following season.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1909 on: Today at 07:54:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:52:27 pm
Look at the last two games though Wellbeck scores with a ridiculous finish and After a push the ball ricochets off Bradley and megs Kelleher. That is two freakish goals we have conceded.
We conceded two 1 in 100 goals.

We're really good defensively in our own way i.e by playing on the front foot. Obviously,  in the run-in it would be good to show more nous when defending slender leads.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1910 on: Today at 07:56:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:52:27 pm
Look at the last two games though Wellbeck scores with a ridiculous finish and After a push the ball ricochets off Bradley and megs Kelleher. That is two freakish goals we have conceded.

Agree, but Sheffield should have been ahead after 20 seconds.

Maybe Im bed wetting.

Just feel we are not as solid as the stats / results show.
crewlove

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1911 on: Today at 07:57:12 pm
I don't think teams are more motivated against us comparted to City and Arsenal. I think it's just they feel it's easier to get a result against us. We may have everybody in defence playing on point, but we'll still concede a one or two big chances. There are also slow starts that have been a problem since the start of the season. Attacking-wise we may lethal but also there were many games when we were more than wasteful. It's really random sometimes.

Arsenal are really solid and they don't seem to concede chances that easy. City are less defensively solid but I think they are not that wasteful. Not sure how it looks like in term of stats.
Garlicbread

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1912 on: Today at 07:57:47 pm
It's a bit of uncharted terrority for us in that idk when it's been in our hands this late in a season after facing Man City twice. I suppose there was the 13/14 season but was quite brief really. But if you'd consider it during the Klopp era.

18/19 we were chasing since like March when Man City went past us.
19/20 it was over relatively quickly even though at the time we didn't wanna admit it
21/22 We managed to claw ourself back and we drew the game at the Etihad which meant we had to rely on Man City dropping points which they did, but sadly so did we. But we didn't have it in our own hands so to speak.
Barneylfc

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1913 on: Today at 07:58:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:31:50 pm
Just have to do our job.

We've been doing our job for the majority of the season. If officials had been doing theirs we'd be able to afford a couple of defeats.
If we don't win the league it won't be because we didn't do our job.
killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1914 on: Today at 07:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:56:22 pm
Agree, but Sheffield should have been ahead after 20 seconds.

Maybe Im bed wetting.

Just feel we are not as solid as the stats / results show.

We dont play the same as City or Arsenal. Our game is based on more risk. Cant be that heavy throttle side and then moan about lack of control.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1915 on: Today at 07:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:57:47 pm
It's a bit of uncharted terrority for us in that idk when it's been in our hands this late in a season after facing Man City twice. I suppose there was the 13/14 season but was quite brief really. But if you'd consider it during the Klopp era.

18/19 we were chasing since like March when Man City went past us.
19/20 it was over relatively quickly even though at the time we didn't wanna admit it
21/22 We managed to claw ourself back and we drew the game at the Etihad which meant we had to rely on Man City dropping points which they did, but sadly so did we. But we didn't have it in our own hands so to speak.

Yep we are in control for the first time this late in the season. People forget how much of a long shot 21/22 was.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1916 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:56:22 pm
Agree, but Sheffield should have been ahead after 20 seconds.

Maybe Im bed wetting.

Just feel we are not as solid as the stats / results show.
Apart from our slow starts, we're quite solid and we should be at least two goals up in the last 10 minutes of almost every game. Attack is our defence.

If we can start with more urgency, I honestly see us winning every game from now till the end of the season because the slow starts make our opponents more determined when defending as they have something to hold on to. We just grind teams down.
Offline lfc_col

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1917 on: Today at 08:01:28 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 07:28:14 pm

One big change is that this time we have it our hands. Whether I think we can win everything that's left then I am not sure. Maybe if we didn't have United and Everton both away. We'll see tomorrow though.


I dont get this them two can win every game but we cant nah not having that
Online Caston

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1918 on: Today at 08:05:13 pm »
Just win every game.

If we win tomorrow I think that would give us massive confidence. Need to be on our game and not start sluggish and give them any sort of confidence.
