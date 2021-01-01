Why would we respect Sheffield Unfied? Theyre objectively horrendous - one of the worst teams to be in the premier league in 20 years

We could play the game with 10 men and wed still be favorites to win with 11 men were 1/16 on



Were away at United 3 days later if you cant rotate somewhat for a game like this you cant win the league



Not sure what people want to happen but weve probably got 14 games left - most are 2 a week .. you cant pick the same 11 for all 14 games and you have to keep the players you want to rotate in sharp also



I think the respect thing is more about not going into the game naive and acting like 3 points is a givenPre Luton AND pre Man U, there was a sense of inevitability as if we couldnt drop points, people are too quick to expect walkovers. Weve dropped points to incredibly poor sides over the years, abysmal sides! Optimism is great but the over confidence is all too often present. For context you say this about Sheffield but worse was Derby, 11 points across a season and we only beat them in the second fixture 2-1 with our winner coming in the 90th min with shitloads of predictions of drubbings because they were soooo poor and there was no way we would score less than 4!Every side deserves respect and confidence is one thing, its the overconfidence which sometimes grates because it can feel like our fans never learn. Everyone can obviously feel and express as they want freely but there are very few if any givens in this league.