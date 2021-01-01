« previous next »
Beat Sheffield, which we will have to do if we want to win the league.

After that, this weekend looks a little bit tasty. I fully expect one or more teams to drop points, and the odds wouldn't be in our favour there if only one of the three were to drop points. Such a big game. If we beat United (and Sheffield), I don't see us being stopped. With both Arsenal and City playing before us, there will be pressure to win regardless of their outcomes.

One game at a time and all that, but it's hard not to look at that United fixture.

Let's start fast tonight, get 2-3 goals in the first half and rest a few players for the second half for the game on Sunday.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
To win every game from now till the end of the season would mean Arsenal would have won 17 of the final 18 matches. In 18/19 City won 18 of the final 19 matches.

We won 16 out of our last 19 in 21/22 after defeat by Leicester over Christmas and still didn't win it, its highly likely if Arsenal don't win it there record will be nearly identical.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
To win every game from now till the end of the season would mean Arsenal would have won 17 of the final 18 matches. In 18/19 City won 18 of the final 19 matches.

Ah fair enough so pretty much close to equalling that. Still that period of form is as good as anyone have seen in a second half run of the season. Just shows the scale of the challenge arsenal would need to match to win every game, whilst navigating Champions League knockout games for the first time.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
To win every game from now till the end of the season would mean Arsenal would have won 17 of the final 18 matches. In 18/19 City won 18 of the final 19 matches.

It is always Liverpool who run into those kinds of runs. In 01-02 Arsenal won their last 13 League games in fact their last 16 games were 15 wins and a draw. In 08-09 United set a club record of 11 League wins on the run, In 13/14 City won their last 5, as you said in 18/19 City won 18 of 19.

Sooner or later one of the teams we are in a tight race with is going to actually lose a few games.
I find it hard to see any of the 3 title challengers dropping points at home on current form. Itll all come down to who navigates the away fixtures the best, win 4 out of 5 and Id say were 99.9% to win the league. Win 3 and it becomes tighter but I still think itll be enough provided we at least draw the other 2 games.
Honestly think the three biggest factors remaining are:

a) Arsenal's league fixtures, which are horrible
b) Europe - City and Arsenal will be massively distracted by their CL opponents, and hopefully both progress
c) FA Cup - City will have to beat Chelsea and United to win it - another 2 horrible fixtures.
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:17:41 am
I find it hard to see any of the 3 title challengers dropping points at home on current form. Itll all come down to who navigates the away fixtures the best, win 4 out of 5 and Id say were 99.9% to win the league. Win 3 and it becomes tighter but I still think itll be enough provided we at least draw the other 2 games.

Under those conditions that would be advantage Arsenal because they are the only team with a 4-4 split home/away.  Ourselves and Man City have 5 away games and 3 home - excluding tonight's game with Sheff Utd.

Arsenal won 3 of those 4 away games last season - losing to Man U.

Of Man City's 5 away games, they won only 2 of the same fixtures last season (CRY P & FUL), drawing 2 (BRI & NOT F) and lost to Spurs.

No point looking at our comparable fixtures, as we are streets ahead of how we were playing last season.

While I'm not in this camp, you could make a case that as long as Arsenal do win all their home games, repeat the results of last season and for once win at Old Trafford they could conceivably win all their remaining games.
 
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 11:46:04 am
Under those conditions that would be advantage Arsenal because they are the only team with a 4-4 split home/away.  Ourselves and Man City have 5 away games and 3 home - excluding tonight's game with Sheff Utd.

Arsenal won 3 of those 4 away games last season - losing to Man U.

Of Man City's 5 away games, they won only 2 of the same fixtures last season (CRY P & FUL), drawing 2 (BRI & NOT F) and lost to Spurs.

No point looking at our comparable fixtures, as we are streets ahead of how we were playing last season.

While I'm not in this camp, you could make a case that as long as Arsenal do win all their home games, repeat the results of last season and for once win at Old Trafford they could conceivably win all their remaining games.
 

I mean...thats not 'conceivably', they would have won all their remaining games :D

What happened last season is irrelevant. Arsenal weren't in two competitions like they are now, and even then they had an absolutely dreadful run in. Abu Dhabi also didn't have any serious competition in the league.

Quote from: latortuga on Today at 11:46:04 am
Under those conditions that would be advantage Arsenal because they are the only team with a 4-4 split home/away.  Ourselves and Man City have 5 away games and 3 home - excluding tonight's game with Sheff Utd.

Arsenal won 3 of those 4 away games last season - losing to Man U.

Of Man City's 5 away games, they won only 2 of the same fixtures last season (CRY P & FUL), drawing 2 (BRI & NOT F) and lost to Spurs.

No point looking at our comparable fixtures, as we are streets ahead of how we were playing last season.

While I'm not in this camp, you could make a case that as long as Arsenal do win all their home games, repeat the results of last season and for once win at Old Trafford they could conceivably win all their remaining games.
 

Arsenal do have the better split of home/away games but theyre 4 potentially tricky games and for some reason I just expect them to slip up at least once. City Im finding it harder to see a slip up but even then theyve got 2-3 tricky games that they could drop points in to give us that little bit more margin for error.
The odds for the title I find very interesting.

Best odds at the moment,

Liverpool 11/8
Man City 19/10
Arsenal 11/4

I think that's very generous on City, I'd have us as favourites...just, but with City's run in and a handful of tricky games for us, I wouldn't fancy our odds at 11/8 at all.

I wonder if it's just more a case of plenty of people putting money on us using their heart rather than their head shortening the odds.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:23:38 am
Honestly think the three biggest factors remaining are:

a) Arsenal's league fixtures, which are horrible
b) Europe - City and Arsenal will be massively distracted by their CL opponents, and hopefully both progress
c) FA Cup - City will have to beat Chelsea and United to win it - another 2 horrible fixtures.

Now that City is out of the way for them, I don't think Arsenal's league fixtures are any worse than ours. We both have pretty tricky league games to go. Where it looks tough for them is juggling between those games and Bayern and potentially City.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:00:32 pm
The odds for the title I find very interesting.

Best odds at the moment,

Liverpool 11/8
Man City 19/10
Arsenal 11/4

I think that's very generous on City, I'd have us as favourites...just, but with City's run in and a handful of tricky games for us, I wouldn't fancy our odds at 11/8 at all.

I wonder if it's just more a case of plenty of people putting money on us using their heart rather than their head shortening the odds.

If Arsenal and City both emerge from their CL quarter-finals, battered but through....to face each other:
the odds swing nicely in our favour.
I thought that both Villa and Luton, along with Forest, would be the dangerous teams for the run-in.

Last night suggests that I was wrong.
I really dislike the 3 consecutive away games, City and Arsenal both have home/away games on alternate weeks, if, as is the consensus  here points are dropped in away games, then we could find ourselves trailing after that run.
Also we seem to be playing all our games after the other two so just like tomorrow night, always playing catch up (assuming they win)

Therefore, I believe, we have far and away the hardest run in, regardless of who it is we are playing!

However I'm loving us being part of it! imagine being a United fan
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:09:29 am
Beat Sheffield, which we will have to do if we want to win the league.

Never take anything for granted but if we cant beat Sheffield United at home then we dont deserve to win the league.

Not arsed about goal difference. Just get the three points in the bag and dont pick up any more injuries, please.

I see Man U are kicking off 45 minutes later than us, so our lads will be safely tucked up in bed while theyre still trekking back from Chelsea. Dont imagine it will make much difference come Sunday but every little helps.
115 are winning all their games, we have seen this script before.

They benched 4 of their best players last night against a team one place below them to rest them for the Saturday 12.30 game. On top of that, Villa not taking their chances against them which is a running theme with most teams. That was also Villa's second team but they really should have scored another 1 minimum with how they counter attacked at times.

Watched the first half of the Arsenal game and 60 minutes of the City Game - atmosphere sounded pretty pathetic at both considering both are going for a title.
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Today at 12:21:05 pm
115 are winning all their games, we have seen this script before.

They benched 4 of their best players last night against a team one place below them to rest them for the Saturday 12.30 game. On top of that, Villa not taking their chances against them which is a running theme with most teams. That was also Villa's second team but they really should have scored another 1 minimum with how they counter attacked at times.

Watched the first half of the Arsenal game and 60 minutes of the City Game - atmosphere sounded pretty pathetic at both considering both are going for a title.

They arent the same team as back then.

They might win them all that might not be enough.

Palace away might be tough for them and Brighton may trouble Arsenal.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
I think we can at most afford a draw and that's it. I can see Arsenal and City winning all of their remaining games.

I think its conceivable that all 3 will drop points somewhere.

I know its in our hands but the moment we draw a game we are probably behind again. The key is going to be when the points are dropped.

Wolves away, Chelsea home and Spurs away wont be easy for Arsenal. Wolves will have Cunha and Hwang back and theyve beaten some top teams at home (including City). Spurs (unlike United and Everton) will not want Arsenal winning the league so that is going to be a battle. What I can totally see happening is United and Everton rolling over for them in the last 2 games. Unless Everton need points on that final day to stay up there is no way on earth they are not letting Arsenal win if it meant stopping us winning the league.

With City, much easier fixtures. But if we can keep our noses in front of them until the final 3 games the pressure will really be on them. Spurs and Brighton away and then Forest away could get tricky if they need to win all those games.
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:57:41 pm
I think its conceivable that all 3 will drop points somewhere.

I know its in our hands but the moment we draw a game we are probably behind again. The key is going to be when the points are dropped.

Wolves away, Chelsea home and Spurs away wont be easy for Arsenal. Wolves will have Cunha and Hwang back and theyve beaten some top teams at home (including City). Spurs (unlike United and Everton) will not want Arsenal winning the league so that is going to be a battle. What I can totally see happening is United and Everton rolling over for them in the last 2 games. Unless Everton need points on that final day to stay up there is no way on earth they are not letting Arsenal win if it meant stopping us winning the league.

With City, much easier fixtures. But if we can keep our noses in front of them until the final 3 games the pressure will really be on them. Spurs and Brighton away and then Forest away could get tricky if they need to win all those games.
Its not just concievable but very likely all 3 will drop points. It would take a run of 9 straight league wins for any side to win out. Something non of them have managed all season.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:23:38 am
Honestly think the three biggest factors remaining are:

a) Arsenal's league fixtures, which are horrible
b) Europe - City and Arsenal will be massively distracted by their CL opponents, and hopefully both progress
c) FA Cup - City will have to beat Chelsea and United to win it - another 2 horrible fixtures.

Agree with the first two but not sure how much the FA Cup will matter. The final is after the season ends and on their day they're capable of putting four or five past Chelsea.

City are still the ones to worry about IMO as far as someone beating us to the finish ends. They're good enough to win all nine as well as all their European games. I can see Arsenal dropping points in at least one or two. I think if we were to get 8 wins and a draw from here it'd probably be enough but if we win it on anything else I'd be very (pleasantly) surprised.

I think it's a huge weekend especially for us and Arsenal. They have a tricky away where I'd half fancy Brighton to take something and we have an away where we usually struggle to get results. Win tonight of course and then beat United on Sunday and from there on though it'd be very disappointing not to win it because I think our fixtures are pretty kind honestly.
