If some players can get a bit of a rest in over this break, and others return/stay fit of course, I don't think we need to worry about rotation massively. The maximum amount of games we can play in the last two months is fifteen. Surely we can manage that?



There's a chance obviously that we can win the Europa League while resting some players but I'm not particularly keen to see it. Best thing that can happen is we snot Atalanta and can rest a few second leg. But it's a big European knockout tie. I feel if we put all our eggs in one basket the season and Klopp's reign might end a bit miserably when it can still be so promising. Beat Brighton, that's all we can dream of doing right now. And when we've done that, do the same to Sheffield United. And continue, regardless of the competition.