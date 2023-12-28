I've realised Fulham away isn't the banker it seems. Easy to look at that game and think it should be an easy 3 points at little old Craven Cottage, but they have beaten Arsenal and Spurs at home. They have the 7th best home record. League cup game over there wasn't easy, and both home games against them have been tough.
I remember in 18/19 we had them during the run-in and it took a last minute penalty to get the win. Not sure it was a penalty either. Mane made a big deal out of the slight contact.
In fact they seemed to have a trend of causing us issues during a title run-in. We needed a last minute Benayoun winner back in 2009.
Not going to be an easy game and it will be 3 days after a potential EL semi-final.