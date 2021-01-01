Strange that Arsenal are way ahead in a mini league between the title contenders with 8 pts while Liverpool and Man City are on 3 pts (Liverpool 2nd on goals scored 💪).
Usually the team that takes the most points against their titles rivals wins the league but this season Arsenal needed those wins just to get into contention.
That is very strange indeed.
Perhaps it is an indictment on Arteta's style this season which has been way more conservative and grinding out results.
That style works if you make the "big games" a cup final and 1 goal wins it. Where it doesn't work - which is about 80% of the season - is when you come up against the mid/lower league teams where attacking football wins games.
In my mind it's the difference between Liverpool and Man City and an Arsenal team which I maintain may surprise a few on how far back they fall in these next 9 games. Watch Arsenal absolutely struggle to beat a plucky Luton team in their next game. Call me crazy but with a little bit of luck I could see Luton getting a draw in that game at the Emirates.
Historically people forget how helter skelter the final part of the Premier League is. I expect we'll see some massive upsets in these final 9 games, I just hope we aren't on the end of any of them.