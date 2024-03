Good chance for Arsenal to go there and be a bit braver than they might have. What disappointed me a couple of weeks ago is we gave City's deputy goalkeeper nothing to do when Ederson went off. Suppose they couldn't take advantage of us missing Alisson though.



I'd still fancy City, all they really need is Haaland and De Bruyne to be on form and that's before Foden and Silva turn up. Wouldn't mind a draw but Arsenal winning might just be better. If we do our bit we can just relax a few days before what should be a routine victory over Sheffield United which would set up a huge one with United, and I expect we'll have learned more about what we must do after the FA Cup defeat. One at a time though.