The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm
I've realised Fulham away isn't the banker it seems. Easy to look at that game and think it should be an easy 3 points at little old Craven Cottage, but they have beaten Arsenal and Spurs at home. They have the 7th best home record. League cup game over there wasn't easy, and both home games against them have been tough.

I remember in 18/19 we had them during the run-in and it took a last minute penalty to get the win. Not sure it was a penalty either. Mane made a big deal out of the slight contact.

In fact they seemed to have a trend of causing us issues during a title run-in. We needed a last minute Benayoun winner back in 2009.

Not going to be an easy game and it will be 3 days after a potential EL semi-final.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1241 on: Today at 01:06:27 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:59:21 pm
I've realised Fulham away isn't the banker it seems. Easy to look at that game and think it should be an easy 3 points at little old Craven Cottage, but they have beaten Arsenal and Spurs at home. They have the 7th best home record. League cup game over there wasn't easy, and both home games against them have been tough.

I remember in 18/19 we had them during the run-in and it took a last minute penalty to get the win. Not sure it was a penalty either. Mane made a big deal out of the slight contact.

In fact they seemed to have a trend of causing us issues during a title run-in. We needed a last minute Benayoun winner back in 2009.

Not going to be an easy game and it will be 3 days after a potential EL semi-final.

We have history of late winners there later on in the season. Benayoun, Gerrard and Milner both scoring penalties too. Got to win the games before that though, Brighton won't be easy but we should beat them, then onto Sheffield United and hopefully something comfortable there, they'll give up if we can score a couple of goals early on like others have against them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1242 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm
Would be really nice if Jurgen eh encouraged a few of our lads to have some muscle injuries and rest up over the next 2 weeks. I absolutely despise silly international football. Players being fresh for the final run of games could make all the difference.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:59:21 pm
I've realised Fulham away isn't the banker it seems. Easy to look at that game and think it should be an easy 3 points at little old Craven Cottage, but they have beaten Arsenal and Spurs at home. They have the 7th best home record. League cup game over there wasn't easy, and both home games against them have been tough.

I remember in 18/19 we had them during the run-in and it took a last minute penalty to get the win. Not sure it was a penalty either. Mane made a big deal out of the slight contact.

In fact they seemed to have a trend of causing us issues during a title run-in. We needed a last minute Benayoun winner back in 2009.

Not going to be an easy game and it will be 3 days after a potential EL semi-final.

It is genuinely one of the tougher games we have, feels akin to Crystal Palace where, while we had a great record, we always seemed to labour to win (other than the 7-0). It was always a hard match.

Fulham away will be a hard match. We should be expecting to win and a defeat will be a disappointing result but that's not to say it's an easy match or it should be taken for granted
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1244 on: Today at 01:18:43 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:16:40 pm
Would be really nice if Jurgen eh encouraged a few of our lads to have some muscle injuries and rest up over the next 2 weeks. I absolutely despise silly international football. Players being fresh for the final run of games could make all the difference.

Hopefully he has in fact done just that with Nunez, Diaz, and Gakpo
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:23:17 pm
Focus all our energy on the league. Whatever happens in Europe, happens.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:54:45 pm
Tough to say if Arsenal would drop points if they win there.

Might give them more belief. 

I think the best we can hope for is a draw though.

Arsenal arent going to win 19 in a row in the league, theyre just not. Even if they beat City, law of averages/everything we know about football tells us they will drop points somewhere.

If they dont, then fair play to them.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1247 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:23:17 pm
Focus all our energy on the league. Whatever happens in Europe, happens.

I think there is more than enough scope for this side to compete in Europe, especially in a tournament as easy as the Europa, and manage league games. Where it gets a bit mad is throwing in domestic cups as well and all of a sudden you get no free weekends and have to rearrange games and pack your schedule. Thats on top of the reality that the week of all those finals have both on the team now and the future.

We have won a domestic competition, it was great and remembered as one of the greatest of all Klopp's wins thanks to the context. But I couldn't care less about the FA Cup now and just want to give the league our best effort without the compromise these extra games make you take.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:32:08 pm
Whens best for the Everton rearrangement? April 24 or May 16?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:36:01 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:32:08 pm
Whens best for the Everton rearrangement? April 24 or May 16?

Personally I think the later the better. Gives us more time now to recover, more time to get players back and if City or Arsenal hit a sticky patch then it could reduce the pressure. Of course it could go the other way, but right now Id want a later date fixture.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:01 pm
Personally I think the later the better. Gives us more time now to recover, more time to get players back and if City or Arsenal hit a sticky patch then it could reduce the pressure. Of course it could go the other way, but right now Id want a later date fixture.

Everton may be fighting for their lives in a relegation battle by then. I'd rather play them in April.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:37:51 pm
Everton may be fighting for their lives in a relegation battle by then. I'd rather play them in April.

Like I said you could argue it either way. But we will have more of a chance of having our injured players back by then.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm
Wed never be allowed to potentially win the league there, the game wouldnt finish. Will be April.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:01 pm
Personally I think the later the better. Gives us more time now to recover, more time to get players back and if City or Arsenal hit a sticky patch then it could reduce the pressure. Of course it could go the other way, but right now Id want a later date fixture.

Part of me agrees but, it also brings about the opportunity to lose the league at Goodison. The earlier game would also give us the chance to put scoreboard pressure on City with our game in hand.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:39:49 pm
Wed never be allowed to potentially win the league there, the game wouldnt finish. Will be April.

Can you imagine the scenes. Theyd have to move to the new stadium next year as theyd burn the ground down.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:43:00 pm
Can you imagine the scenes. Theyd have to move to the new stadium next year as theyd burn the ground down.

 ;D Yep, it would be chaos. Imagine if it relegated them as well. It couldnt really get any better than that! Life would be complete! Would be abandoned as soon as we took the lead, cant imagine the police etc will want anything to do with that even if the scenario is unlikely.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:39:49 pm
Wed never be allowed to potentially win the league there, the game wouldnt finish. Will be April.

They could be our toughest stretch of games.

Fulham, Everton and West Ham away in a week. 😬
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:39:49 pm
Wed never be allowed to potentially win the league there, the game wouldnt finish. Will be April.

Winning the league and sending Everton down in the same game. Imagine that.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:53:41 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:49:23 pm
Winning the league and sending Everton down in the same game. Imagine that.

Think weve just found the silver lining from yesterday. Fingers crossed we can make it happen!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1259 on: Today at 01:56:54 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:53:41 pm
Think weve just found the silver lining from yesterday. Fingers crossed we can make it happen!


The game would be a war. Remember that Everton has crocked three of our players long-term (Divok, VVD, Thaigo) and their Premiership status wasn't on the line. It would be a bloodbath.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1260 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:56:54 pm

The game would be a war. Remember that Everton has crocked three of our players long-term (Divok, VVD, Thaigo) and their Premiership status wasn't on the line. It would be a bloodbath.
"The board's gone up and it's 37 minutes of additional time"
