I really dislike the 3 consecutive away games, City and Arsenal both have home/away games on alternate weeks, if, as is the consensus here points are dropped in away games, then we could find ourselves trailing after that run.
Also we seem to be playing all our games after the other two so just like tomorrow night, always playing catch up (assuming they win)
Therefore, I believe, we have far and away the hardest run in, regardless of who it is we are playing!
However I'm loving us being part of it! imagine being a United fan