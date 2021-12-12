Thats interesting. How is the record of Arsenal against the big 6. I think those matches will decide the title



It doesnt always work like that though. In 08/09 we took 12 points from our games with our closest challengers, United and Chelsea. But dropped too many against the poorer sides. So far this season weve been almost flawless against sides from the bottom half. Its pretty hard to string a flawless season together against everyone and so far thats been enough to get us into a very strong position.I agree that we will certainly need to win one of United and Spurs. We might be able to afford a draw against one but Spurs at home we have to be winning. Although those big head to head games are a chance to take points off a direct rival, beating Sheff Utd still gets us the same amount of points.Finally, dont think todays result will have much of a bearing on anything. We all get to switch off now, even if some of the players dont. Take a breather, come back and beat Brighton and then sit back and watch the City/Arsenal game knowing any result can be spun as good for us and go from there.