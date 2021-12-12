Thats interesting. How is the record of Arsenal against the big 6. I think those matches will decide the title
It doesnt always work like that though. In 08/09 we took 12 points from our games with our closest challengers, United and Chelsea. But dropped too many against the poorer sides. So far this season weve been almost flawless against sides from the bottom half. Its pretty hard to string a flawless season together against everyone and so far thats been enough to get us into a very strong position.
I agree that we will certainly need to win one of United and Spurs. We might be able to afford a draw against one but Spurs at home we have to be winning. Although those big head to head games are a chance to take points off a direct rival, beating Sheff Utd still gets us the same amount of points.
Finally, dont think todays result will have much of a bearing on anything. We all get to switch off now, even if some of the players dont. Take a breather, come back and beat Brighton and then sit back and watch the City/Arsenal game knowing any result can be spun as good for us and go from there.