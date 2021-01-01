« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:15:27 am
BBC headline calls them Steely. It was some lower league shit done with good players. Klopp goes there with kids and says this is how we play, Artera goes there with a full team and says a point might save us from relegation.

Such a difference in mentality.  And its the reason that we are where we are right now. 
I think we will win 6 draw 2 and lose 1 of our remaining games  =  87pts

Arsenal and City can finish on 92 and 91 respectively. They will both drop points in 2 games.  It's going to be close and might even end up being decided by GD.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm
We took them too seriously in the past by building ourselves up too much. It's a football game and we're better at football.
We need to play the game and not the occasion.

If we do that, we should beat them no bother.
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:08:14 am
We need to play the game and not the occasion.

If we do that, we should beat them no bother.

I'll keep saying it until this forum gets sick of hearing it.

We have taken better sides to Old Trafford and drawn or lost. 

It's both the hold that Old Trafford has over our players in league games and the clash of styles between Klopp's attacking style and any Man U manager who is willing to put all 10 men behind the ball in a home game.  You can insult them all you like about that way of play, it's not going to change their willingness to resort to such desperate tactics to stop us winning a title.

Oh and by the way, those tactics work against us, why change them?
^^^ What you said stands. But we just need to make sure we outfit the front three with their shooting boots. We are not bad at creating chances, we suck at taking them. That's how they won the last game when it could have been 3-4 goals advantage to us.
Yep, and Brighton were also unbeaten against us for four games. De Zerbi never losing to Klopp. Those two records are gone now. This is the business end of the season, no room for pity wins/draws to keep ETH at Utd for another season.
The crazy 4 away games in a row at the end of April is the decider.

Gonna be a wild ride.
Just win all of our remaining games then we are champ, easy!
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 04:06:42 am
The crazy 4 away games in a row at the end of April is the decider.

Gonna be a wild ride.

First the United game, those c*nts will turn up at their stadium.
Arsenal will win the league under Arteta eventually, maybe not this season but they'll win the league in the next 5 years, young team.

You will have people claiming Arteta > Klopp in a few years.
It's nice to have that little goal difference cushion on city as well. We know they can wipe it out quickly but we've got a good chance to extend that in the week. Most important thing is to just get the win of course but with the gap at three it feels a bit more like four if we can get ahead further on GD.

Exciting times ahead. The international break was torture, 2 more massive games to come this week, although I've only just realised we have to wait until Thursday for our game. Can Villa do us a favour on Wednesday?
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:59:28 am
It's nice to have that little goal difference cushion on city as well. We know they can wipe it out quickly but we've got a good chance to extend that in the week. Most important thing is to just get the win of course but with the gap at three it feels a bit more like four if we can get ahead further on GD.

Exciting times ahead. The international break was torture, 2 more massive games to come this week, although I've only just realised we have to wait until Thursday for our game. Can Villa do us a favour on Wednesday?

Said somewhere else that City have drawn 5 of their 15 home games this season which is a bit mad. Apart from Arsenal (and us) most of those games have ended up being a bit mad and higher scoring suggesting theyre more vulnerable to sides with a bit of pace and firepower. So Villa definitely have a chance I think. You can see a world where Bailey or Diaby hurt them. Although think someone mentioned Watkins might be out?
The week with three aways in a row is season-defining. Three difficult away games in a row. Ugh.
