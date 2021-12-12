One hope I have on the mental tiredness part, is that it's effected players who have played a lot of course, well we have the cavalry coming for the next games, after 6 plus weeks out. They need time to bed back in from injury but they have had time to reset.
If we have mental tiredness in attack, hopefully a fully re-established Salah and Jota help that and help pick up any malaise in our other attackers. If our midfield is feeling it, hopefully Jones, Grav, and Dom getting fully back in helps that.
Same in defence with Konate and Trent coming back
Mental tiredness only really effects us if everyone is feeling it. We have 5 or 6 players to properly come back to fight it, who haven't had the mental strain