Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:15:27 am
BBC headline calls them Steely. It was some lower league shit done with good players. Klopp goes there with kids and says this is how we play, Artera goes there with a full team and says a point might save us from relegation.

Such a difference in mentality.  And its the reason that we are where we are right now. 
Offline Red_Rich

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 01:06:39 am »
I think we will win 6 draw 2 and lose 1 of our remaining games  =  87pts

Arsenal and City can finish on 92 and 91 respectively. They will both drop points in 2 games.  It's going to be close and might even end up being decided by GD.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Kalito

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 01:08:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm
We took them too seriously in the past by building ourselves up too much. It's a football game and we're better at football.
We need to play the game and not the occasion.

If we do that, we should beat them no bother.
Online latortuga

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:22:52 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:08:14 am
We need to play the game and not the occasion.

If we do that, we should beat them no bother.

I'll keep saying it until this forum gets sick of hearing it.

We have taken better sides to Old Trafford and drawn or lost. 

It's both the hold that Old Trafford has over our players in league games and the clash of styles between Klopp's attacking style and any Man U manager who is willing to put all 10 men behind the ball in a home game.  You can insult them all you like about that way of play, it's not going to change their willingness to resort to such desperate tactics to stop us winning a title.

Oh and by the way, those tactics work against us, why change them?
Offline farawayred

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 03:32:30 am »
^^^ What you said stands. But we just need to make sure we outfit the front three with their shooting boots. We are not bad at creating chances, we suck at taking them. That's how they won the last game when it could have been 3-4 goals advantage to us.
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 03:42:11 am »
Yep, and Brighton were also unbeaten against us for four games. De Zerbi never losing to Klopp. Those two records are gone now. This is the business end of the season, no room for pity wins/draws to keep ETH at Utd for another season.
Offline rhysd

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 04:06:42 am »
The crazy 4 away games in a row at the end of April is the decider.

Gonna be a wild ride.
Offline him_15

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 05:19:32 am »
Just win all of our remaining games then we are champ, easy!
Offline ItzdoctorZ

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 05:19:42 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:06:42 am
The crazy 4 away games in a row at the end of April is the decider.

Gonna be a wild ride.

First the United game, those c*nts will turn up at their stadium.
Offline ItzdoctorZ

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 05:21:07 am »
Arsenal will win the league under Arteta eventually, maybe not this season but they'll win the league in the next 5 years, young team.

You will have people claiming Arteta > Klopp in a few years.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 06:59:28 am »
It's nice to have that little goal difference cushion on city as well. We know they can wipe it out quickly but we've got a good chance to extend that in the week. Most important thing is to just get the win of course but with the gap at three it feels a bit more like four if we can get ahead further on GD.

Exciting times ahead. The international break was torture, 2 more massive games to come this week, although I've only just realised we have to wait until Thursday for our game. Can Villa do us a favour on Wednesday?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 07:21:59 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:59:28 am
It's nice to have that little goal difference cushion on city as well. We know they can wipe it out quickly but we've got a good chance to extend that in the week. Most important thing is to just get the win of course but with the gap at three it feels a bit more like four if we can get ahead further on GD.

Exciting times ahead. The international break was torture, 2 more massive games to come this week, although I've only just realised we have to wait until Thursday for our game. Can Villa do us a favour on Wednesday?

Said somewhere else that City have drawn 5 of their 15 home games this season which is a bit mad. Apart from Arsenal (and us) most of those games have ended up being a bit mad and higher scoring suggesting theyre more vulnerable to sides with a bit of pace and firepower. So Villa definitely have a chance I think. You can see a world where Bailey or Diaby hurt them. Although think someone mentioned Watkins might be out?
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 07:24:01 am »
The week with three aways in a row is season-defining. Three difficult away games in a row. Ugh.
Offline Caston

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 07:27:13 am »
Get Jota fit asap.

He is the difference in these tight games. Someone who will take a chance and give us a cushion instead of a nervy ending like yesterday.
Offline Heritage

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 07:28:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:24:01 am
The week with three aways in a row is season-defining. Three difficult away games in a row. Ugh.
Fullham and West Ham are having pretty average seasons and have little to play for. I'm less concerned about those fixtures.
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 07:31:14 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 07:28:04 am
Fullham and West Ham are having pretty average seasons and have little to play for. I'm less concerned about those fixtures.

Fulham away isn't a good fixture at any time of the season. You don't know what West Ham turn up these days. They comprehensively beat Arsenal at home.
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 07:31:45 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:27:13 am
Get Jota fit asap.

He is the difference in these tight games. Someone who will take a chance and give us a cushion instead of a nervy ending like yesterday.

For the run-in, Jota is now more key for us than Allison.
Online latortuga

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 07:33:10 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:32:30 am
^^^ What you said stands. But we just need to make sure we outfit the front three with their shooting boots. We are not bad at creating chances, we suck at taking them. That's how they won the last game when it could have been 3-4 goals advantage to us.

I just don't agree with using the FA Cup game as a reference - which many seem to be.  Cup games and league games are always different beasts and invariably when the same 2 teams match-up from cup to league or vice versa, the games are completely different.

Draws do no one any good in a cup game, so in many respects ETH was happy to be more daring.

99% probability in my mind that Man U sit everyone behind the ball and ask us to break them down.  History shows we create very few chances in that scenario and either it ends 0-0 / 1-1 or Man U win.

I love Klopp, but the reality is that there are certain managers - Ancelotti - and certain grounds - Old Trafford - where his style and teams are a bad matchup.

Typically when we've won at Old Trafford under Klopp its been because they actually played to win and we were afforded space to attack - certainly true of the last time we won there.  I can only hope ETH wakes up on Sunday and is feeling frisky.. :lickin
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 07:34:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:21:59 am
Said somewhere else that City have drawn 5 of their 15 home games this season which is a bit mad. Apart from Arsenal (and us) most of those games have ended up being a bit mad and higher scoring suggesting theyre more vulnerable to sides with a bit of pace and firepower. So Villa definitely have a chance I think. You can see a world where Bailey or Diaby hurt them. Although think someone mentioned Watkins might be out?
Just saw that about Watkins- potential hamstring injury which would be frustrating because you're right, their pace could really hurt City. Bailey and Diaby are superb though.
Offline Heritage

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 07:52:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:31:14 am
Fulham away isn't a good fixture at any time of the season. You don't know what West Ham turn up these days. They comprehensively beat Arsenal at home.
I've never heard this before. Of course, any team can play and win on their day but... We have won 12 of our last 14 league matches against West ham (under Klopp), and 7 of our last 10 league games against Fullham. Score 1 goal against Fullham and great odds we win. 2 of our unsuccessful games against Fullham came during 2020/21 when we had that terrible injury crisis and only got 69 points in total.

It's a minor point, but United, Spurs, and Aston Villa actually have winning records this season and are pushing for European spots.
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 07:59:50 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:34:01 am
Just saw that about Watkins- potential hamstring injury which would be frustrating because you're right, their pace could really hurt City. Bailey and Diaby are superb though.

And annoyingly won't keep him out long enough to miss our game.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 08:01:58 am »
Crystal Palace will get something against 115.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Raid

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 08:15:28 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:31:14 am
Fulham away isn't a good fixture at any time of the season. You don't know what West Ham turn up these days. They comprehensively beat Arsenal at home.

Didnt Arsenal annihilate them 6-0?
Offline Tokyoite

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 08:18:34 am »
I reckon Villa and Spurs will take points off Arsenal and Abu Dhabi. Can see Brighton winning against Arsenal too but doubt they can take points off Abu Dhabi unfortunately.

United, West Ham and Everton away are the most concerning remaining games for us imo. All 3 are shit but you never know which team will turn up, especially as 2 of those are derbies.
Offline Fordy

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 09:01:59 am »
Both City and Arsenal now have tough decisions to make. Go all out for both PL & CL or concentrate on one of them.

Reason I say that is because both teams who they play in the CL can afford to rest all their main players this weekend if they want too. Madrid 8 points clear in their league and BM have conceded defeat in their title race.

City and Arsenal do have good squads but it will be decision time come the weekend on what to do.
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 09:10:38 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:01:59 am
Both City and Arsenal now have tough decisions to make. Go all out for both PL & CL or concentrate on one of them.

Reason I say that is because both teams who they play in the CL can afford to rest all their main players this weekend if they want too. Madrid 8 points clear in their league and BM have conceded defeat in their title race.

City and Arsenal do have good squads but it will be decision time come the weekend on what to do.

I think Arsenal and City will both progress to the semi-final.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 09:18:11 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:15:28 am
Didnt Arsenal annihilate them 6-0?

Arsenal beat them away and West Ham beat them at Emirates.
Offline Fordy

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 09:27:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:10:38 am
I think Arsenal and City will both progress to the semi-final.

Really? Think it will be tough for both of them myself. One of them might but doubt both will.
Online Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 09:40:00 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 07:52:06 am
I've never heard this before. Of course, any team can play and win on their day but... We have won 12 of our last 14 league matches against West ham (under Klopp), and 7 of our last 10 league games against Fullham. Score 1 goal against Fullham and great odds we win. 2 of our unsuccessful games against Fullham came during 2020/21 when we had that terrible injury crisis and only got 69 points in total.

It's a minor point, but United, Spurs, and Aston Villa actually have winning records this season and are pushing for European spots.

Concern with Fulham/West Ham is when the games fall. Fulham away after Atalanta away and West Ham away on the Saturday 12:30 after Everton away. All 4 of those games are in 9 days.
Online DangerScouse

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:00 am
Concern with Fulham/West Ham is when the games fall. Fulham away after Atalanta away and West Ham away on the Saturday 12:30 after Everton away. All 4 of those games are in 10 days.

West Ham game may be moved to Sunday.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 09:45:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:10:38 am
I think Arsenal and City will both progress to the semi-final.
Interesting. I reckon Arsenal will beat Bayern but have a feeling Real will go past City this time.
Offline Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 09:48:55 am »
Really want Arsenal to beat Bayern. Will give them 2 extra games and an extra days rest for West Ham.
Online Chris~

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 09:51:07 am »
With players coming back we should definitely be prioritising the league games and make 5+ changes for Europe and resting some key players. League is just so much more of a priority, our squad is strong enough to do this and we've already won something so it's not like we risk ending up with nothing
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 10:06:56 am »

Oddly I think Uniteds spawny win in the cup might help us. Before that I would be certain that they would park the bus but they may now be deluded into thinking that the way they came at us in the cup game is the best option because they won. I hope they think that way.  In truth while they did cause us problems playing that way, we came back to take the lead and it was only sloppy defending and fatigue in extra time that saw them through.

The key for us is to play our own brand of football but be patient. Dont go diving in or jumping out of position like we did that day and indeed early yesterday. Get into the game and take a stranglehold much like the second half in the cup except this time actually finish off the opportunities. I hope weve been working on our 2 on 1s and 3 on 2s too because well get lots of them if we take the lead.

Sheff Utd first obviously but as fans we can afford to look forward. I genuinely believe what someone above said recently that if we win these first 4 (including Brighton), well see City and Arsenal drop off and look at the CL.
Online JackWard33

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 10:07:01 am »
City are under massive pressure now
The Villa game is a challenge for them - Villa are a notch down from where they were earlier in the year but without Walker you can see them giving City problems on the counter and they thing is they cant slip up, they pretty much have to win out or close from here
Online spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 10:11:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:07:01 am
City are under massive pressure now
The Villa game is a challenge for them - Villa are a notch down from where they were earlier in the year but without Walker you can see them giving City problems on the counter and they thing is they cant slip up, they pretty much have to win out or close from here

Watkins is a huge loss for them in the short term.
Online Kenrick_66

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 10:14:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:31:14 am
Fulham away isn't a good fixture at any time of the season. You don't know what West Ham turn up these days. They comprehensively beat Arsenal at home.

West Ham lost 6-0 at home to Arsenal!
Online kaesarsosei

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 10:16:17 am »
Its natural to focus on our own run-in and the tough remaining fixtures - specifically United, Everton and Villa away plus Spurs at home. But we have to remember Arsenal and City fans are having these exact same worries. Do you think Arsenal fans really think they will take 9 points away to Brighton, United & Spurs whilst also having Villa and Chelsea at home? City's fixtures are much easier, to me they have 2 real tough games left - away to Brighton and Spurs. Thats why a City win would have been terrible yesterday and also why we need them to progress to the CL semi and even an FA Cup final against United helps us.
Online jj2005

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 10:20:41 am »
A win at OT, and Liverpool are guaranteed to finish ahead of Man Utd. Ah!, I remember when that was the height of our ambition for a season.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1599 on: Today at 10:23:00 am »
We've won 1 title in 35 years with that title needing us to win 26 of our first 27 to blow away any possible challengers.

PGMOL will have the last laugh, as usual. Expect the corruption to totally ramp up now in the final stretch with next weekend's clash at Barad-Dur sure to feature a refereeing controversy against us

If Klopp wins this league from here it will be the second biggest achievement in the Premier League after Leicester 2015/16.

Pessimism is the only way to deal with the level of cheating we're up against.
