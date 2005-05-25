« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Asam

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 02:08:56 pm


Anthony Taylor appointed for the United game away
Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 02:16:23 pm

Rather him than Tierney, Coote, Brooks, Kavanagh, Atwell or Hooper. Thats not saying much but still.
dannylfc_1

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 02:26:44 pm
Question - when would you expect the parade to be?
1. If Wolves is our last game and 2. If the Europa league final is the last game?
Just want to make sure I'm around.. Wolves at 4pm KO on the Sunday feels too late to do but then can they wait till the following weekend with the Euros coming up?
skipper757

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 02:36:11 pm
Villa thoroughly outplayed City earlier this season, and Palace have taken way more points off City in recent years than you'd expect (although this Palace side may not be as feisty as some of their previous ones).  Two difficult games.

But then again, our aways will also be difficult down the stretch.

Will be some exciting stuff.  Hopefully Arsenal fade, and City never get into a groove, and we can go on a run.
redk84

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 04:09:43 pm
That Taylor reffing us again....and his record in our matches on the stats that have come out is mad...
Hopefully its another day like when we battered them - i really think/hope our loss against them in the cup will be used in the right way

9 points from this week will be massive for us. If one or both of Arsenal/City drop points then even better...

Taking emotion out of it. We should be more than capable of matching the results of either team over 9 games (its a fairly big chunk of the season!). Evidence will back that up spanning back even to last season when we weren't as good - realistically with the new lads having settled more at this point (with players like Mac looking integral now) and some of our injured players coming back we should actually finish the season with an even stronger squad than we have been able to enjoy for the past 12 months

It doesn't get better for Arsenal or City in terms of squad depth or strength on the other hand

We got our noses infront all level in terms of games played. None of us play eachother again, this is the endgame now - there will be ups and downs im sure, its never easy. But for fuck sake lets hope luck favours us from now until May, if need be

/braindump
Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 04:15:47 pm
Wythenshawe Taylor let them kick us to bits that game which left us with midfield injuries that helped lead to dropped points in subsequent games.

Let them get away with several red card offences and even when Pogba went off after crocking Keita it took VAR to tell Taylor to look at it again.
OkieRedman

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm
So now no McGinn and no Watkins vs city. 

Just give them the three points.  :butt
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 05:09:34 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 04:58:16 pm
So now no McGinn and no Watkins vs city. 

Just give them the three points.  :butt

Yeah that's really frustrating. Should be one of City's hardest games left but will be a simple win now for them.
farawayred

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 05:33:04 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:08:56 pm

Anthony Taylor appointed for the United game away
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:16:23 pm
Rather him than Tierney, Coote, Brooks, Kavanagh, Atwell or Hooper. Thats not saying much but still.
Yeah, I was wondering who would be a better choice... Can't think of other than an Aussie guy that looked decent in the beginning of the season, who was he?
Eeyore

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:33:04 pm
Yeah, I was wondering who would be a better choice... Can't think of other than an Aussie guy that looked decent in the beginning of the season, who was he?

Jarred Gillet, stupidly confessed to being a Liverpool fan so isn't allowed to do our games. Should have just got a season ticket for Prescot cables and fucked them over. ;D
farawayred

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 05:39:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm
Jarred Gillet, stupidly confessed to being a Liverpool fan so isn't allowed to do our games. Should have just got a season ticket for Prescot cables and fucked them over. ;D
No wonder he's the only one that looked decent...
RedSamba

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 11:42:44 am


It feels like we are going under the radar a bit - 3 points ahead of City is huge for us, sort of means we can almost afford a draw which is big breathing space

I hope it stays this way. We don't need any outside noise
alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 06:03:59 pm
Palace in 13/14 was enough to put me off chasing goal difference forever. Something that I think is overlooked a bit about that night is just how fantastic we were, it was one of the performances of the season until that last 15 minutes. If we didn't need more goals we'd have easily seen it out but we played it high risk. People talk about us bottling it but I don't think that would ever have happened if we didn't go gung ho at 3-0 thinking we might get 6 or 7 and keep it in our own hands.

Think we just have to approach the game on Thursday like any other. Realistically if we play well we should whack 4 or 5 in anyway given the gap between the two sides.
disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 06:10:45 pm
City will probably beat Villa but you can't just write one of the better teams off. Brighton were missing quite a few this weekend and gave us a decent game in spells.
Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 07:40:48 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
Its the 3 points that matters. And all teams, Sheffield Utd included should be treated with respect

Exactly.

GD only comes into it if Arsenal win out and we draw one.
So at worst we have to catch-up 16 goals, if they win 1-0.
Can we do that in 8 games? 8 tense games, of which some will be tightunlikely.
If Arsenal win by a few tomorrow, then I would forget GD.
calvin

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:40:48 pm
Exactly.

GD only comes into it if Arsenal win out and we draw one.
So at worst we have to catch-up 16 goals, if they win 1-0.
Can we do that in 8 games? 8 tense games, of which some will be tightunlikely.
If Arsenal win by a few tomorrow, then I would forget GD.

We're 6 goals behind on GD, not 16. It's very possible that we make that up in the next 9 games, starting on Thursday night.
newterp

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm
Quote from: calvin on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
We're 6 goals behind on GD, not 16. It's very possible that we make that up in the next 9 games, starting on Thursday night.

Yeah - but they are playing Luton on Wednesday night - so it will be more than 6!
Anfield Kopite

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:40:48 pm
Exactly.

GD only comes into it if Arsenal win out and we draw one.
So at worst we have to catch-up 16 goals, if they win 1-0.
Can we do that in 8 games? 8 tense games, of which some will be tightunlikely.
If Arsenal win by a few tomorrow, then I would forget GD.
Rubbish. There are loads of permutations were goal difference could be the difference between winning or losing the league.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:40:48 pm
Exactly.

GD only comes into it if Arsenal win out and we draw one.
So at worst we have to catch-up 16 goals, if they win 1-0.
Can we do that in 8 games? 8 tense games, of which some will be tightunlikely.
If Arsenal win by a few tomorrow, then I would forget GD.

Or if they win 8, lose 1 with us winning 7, losing 1 and drawing 1
Anfield Kopite

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm
Or if they win 8, lose 1 with us winning 7, losing 1 and drawing 1
Like i said in the post above yours, absolutely loads of permutations where it goes to goal difference. What if Arsenal fade away and we lose one and win the rest, but City win out ?. What if we win 6 and draw 3 and City win 8 and lose 1 ?.  Thats 2 off the top of my head and ive not even started on Arsenal. Its possibe all 3 teams finish level on pts with quite realistic pts totals.
JC the Messiah

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:40:48 pm
Exactly.

GD only comes into it if Arsenal win out and we draw one.
So at worst we have to catch-up 16 goals, if they win 1-0.
Can we do that in 8 games? 8 tense games, of which some will be tight…unlikely.
If Arsenal win by a few tomorrow, then I would forget GD.
16... ???

We've lost the league before on goal difference, actually it was goals scored.

It'd be nice to get our noses in front GD-wise, and don't think it takes much out of the legs to keep going for more goals in a game we're dominating. If anything, it's easier than defending.

Would be great to hammer Sheffield Utd, and it's the momentum for Sunday.
Anfield Kopite

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm
We've lost the league before on goal difference, actually it was goals scored.

It'd be nice to get our noses in front GD-wise, and don't think it takes much out of the legs to keep going for more goals in a game we're dominating. If anything, it's easier than defending.

Would be great to hammer Sheffield Utd, and it's the momentum for Sunday.
Exactly. I was standing on the kop when the season ended with us and Arsenal level on PTS and GD. Not nice and hope it never happens to us again. For someone to think it can only happen if Arsenal win out and we draw one andxwin the rest is astounding.
Number 7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1702 on: Today at 04:47:24 am
Apparently Luton have up to 13 players missing for the Arsenal game. Goal difference is going up again.

Since playing us in early February Arsenals opponents have been: West Ham, Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd, Brentford, City and now Luton.

1 difficult game in 7.

stonecold_jpm

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1703 on: Today at 05:15:34 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:47:24 am
Apparently Luton have up to 13 players missing for the Arsenal game. Goal difference is going up again.

Since playing us in early February Arsenals opponents have been: West Ham, Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd, Brentford, City and now Luton.

1 difficult game in 7.



They can score 100, it wont matter if they cant win all of Brighton, Wolves, Spurs and Utd away as well as Villa and Chelsea at home. Their fixtures are brutal with their champions league games in between.
HardworkDedication

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1704 on: Today at 05:21:03 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:47:24 am
Apparently Luton have up to 13 players missing for the Arsenal game. Goal difference is going up again.

Since playing us in early February Arsenals opponents have been: West Ham, Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd, Brentford, City and now Luton.

1 difficult game in 7.

I wouldn't say our fixtures in the league have been too dissimilar to Arsenal's in the same period either in all fairness.
alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1705 on: Today at 05:53:52 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 05:15:34 am
They can score 100, it wont matter if they cant win all of Brighton, Wolves, Spurs and Utd away as well as Villa and Chelsea at home. Their fixtures are brutal with their champions league games in between.
Yep, all the those predictor models have Arsenal way behind us and City. I think they've got 2 or 3 games left where they will drop points, possibly more.
Carra-ton

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1706 on: Today at 06:07:29 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:16:23 pm
Rather him than Tierney, Coote, Brooks, Kavanagh, Atwell or Hooper. Thats not saying much but still.
I raise you Darren England, he is a special mix of arrogance, incompetence and egotistical personality. He regularly makes horrible decisions. Sent of a Burnley player and gave a penalty for the mildest of touches. Then sent of Kompany the manager from the touchline.

Come to think of it, Taylor seems better than any of the options bar Oliver.
alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1707 on: Today at 06:40:04 am
To watch city tonight or not to watch city tonight? Traditionally the answer is a resounding "no, don't put yourself through it you fucking idiot" but it's one of the big chances we have left to see them drop points IMO. Big shame about Watkins and McGinn though. Hopefully their season is finished by the time we play them, except for their European venture. That would help make up for two of their best players being unavailable tonight. Still, they have the direct, quick players you need to be able to hurt city on the break and a very good coach who'll have a plan beyond the usual sit back and pray we see from teams at the Etihad.

The timing of fixtures is always so crucial isn't it. Makes it hard really to analyse the run in. Villa now vs Villa second to last game, by then their season could be over or they could be dragged right back into a battle for the top five needing a win. Similar for the spurs game. When that was rearranged for city I thought it was bad news for us because I'd rather they played them now than second to last game where there might be nothing to play for. But, who knows, they might still be fighting or they might be emboldened to play with freedom. I think we saw that with West Ham two seasons ago, they had nothing to fight for in the league when they played them but ended up taking the points off them we needed for it to go to the last game.

Thank god it's a matchday of some variety anyway I can't cope with the days of no title deciding games at the moment. These runs ins are bloody stressful but christ it's better than the days of being 30 points behind and hoping to sneak into the champions league places. Top with 9 to go.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1708 on: Today at 06:50:25 am
It's stressful enough as it is watching Liverpool without throwing watching City and Arsenal in to the mix.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1709 on: Today at 07:50:18 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm
Jarred Gillet, stupidly confessed to being a Liverpool fan so isn't allowed to do our games. Should have just got a season ticket for Prescot cables and fucked them over. ;D

Every ref from Liverpool should just write Altrincham on their form :D
MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1710 on: Today at 07:50:44 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:50:25 am
It's stressful enough as it is watching Liverpool without throwing watching City and Arsenal in to the mix.
But it's more stressful for City and Arsenal because it's out of their hands.  We're in a position where we can focus on ourselves. We do our job and whatever they do won't be good enough.
meady1981

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1711 on: Today at 07:53:36 am
It's only stressful when you're needing other teams to drop points. Especially Manchester fucking City. There's nothing worse.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1712 on: Today at 07:57:51 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:53:36 am
It's only stressful when you're needing other teams to drop points. Especially Manchester fucking City. There's nothing worse.

In 18/19 we were waiting for City to drop points for literally months and the c*nts secured 18 wins out of the final 19 games. That is inSANE.
Knight

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1713 on: Today at 08:00:
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:51 am
In 18/19 we were waiting for City to drop points for literally months and the c*nts secured 18 wins out of the final 19 games. That is inSANE.

I hated that run in. The stress of needing us to win and the hopes, dashed game after game after game, that City might drop points. Was that the Kompany screamer year too? An absurd way to win a football game, especially given how allergic Guardiola is to doing that sort of thing.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 08:03:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:00:59 am
I hated that run in. The stress of needing us to win and the hopes, dashed game after game after game, that City might drop points. Was that the Kompany screamer year too? An absurd way to win a football game, especially given how allergic Guardiola is to doing that sort of thing.
That's what we can do to Arsenal and City. Let them be stressing over our games and let us keep dashing their hopes every week. Technically, we don't need them to drop points.
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 08:08:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:00:59 am
I hated that run in. The stress of needing us to win and the hopes, dashed game after game after game, that City might drop points. Was that the Kompany screamer year too? An absurd way to win a football game, especially given how allergic Guardiola is to doing that sort of thing.

I wanted to quit football after that Kompany goal but a night later we had the miracle of Barca.
