Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 102086 times)

Offline andy07

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:09:27 pm
Want them to be in with a chance for top 5 in the penultimate week, when they play Arsenal.

Want them to be struggling for top 7 by the last week.  Arsenal will beat them regardless of their position.  But Arsenal is not their cup final,  stopping us wining the league is so they will put everything into Sunday.
Offline ac

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm »
Think we will win the league but we really need to much sharper when we start games. You sense we will be get caught out at some point unless we improve this aspect
Offline RyanBabel19

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
Why would we respect Sheffield Unfied? Theyre objectively horrendous - one of the worst teams to be in the premier league in 20 years
We could play the game with 10 men and wed still be favorites to win  with 11 men were 1/16 on

Were away at United 3 days later  if you cant rotate somewhat for a game like this you cant win the league

Not sure what people want to happen but weve probably got 14 games left - most are 2 a week .. you cant pick the same 11 for all 14 games and you have to keep the players you want to rotate in sharp also

I think the respect thing is more about not going into the game naive and acting like 3 points is a given

Pre Luton AND pre Man U, there was a sense of inevitability as if we couldnt drop points, people are too quick to expect walkovers. Weve dropped points to incredibly poor sides over the years, abysmal sides! Optimism is great but the over confidence is all too often present. For context you say this about Sheffield but worse was Derby, 11 points across a season and we only beat them in the second fixture 2-1 with our winner coming in the 90th min with shitloads of predictions of drubbings because they were soooo poor and there was no way we would score less than 4!

Every side deserves respect and confidence is one thing, its the overconfidence which sometimes grates because it can feel like our fans never learn. Everyone can obviously feel and express as they want freely but there are very few if any givens in this league.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Think we will win the league but we really need to much sharper when we start games. You sense we will be get caught out at some point unless we improve this aspect

That was some finish by Welbeck to be fair. On most occasions that gets skied or it goes miles wide.
Online spider-neil

  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
That was some finish by Welbeck to be fair. On most occasions that gets skied or it goes miles wide.

The strike has been largely brushed under the carpet because the lost but it was brilliant finish.
Offline Irishred1

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
That was some finish by Welbeck to be fair. On most occasions that gets skied or it goes miles wide.
He is a good old slogger is welbeck but i wouldd say if he scores 2 of them out of 100 at best . Was such a good finish.
Offline Caps4444

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Think we will win the league but we really need to much sharper when we start games. You sense we will be get caught out at some point unless we improve this aspect

Yes - especially away from home.
Offline jj2005

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:59:14 pm
At this point we know that City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all pretty close to each other. Anyone claiming otherwise is wrong. And given that were all pretty close Id much rather have a 2/3 point advantage.

Im pretty confident now that if Arsenal and City next drop points before we do well win it.

Strange that Arsenal are way ahead in a mini league between the title contenders with 8 pts while Liverpool and Man City are on 3 pts (Liverpool 2nd on goals scored 💪).
Usually the team that takes the most points against their titles rivals wins the league but this season Arsenal needed those wins just to get into contention.
Offline jj2005

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Think we will win the league but we really need to much sharper when we start games. You sense we will be get caught out at some point unless we improve this aspect

We're 8 points behind Newcastle's record of 34 points in 01/02 from losing positions.
Definitely not a record I'd like to beat, well obviously if we're up to 32 points and go a goal down, then I do.
Online Crosby Nick

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 11:30:42 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm
We're 8 points behind Newcastle's record of 34 points in 01/02 from losing positions.
Definitely not a record I'd like to beat, well obviously if we're up to 32 points and go a goal down, then I do.

Would never have guess that was the team to hood that particular record! Although think they finished 4th and made the Champions League? Shearer and Bellamy, Laurent Robert and a few other good young players back then?
Offline latortuga

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm
Strange that Arsenal are way ahead in a mini league between the title contenders with 8 pts while Liverpool and Man City are on 3 pts (Liverpool 2nd on goals scored 💪).
Usually the team that takes the most points against their titles rivals wins the league but this season Arsenal needed those wins just to get into contention.

That is very strange indeed.

Perhaps it is an indictment on Arteta's style this season which has been way more conservative and grinding out results.

That style works if you make the "big games" a cup final and 1 goal wins it.  Where it doesn't work - which is about 80% of the season - is when you come up against the mid/lower league teams where attacking football wins games.

In my mind it's the difference between Liverpool and Man City and an Arsenal team which I maintain may surprise a few on how far back they fall in these next 9 games.  Watch Arsenal absolutely struggle to beat a plucky Luton team in their next game.  Call me crazy but with a little bit of luck I could see Luton getting a draw in that game at the Emirates.   :o

Historically people forget how helter skelter the final part of the Premier League is.  I expect we'll see some massive upsets in these final 9 games, I just hope we aren't on the end of any of them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm »
All wins count but that Arsenal - City game was basically like the game yesterday. It was a speculative deflected shot that was the winner. To be fair to Arsenal though they deserved to win the game against us. But then we deserved to beat City.
Online amir87

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm
All wins count but that Arsenal - City game was basically like the game yesterday. It was a speculative deflected shot that was the winner. To be fair to Arsenal though they deserved to win the game against us. But then we deserved to beat City.

We should have really beaten Arsenal at home. We had the Trent chance which hed normally bury along with several opportunities in the second half where we messed up the final ball or didnt get a clean shot on goal when in good positions to do so. Nowhere near us dominant as we were against City but we usually win those kind of games.
Offline thegoodfella

  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:16:06 am »
Need to score a 6 or 7 nil win against Sheffield United to improve the goal difference now.
Online amir87

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:16:06 am
Need to score a 6 or 7 nil win against Sheffield United to improve the goal difference now.

Whilst it would be great to rack up the goals, weve got Utd 3 days later so a comfortable lead followed by resting some of our key players would be the sensible thing to do. Last thing we need is additional injuries because we continued to play at a frenetic pace.
Offline Kashinoda

  • ....mmm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm
We've had tough games or late drama in title-chasing seasons against almost all of the sides remaining, so it definitely won't be easy.

As is the case since the run-in in 2021-22, we have a tendency to fall behind early.  Going to need 9 games of mentality monsters.

Fulham away as a case in-point for the nerves, and they've already pushed us to the brink at Anfield
08/09:  Benayoun winner 90'
13/14:  Stevie winner 90'
18/19:  Milner winner 83'

Everyone will have a role to play here to get us over the line.

Benayoun's winner was dreamland stuff, thought we'd win the league that day.

Did we hit the post 8 times during that match?
Offline kcbworth

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 01:50:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
That was some finish by Welbeck to be fair. On most occasions that gets skied or it goes miles wide.

Yeah we had more/better chances in the 20 minutes following this that we didnt even look like scoring from
Offline aussie_ox

  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 02:12:42 am »
Oliver not giving a pen for Doku kung fu kicking Macca is keeping them in the title race.   


Unfortunately if we don't win the title PGMOL would have played a huge role (Diaz goal awarded by VAR but not given on pitch, Odergaard basketball & Mac Kungfu Kick)


It's telling that rival fans get outraged over the Jota penalty when we were 3-2 up anyway and generally dominating the game. 
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 07:01:45 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:12:42 am
Oliver not giving a pen for Doku kung fu kicking Macca is keeping them in the title race.   


Unfortunately if we don't win the title PGMOL would have played a huge role (Diaz goal awarded by VAR but not given on pitch, Odergaard basketball & Mac Kungfu Kick)


It's telling that rival fans get outraged over the Jota penalty when we were 3-2 up anyway and generally dominating the game. 

I understood the outrage for that. The outrage over the dropball was an eye opener. Also, look at the reaction over a dropball on Match of the Day compared to Mac getting kicked in the chest by Doku.
Offline RogerTheRed

  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 07:13:41 am »
Just seen that City have Villa at 8:15pm tomorrow and then 13:30 away at Palace on Saturday. Will be interesting to see how they cope with that and also how much Pep moans! Cant see them getting six there.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 08:26:39 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:13:41 am
Just seen that City have Villa at 8:15pm tomorrow and then 13:30 away at Palace on Saturday. Will be interesting to see how they cope with that and also how much Pep moans! Cant see them getting six there.

Then Madrid next Tuesday.

It is two tough matches close together.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 08:37:44 am »
If the coaching staff believe goal difference might be an issue at the end then this will be the game to target that, from that perspective the tactics chosen will be interesting
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 09:11:56 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 08:37:44 am
If the coaching staff believe goal difference might be an issue at the end then this will be the game to target that, from that perspective the tactics chosen will be interesting

Just supposing Arsenal put 4 or 5 past Luton tonight. We might make a decision at that point not to worry about GD and just give ourselves the best chance of winning every game rather than doing anything silly chasing goals.

But if they win narrowly, which is possible given the fight Luton are showing, then maybe we will chuck the kitchen sink at it a bit more.  Interesting little subplot anyway, but I think them playing before us might help us make our minds up in advance.
