Are Arsenal guaranteed to play on that specific Tuesday mentioned if they beat Bayern? Or can it still be the Wrdnesday? Suppose it'd depend on the other teams fixtures.



Might be best for us they go through in that case.



It's a bit confusing to be honest but looking at this, there are a number of permutations.Going by the above, I'm assuming our game against West Ham would be moved to Sunday if Arsenal get through but I could be wrong. How is every one else interpreting this.