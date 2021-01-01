« previous next »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:15:27 am
BBC headline calls them Steely. It was some lower league shit done with good players. Klopp goes there with kids and says this is how we play, Artera goes there with a full team and says a point might save us from relegation.

Such a difference in mentality.  And its the reason that we are where we are right now. 
I think we will win 6 draw 2 and lose 1 of our remaining games  =  87pts

Arsenal and City can finish on 92 and 91 respectively. They will both drop points in 2 games.  It's going to be close and might even end up being decided by GD.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm
We took them too seriously in the past by building ourselves up too much. It's a football game and we're better at football.
We need to play the game and not the occasion.

If we do that, we should beat them no bother.
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:08:14 am
We need to play the game and not the occasion.

If we do that, we should beat them no bother.

I'll keep saying it until this forum gets sick of hearing it.

We have taken better sides to Old Trafford and drawn or lost. 

It's both the hold that Old Trafford has over our players in league games and the clash of styles between Klopp's attacking style and any Man U manager who is willing to put all 10 men behind the ball in a home game.  You can insult them all you like about that way of play, it's not going to change their willingness to resort to such desperate tactics to stop us winning a title.

Oh and by the way, those tactics work against us, why change them?
^^^ What you said stands. But we just need to make sure we outfit the front three with their shooting boots. We are not bad at creating chances, we suck at taking them. That's how they won the last game when it could have been 3-4 goals advantage to us.
Yep, and Brighton were also unbeaten against us for four games. De Zerbi never losing to Klopp. Those two records are gone now. This is the business end of the season, no room for pity wins/draws to keep ETH at Utd for another season.
The crazy 4 away games in a row at the end of April is the decider.

Gonna be a wild ride.
