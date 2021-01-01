I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.



I think its conceivable that all 3 will drop points somewhere.I know its in our hands but the moment we draw a game we are probably behind again. The key is going to be when the points are dropped.Wolves away, Chelsea home and Spurs away wont be easy for Arsenal. Wolves will have Cunha and Hwang back and theyve beaten some top teams at home (including City). Spurs (unlike United and Everton) will not want Arsenal winning the league so that is going to be a battle. What I can totally see happening is United and Everton rolling over for them in the last 2 games. Unless Everton need points on that final day to stay up there is no way on earth they are not letting Arsenal win if it meant stopping us winning the league.With City, much easier fixtures. But if we can keep our noses in front of them until the final 3 games the pressure will really be on them. Spurs and Brighton away and then Forest away could get tricky if they need to win all those games.