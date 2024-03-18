Potential Victory Parade 2024



Hi Everyone,



Apologies, if this is not the right thread for this. But i searched the forum and could'nt find anything relevant, hence posting it here.



I am a fan who is based out of Canada. And i want to be there end of the season to pay my respect to the Boss and our team.



Now i know, that it is a little premature to be talking about it, considering we are still in the running for two more titles and i dont want to jinx anything. But there were also talks that even if we do not win anything else this season, we could still have a victory parade because we won the League Cup, and also coz the big man is leaving.



Now my questions are...



Q1, if we win both the Premier League and the Europa League(fingers crossed), when could the victory parade happen ?



Q2, what if we only win the Premier league and are not even in the final of the Europa League, when would the parade happen ?



Q3, what if we dont win the Premier League but win or are in the final of the Europa League, when would the parade happen then ?



Q4, Is the victory parade usually the very next day after the last game of the season( which would be a weekday; Monday or a Thursday, if we win either/or Premier League and the Europa League? Or is it delayed till the first weekend date ?



I would really appreciate your responses to this, since i have to make travel arrangements coming all the way from Canada?



Thankyou in advance ! 🙏🏽



