Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 08:24:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:21:39 pm
Our starting 11s in the Europa have been stronger than they need to be. All effort needs to be made in the league and we need to use Europa to rest players.
We could have rotated more on Thursday. That was the advantage of leading 5-1.
Offline shook

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 08:25:44 pm »
I don't know when their Spur match is to be rescheduled, but if it is April 23rd/24th, then between March 31st and April 27th City will play 9 matches. If the Spurs is match is that date, and City make it to the CL semi, then between March 31st and May 11th they will play 13 matches.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:24:24 pm
He's not doing that, he will take both competitions seriously. Once we get more players back that will help anyway.

We were miles ahead against Sparta and we had loads of regular players out there. We cant moan about tired legs and then play strong sides.

The league is the priority and we cant be spreading ourselves thinly.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 08:27:15 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:25:44 pm
I don't know when their Spur match is to be rescheduled, but if it is April 23rd/24th, then between March 31st and April 27th City will play 9 matches. If the Spurs is match is that date, and City make it to the CL semi, then between March 31st and May 11th they will play 13 matches.

Just need to focus on ourselves really.

10 Cup Finals in the PL and we arguably need to win 8/9.
Offline shook

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:27:15 pm
Just need to focus on ourselves really.

10 Cup Finals in the PL and we arguably need to win 8/9.

I understand but hopefully it tires City out a bit, always useful
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:11 pm
We were miles ahead against Sparta and we had loads of regular players out there. We cant moan about tired legs and then play strong sides.

The league is the priority and we cant be spreading ourselves thinly.

But if we do that then we could end up out the Europa and not win the title?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 08:29:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:11 pm
We were miles ahead against Sparta and we had loads of regular players out there. We cant moan about tired legs and then play strong sides.

The league is the priority and we cant be spreading ourselves thinly.

You don't know which players were in the red though and that's the issue we have at the moment with the injuries. There may well have been players they wanted to rest but then others were more of an issue. That's what I thought about the team today, how difficult it is to choose who to rest and who to start once again. It's why Klopp himself said they weren't sure who to take off first. That is why we need players back.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 08:31:58 pm »
We currently have Jota, Jones, Ali and Trent out who will give us more options to rotate and navigate the two competitions when they come back.

It is going to be about squad management now and we will need to win 8/9 matches out of 10.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 08:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:28:09 pm
But if we do that then we could end up out the Europa and not win the title?

Dont care, like I said we have to go for it in the league.

I dont mind us playing strong sides in the Europa,but when we have decent leads then its ridiculous to be playing strong sides. On thursday the reasoning was rhythm and yet today Nunez, Endo and Mac Allister looked absolutely gassed.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 08:33:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:21 pm
Dont care, like I said we have to go for it in the league.

I dont mind us playing strong sides in the Europa,but when we have decent leads then its ridiculous to be playing strong sides. On thursday the reasoning was rhythm and yet today Nunez, Endo and Mac Allister looked absolutely gassed.

Yet again you make it sound easy when it's clearly not.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 08:34:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:21 pm
Dont care, like I said we have to go for it in the league.

I dont mind us playing strong sides in the Europa,but when we have decent leads then its ridiculous to be playing strong sides. On thursday the reasoning was rhythm and yet today Nunez, Endo and Mac Allister looked absolutely gassed.

But we should have still won today.

Hopefully United have a tough midweek match away to Chelsea before our League match.
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 08:34:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:21 pm
Dont care, like I said we have to go for it in the league.

I dont mind us playing strong sides in the Europa,but when we have decent leads then its ridiculous to be playing strong sides. On thursday the reasoning was rhythm and yet today Nunez, Endo and Mac Allister looked absolutely gassed.

Endo and Nunez played 45mins and Mac didn't play at all, it's a very weird argument this. Was hardly high intensity either, we never left 1st gear.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 08:34:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:12 pm
You don't know which players were in the red though and that's the issue we have at the moment with the injuries. There may well have been players they wanted to rest but then others were more of an issue. That's what I thought about the team today, how difficult it is to choose who to rest and who to start once again. It's why Klopp himself said they weren't sure who to take off first. That is why we need players back.

The fact that he didnt know who to take off just illustrates that many were knackered, which goes back to the point why we went so strong.

Again its only two competitions now but we have to take every opportunity to rest players. People used the excuse of rhythm on Thursday.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 08:35:05 pm »
One hope I have on the mental tiredness part, is that it's effected players who have played a lot of course, well we have the cavalry coming for the next games, after 6 plus weeks out. They need time to bed back in from injury but they have had time to reset.

If we have mental tiredness in attack, hopefully a fully re-established Salah and Jota help that and help pick up any malaise in our other attackers. If our midfield is feeling it, hopefully Jones, Grav, and Dom getting fully back in helps that.

Same in defence with Konate and Trent coming back

Mental tiredness only really effects us if everyone is feeling it. We have 5 or 6 players to properly come back to fight it, who haven't had the mental strain
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm »
Going to be a long 2 weeks now, but at least we're playing 2pm Sunday, not 12.30pm Saturday after an international break.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:34:18 pm
The fact that he didnt know who to take off just illustrates that many were knackered, which goes back to the point why we went so strong.

Again its only two competitions now but we have to take every opportunity to rest players. People used the excuse of rhythm on Thursday.

Because we don't have an alternative at the moment, we have to pick from a squad of players in the Europa.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
If some players can get a bit of a rest in over this break, and others return/stay fit of course, I don't think we need to worry about rotation massively. The maximum amount of games we can play in the last two months is fifteen. Surely we can manage that?

There's a chance obviously that we can win the Europa League while resting some players but I'm not particularly keen to see it. Best thing that can happen is we snot Atalanta and can rest a few second leg. But it's a big European knockout tie. I feel if we put all our eggs in one basket the season and Klopp's reign might end a bit miserably when it can still be so promising. Beat Brighton, that's all we can dream of doing right now. And when we've done that, do the same to Sheffield United. And continue, regardless of the competition.
Online Vinay

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:31:58 pm
We currently have Jota, Jones, Ali and Trent out who will give us more options to rotate and navigate the two competitions when they come back.

It is going to be about squad management now and we will need to win 8/9 matches out of 10.
I think we will need to win all 10 remaining games, if I am brutally honest.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 08:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 08:35:49 pm
I think we will need to win all 10 remaining games, if I am brutally honest.

I can't see either of the other 2 winning their 10 though. I know they play each other but think they will drop points elsewhere too.
Online Vinay

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 08:39:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:35:40 pm
Because we don't have an alternative at the moment, we have to pick from a squad of players in the Europa.
I think what she means is that: we were 5-1 up, going in the 2nd leg at Anfield. That night, I was actually excited to see the youth team turning up because I like watching them play. I was both surprised and disappointed to see so many first teamers staritng, and Salah playing for so long, and tiring themselves for a dead rubber. No way Sparta was going beat us 4-0 in the 90 minutes and taking us to ET. So why start so many first teamers who could have done with a rest?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 08:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 08:39:08 pm
I think what she means is that: we were 5-1 up, going in the 2nd leg at Anfield. That night, I was actually excited to see the youth team turning up because I like watching them play. I was both surprised and disappointed to see so many first teamers staritng, and Salah playing for so long, and tiring themselves for a dead rubber. No way Sparta was going beat us 4-0 in the 90 minutes and taking us to ET. So why start so many first teamers who could have done with a rest?

It's how he manages if we haven't got used to that by now, we never will.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:37:30 pm
I can't see either of the other 2 winning their 10 though. I know they play each other but think they will drop points elsewhere too.

I dont see Arsenal winning all their league games and if they do it will some all time footballing miracle type run when you factor the games they play in the league and CL.

City have a chance of winning all their games because they have a fairly good run in and the easiest of the three teams. But even they will find that tough going.
Online Knight

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:12 pm
You don't know which players were in the red though and that's the issue we have at the moment with the injuries. There may well have been players they wanted to rest but then others were more of an issue. That's what I thought about the team today, how difficult it is to choose who to rest and who to start once again. It's why Klopp himself said they weren't sure who to take off first. That is why we need players back.

We could easily have rested more than we did though? We were 5-1 up and at home. Could have played a youngster from the start in attack.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 08:41:35 pm »
We could have rested players on Thursday but the fact remains that we should have still won today.
Offline shook

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 08:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 08:39:08 pm
I think what she means is that: we were 5-1 up, going in the 2nd leg at Anfield. That night, I was actually excited to see the youth team turning up because I like watching them play. I was both surprised and disappointed to see so many first teamers staritng, and Salah playing for so long, and tiring themselves for a dead rubber. No way Sparta was going beat us 4-0 in the 90 minutes and taking us to ET. So why start so many first teamers who could have done with a rest?

Salah and Szobo definitely needed to play, he has to get match fit. He is still off but definitely in April he will be fully match fit.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 08:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:41:00 pm
We could easily have rested more than we did though? We were 5-1 up and at home. Could have played a youngster from the start in attack.

I never expected us to do that, if he can go strong he goes strong. I'm not sure why you are not getting this, he's been our manager for how long?
Offline JP!

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm »
Not resting forwards had nothing to do with the naive tactical setup.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:21 pm
Dont care, like I said we have to go for it in the league.

I dont mind us playing strong sides in the Europa,but when we have decent leads then its ridiculous to be playing strong sides. On thursday the reasoning was rhythm and yet today Nunez, Endo and Mac Allister looked absolutely gassed.

They looked broadly ok in 90 minutes. They were always going to look knackered in extra time.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 08:52:39 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 08:42:13 pm
Not resting forwards had nothing to do with the naive tactical setup.
We were done in extra time.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 08:52:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:52:39 pm
We were done in extra time.

So were they.

Two errors led to their two goals.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:35:46 pm
If some players can get a bit of a rest in over this break, and others return/stay fit of course, I don't think we need to worry about rotation massively. The maximum amount of games we can play in the last two months is fifteen. Surely we can manage that?

There's a chance obviously that we can win the Europa League while resting some players but I'm not particularly keen to see it. Best thing that can happen is we snot Atalanta and can rest a few second leg. But it's a big European knockout tie. I feel if we put all our eggs in one basket the season and Klopp's reign might end a bit miserably when it can still be so promising. Beat Brighton, that's all we can dream of doing right now. And when we've done that, do the same to Sheffield United. And continue, regardless of the competition.
We'll have to see, will depend on fixtures and late injuries too. I tend to think we should be resting in the Europa games, where some rotation players can finish the job.

The legs of Sboz, Salah, Macca and Konate must be saved for the Premier League, imo.
Online redtel

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 09:01:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:21 pm
Dont care, like I said we have to go for it in the league.

I dont mind us playing strong sides in the Europa,but when we have decent leads then its ridiculous to be playing strong sides. On thursday the reasoning was rhythm and yet today Nunez, Endo and Mac Allister looked absolutely gassed.


MacAllister didnt play on Thursday while Endo and Nunez did 45 each.

I think Thursday then an away match on the Sunday has always been a difficult couple of matches for us and many PL teams in the EL. Particularly when the opposition has had a week off. There are plenty of examples. 

Having said that, we are a much better team than ManU but they started fresher and obviously in extra time their legs were faster. We needed to get a third goal but as with City last week we didnt find it despite getting through their defence quite easily.

Im hoping Jota is back sooner than later as he could make the difference in our last 10 league games.
Online DHRED

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 09:06:23 pm »
When is the last time we won at Old Trafford and Goodison Park in the same season?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 09:07:39 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 09:06:23 pm
When is the last time we won at Old Trafford and Goodison Park in the same season?

21/22?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 09:06:23 pm
When is the last time we won at Old Trafford and Goodison Park in the same season?

2 seasons ago.
0-5 v United and 1-4 v Everton.
