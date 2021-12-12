« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 74306 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,459
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm
How is our record against the big 6 this season?

Shit

2 points v Abu Dhabi
1 point v Arsenal
1 point v United
0 points v Spurs
4 points v Chelsea

Should have at least 5 more points but for scandalous refereeing decisions against Abu Dhabi, Arsenal and Spurs.

Probably 7 more actually. Forgot about the laughable decision not to award us a penalty away at Chelsea for one of theirs palming the ball out for a corner.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:39 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
Shit

2 points v Abu Dhabi
1 point v Arsenal
1 point v United
0 points v Spurs
4 points v Chelsea

Should have at least 5 more points but for scandalous refereeing decisions against Abu Dhabi, Arsenal and Spurs.

Probably 7 more actually. Forgot about the laughable decision not to award us a penalty away at Chelsea for one of theirs palming the ball out for a corner.
agree 100% with but still something needs to be done about that because we cant afford to lose against United and Spurs
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,499
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm »
City have only beaten United and not beaten Arsenal, us, Spurs and Chelsea in 6 games.

We have to beat United and Spurs.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,396
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm
City have only beaten United and not beaten Arsenal, us, Spurs and Chelsea in 6 games.

We have to beat United and Spurs.

We need to win 8/9 of our last 10.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm
City have only beaten United and not beaten Arsenal, us, Spurs and Chelsea in 6 games.

We have to beat United and Spurs.
Thats interesting. How is the record of Arsenal against the big 6. I think those matches will decide the title
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,396
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
Thats interesting. How is the record of Arsenal against the big 6. I think those matches will decide the title

Arsenal have beaten us, City and United. Drew with Spurs.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,499
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
Thats interesting. How is the record of Arsenal against the big 6. I think those matches will decide the title

3 wins out of 6 against City, us, United at home and draws to Spurs at home, Chelsea away and us at Anfield.

Ours is the poorest but its not one side swatting all. The united game at home continues to be the absolute shittest result. It was at the time and looks as much now.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,034
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm
We need to win 8/9 of our last 10.

Can't see us doing that personally.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,459
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
Can't see us doing that personally.

Ever think of just logging off for a few hours?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 10:04:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
Can't see us doing that personally.

Sheff Utd is probably the only game we win and that'll be close.
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
Can't see us doing that personally.
i can see us doing it but as u can see the main problem are the big matches. In an ideal world we win both against united and spurs. Drawing one and winning one isnt bad either. We drawing both our losing one of the two it would mean losing the title am afraid
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,034
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:04:05 pm
Sheff Utd is probably the only game we win and that'll be close.

 :P

I think we will struggle at Old Trafford again and probably in the Derby.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,396
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm
3 wins out of 6 against City, us, United at home and draws to Spurs at home, Chelsea away and us at Anfield.

Ours is the poorest but its not one side swatting all. The united game at home continues to be the absolute shittest result. It was at the time and looks as much now.

We have done amazingly to be top after 28 matches.

Its genuinely still on but its too close to predict a winner.

Maybe we can afford one / two draws but that could be fatal and we lose out by a point again.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm
How is our record against the big 6 this season?

Depends which big 6 you mean I suppose - if you mean the top 6 per the current table, we've won 1 of the 7 games we've played, drawing 4 and losing 2. If you swap Villa for Chelsea which has historically been the big 6 people mean, it worsens slightly to 1 win in 8.

I think it'll probably be the thing that costs us in the end - you obviously can't expect to win all your games against the big 6 obviously, but at home especially we should have done significantly better and I think failing to beat either of our two closest challengers in 4 attempts will ultimately prove to be very costly. We've taken 3 points of a possible 12 from City and Arsenal - that's basically half of the points we've dropped all season, as we've been nearly flawless against everyone else. All teams have dropped points, but given the points swing you achieve against your direct rivals, those dropped points count for more - even winning one of those home games could have made a huge difference to the run-in, and it's frustrating as we could and probably should have won both.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
the away game at old trafford is our biggest league game of the season

we need a full team for that game
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 10:10:44 pm »
Take a deep breath everyone and relax. We lost no league points today. We simply had a tired day at the office after a horrible schedule mared with injuries.

Spring is upon us. New life, new day, new energy for new battles. Well be fine. Believe.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 10:11:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:05:00 pm
:P

I think we will struggle at Old Trafford again and probably in the Derby.

Old Trafford is our destiny game, I think we'll rag-doll Everton, with a big score.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,396
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
Depends which big 6 you mean I suppose - if you mean the top 6 per the current table, we've won 1 of the 7 games we've played, drawing 4 and losing 2. If you swap Villa for Chelsea which has historically been the big 6 people mean, it worsens slightly to 1 win in 8.

I think it'll probably be the thing that costs us in the end - you obviously can't expect to win all your games against the big 6 obviously, but at home especially we should have done significantly better and I think failing to beat either of our two closest challengers in 4 attempts will ultimately prove to be very costly. We've taken 3 points of a possible 12 from City and Arsenal - that's basically half of the points we've dropped all season, as we've been nearly flawless against everyone else. All teams have dropped points, but given the points swing you achieve against your direct rivals, those dropped points count for more - even winning one of those home games could have made a huge difference to the run-in, and it's frustrating as we could and probably should have won both.

Its too close to call at moment so you cant really pinpoint certain reasons why we wont win it.

Arsenal have a better record against the big teams than us / City but are still level on points with us and not running away with it.

It should go down to the wire.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,459
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm
the away game at old trafford is our biggest league game of the season

we need a full team for that game

Very unlikely we'll have it.
By then, Trent will more or less have been out for 3 months. Jota and Jones for 6/7 weeks.
If they're available they'll be fit for 10/15 minutes off the bench at best.
We'll only realistically have Gravenberch and Konate available and have to hope we don't lose anyone else until then.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,396
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm
the away game at old trafford is our biggest league game of the season

we need a full team for that game

Our biggest game of the season is Brighton at home.

Win that and our two rivals duke it out.

Things become clearer after that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,459
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm
Its too close to call at moment so you cant really pinpoint certain reasons why we wont win it.

Arsenal have a better record against the big teams than us / City but are still level on points with us and not running away with it.

It should go down to the wire.

We can pinpoint 2 diabolical decisions in not awarding us a penalty in each of the home games against Arsenal and Abu Dhabi. Of course no guarantee they would be scored, but they're game changing, and possibly season changing decisions.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,042
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
Thats interesting. How is the record of Arsenal against the big 6. I think those matches will decide the title

It doesnt always work like that though. In 08/09 we took 12 points from our games with our closest challengers, United and Chelsea. But dropped too many against the poorer sides. So far this season weve been almost flawless against sides from the bottom half. Its pretty hard to string a flawless season together against everyone and so far thats been enough to get us into a very strong position.

I agree that we will certainly need to win one of United and Spurs. We might be able to afford a draw against one but Spurs at home we have to be winning. Although those big head to head games are a chance to take points off a direct rival, beating Sheff Utd still gets us the same amount of points.

Finally, dont think todays result will have much of a bearing on anything. We all get to switch off now, even if some of the players dont. Take a breather, come back and beat Brighton and then sit back and watch the City/Arsenal game knowing any result can be spun as good for us and go from there.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
Learning point from today

You score when youre on top
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,776
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm »
An awful lot less confident for the rest of the season that I was before today. Can't get over how badly we fucked it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,752
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 12:20:38 am »
If your confidence drops so much after one game in which we were on our feet having played 8 more games than them, were you really a believer in the first place?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,310
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 12:53:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:38 am
If your confidence drops so much after one game in which we were on our feet having played 8 more games than them, were you really a believer in the first place?

What's weirder is that some people don't seem to understand that result aside - ManU were dominated almost all game except the first 20.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 03:50:26 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
An awful lot less confident for the rest of the season that I was before today. Can't get over how badly we fucked it.

The result will have no bearing on the rest of our season. It wont even impact our league form. If anything it probably comes at a good time. Everyone, including Klopp, will be pissed off for 2 weeks and we get some players back over the break.

We should be thankful that hasnt happened in a league game. Cant fathom how awful it would feel conceding in the 87th min and dropping 2 points. We 100% will learn something from that game and not make the same mistakes over there in April. Im not worried because we were by far the better team in that match and just stupid decisions have cost us the game. We wont make the same mistakes in April.

Come back after the break, do everything we can to beat Brighton and then well see where we are at the end of  that weekend. If the chips fall in our favour and we win against Brighton and Shef Utd we could be top outight going in to the first weekend of April.

There is too much at stake and the players know that.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:31 am by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,504
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 04:04:13 am »
We had the same problem in 18/19 with regards the big games. Obviously harsh to say that when we finished on 97 points but we lost at the Etihad and got held by far inferior Everton, United, Chelsea and Arsenal sides. No wins in any of our 5 biggest aways. I just really want to see us approach those games with no fear again, as we have done at times in the intervening period. After 18/19 we've stuffed a few of those teams on their grounds more than once so we know it can be done.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,820
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 04:24:58 am »
Zero confidence for our game at Old Trafford after today. We have been really bad, results wise, against the big teams and today and at the Emirates we were shit or sloppy. I can see similar performance in three weeks again.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,752
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 04:26:46 am »
We will have players back for that game though. Also had we won today that doesn't mean we would;ve won in the league game.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,820
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 04:32:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:26:46 am
We will have players back for that game though. Also had we won today that doesn't mean we would;ve won in the league game.
There is also no guarantee that no one will get injured on international duty.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 