That Taylor reffing us again....and his record in our matches on the stats that have come out is mad...

Hopefully its another day like when we battered them - i really think/hope our loss against them in the cup will be used in the right way



9 points from this week will be massive for us. If one or both of Arsenal/City drop points then even better...



Taking emotion out of it. We should be more than capable of matching the results of either team over 9 games (its a fairly big chunk of the season!). Evidence will back that up spanning back even to last season when we weren't as good - realistically with the new lads having settled more at this point (with players like Mac looking integral now) and some of our injured players coming back we should actually finish the season with an even stronger squad than we have been able to enjoy for the past 12 months



It doesn't get better for Arsenal or City in terms of squad depth or strength on the other hand



We got our noses infront all level in terms of games played. None of us play eachother again, this is the endgame now - there will be ups and downs im sure, its never easy. But for fuck sake lets hope luck favours us from now until May, if need be



/braindump