^^^ What you said stands. But we just need to make sure we outfit the front three with their shooting boots. We are not bad at creating chances, we suck at taking them. That's how they won the last game when it could have been 3-4 goals advantage to us.
I just don't agree with using the FA Cup game as a reference - which many seem to be. Cup games and league games are always different beasts and invariably when the same 2 teams match-up from cup to league or vice versa, the games are completely different.
Draws do no one any good in a cup game, so in many respects ETH was happy to be more daring.
99% probability in my mind that Man U sit everyone behind the ball and ask us to break them down. History shows we create very few chances in that scenario and either it ends 0-0 / 1-1 or Man U win.
I love Klopp, but the reality is that there are certain managers - Ancelotti - and certain grounds - Old Trafford - where his style and teams are a bad matchup.
Typically when we've won at Old Trafford under Klopp its been because they actually played to win and we were afforded space to attack - certainly true of the last time we won there. I can only hope ETH wakes up on Sunday and is feeling frisky..