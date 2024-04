How good we are is being seriously downplayed by some journalists and pundits. Just listening to the Totally Football Show and some berk called Adrian Clarke believes without the ball ''we aren't that good at all'' and are ''comfortably the weakest of the three'' challengers.. and its only a matter of time before we get found out... This is not what I see, we dominate nearly every team we play and due to our attacking philosophy we do occasionally give away big chances, but that's part of our high risk- high reward game plan, and so far it puts us first in the table. I must say, Clarke is an Arsenal fan, and they do seem to have an extremely inflated opinion of their team- you would think they were 1970 Brazil the way they go on about how great they are.. Anyway, I hope we keep getting written off and just keep taking it one game at a time.