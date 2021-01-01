Theres 2 key factors I think which can determine our season.



1. Return and sharpness of injured players: In 21/22 we ran out of legs in the last 3-4 games with the tired draw vs Spurs in the league and the tired displays in FA Cup Final and UCL Final. This time we have had so many key players not overloaded with minutes we could go into the final sprint with momentum. If Jota, Jones, Trent, Salah can all click into top gear it really gives us an impetus we didnt have in 21/22



2. The 4 away games in succession, if we win those then we have a really good chance.



Regards league winning points totals, earlier on I thought 87 would win you the title but seeing as all 3 title challengers have dropped only 2 points in 2024 outside of games directly against each other I think now itll need to be 91-92



The away league games are three in a row, one is Atalanta. If we win comfortably against Atalanta at home, we can afford to draw or even lose there. The league games are critical though, especially the Everton one.