Apologies if it's been posted already but this was interesting on the BBC. The stats nerds basically have it as a two horse race between us and city. I'm increasingly of the mind that an Arsenal win would be the best result for us on Sunday. The only problem obviously is that keeps it in their hands and gives them a massive confidence boost. Regardless, if you're getting on any team to win out then it's city, then us, then Arsenal.Also interesting when you look at the percentage chance of winning in each game, city looks so strong. We've got a couple under 50 while they're basically massive favourites for every game. If they lose on Sunday and fall out of touching distance, it buys us breathing space but also maybe one bad result psychologically could lead to another. I'd love them out of the picture which would make the race feel more like a "normal" one where we don't necessarily have to win every single game.All that said, all we really need to do is beat Brighton and that absolutely hasn't been an easy task for us in recent years!