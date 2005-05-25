To watch city tonight or not to watch city tonight? Traditionally the answer is a resounding "no, don't put yourself through it you fucking idiot" but it's one of the big chances we have left to see them drop points IMO. Big shame about Watkins and McGinn though. Hopefully their season is finished by the time we play them, except for their European venture. That would help make up for two of their best players being unavailable tonight. Still, they have the direct, quick players you need to be able to hurt city on the break and a very good coach who'll have a plan beyond the usual sit back and pray we see from teams at the Etihad.



The timing of fixtures is always so crucial isn't it. Makes it hard really to analyse the run in. Villa now vs Villa second to last game, by then their season could be over or they could be dragged right back into a battle for the top five needing a win. Similar for the spurs game. When that was rearranged for city I thought it was bad news for us because I'd rather they played them now than second to last game where there might be nothing to play for. But, who knows, they might still be fighting or they might be emboldened to play with freedom. I think we saw that with West Ham two seasons ago, they had nothing to fight for in the league when they played them but ended up taking the points off them we needed for it to go to the last game.



Thank god it's a matchday of some variety anyway I can't cope with the days of no title deciding games at the moment. These runs ins are bloody stressful but christ it's better than the days of being 30 points behind and hoping to sneak into the champions league places. Top with 9 to go.