farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 03:05:22 am
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 01:28:38 am
A draw between City and Arsenal is the best result for us.
Presuming what?


JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 09:21:19 am
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 01:28:38 am
A draw between City and Arsenal is the best result for us.

This seems like the answer until you take into account the fixture lists after the game
Arsenals schedule, including the CL, when they constantly depend on the same 13/14 players is nuts where as City have the easiest run in
Its obv guesswork but an Arsenal win is probably best for us
stonecold_jpm

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm
I dont think the CL QF fixtures for both of them will make a big difference to the league title race, firstly Arsenal cos they play Villa at home in between and likely will not be playing the weekend after the 2nd leg due to the FA Cup semis. Whilst City can go full pelt with Madrid knowing theyve only got Luton at home in between the ties, if anything its their next game in the FA Cup semi final which could see a spanner thrown in the works for them but unfortunately that isnt the league so Id deffo want them in the semi should we get through tomorrow. However, theres no doubt if they both go through and face off in the semi finals, then that will definitely have an effect, alas I can see Harry Kane having the last laugh and dumping Arsenal out, just one of them things that look inevitable really.
Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 01:15:19 pm
A Coventry win would mean Arsenal play @Wolves 3 days after they travel to Munich
abhred

  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 02:35:08 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 01:15:19 pm
A Coventry win would mean Arsenal play @Wolves 3 days after they travel to Munich

Things working out nicely for us.



stonecold_jpm

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 01:15:19 pm
A Coventry win would mean Arsenal play @Wolves 3 days after they travel to Munich

Well that was an unexpected surprise, Arsenals fixture list mounted up just when it was looking like theyd get a breather on FA Cup semi weekend.

Brighton (a)
Bayern (H)
Villa (H)
Bayern (a)
Wolves (a)
Chelsea (H) probably
Spurs (a)
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 03:23:15 pm
arsenal playing wolves away after they went out of fa cup is a good result for us
Hestoic

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:05:35 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm
Well that was an unexpected surprise, Arsenals fixture list mounted up just when it was looking like theyd get a breather on FA Cup semi weekend.

Brighton (a)
Bayern (H)
Villa (H)
Bayern (a)
Wolves (a)
Chelsea (H) probably
Spurs (a)

That's a pretty grueling schedule. If they come out of that with max points, then fair fucks to them.
BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:40:57 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm
Well that was an unexpected surprise, Arsenals fixture list mounted up just when it was looking like theyd get a breather on FA Cup semi weekend.

Brighton (a)
Bayern (H)
Villa (H)
Bayern (a)
Wolves (a)
Chelsea (H) probably
Spurs (a)

Just when they needed a Burnley, Forest, Fulham, Sheffield Utd or Brentford game in that run they've used them all up. Eek!

City's final four games are a laugh. Not only 12 guaranteed points but the flat track bully Haaland will ensure City have the best goal difference in the league by a large margin at the end.

An Arsenal win against City makes the most sense.


UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1089 on: Today at 06:10:35 pm
Think that shows why we have the hardest fixtures left bar none. United away for us is an entirely different animal than for City or Arsenal. Same with Everton.


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1090 on: Today at 06:15:30 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:10:35 pm
Think that shows why we have the hardest fixtures left bar none. United away for us is an entirely different animal than for City or Arsenal. Same with Everton.

We haven't done the business in the big games this season, too many draws, we should be killing certain games like the one against City last week off, we didn't.

We need Jota back.
Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1091 on: Today at 07:14:47 pm
I'd lie if I said that wasn't deflating a bit. It just feels like we've been holding on for a few weeks now and I suppose it's best that that performance and result came in the cup rather than the League. I just think that City and Arsenal are probably slightly above us as favorites for the league currently. One has all the momentum in the world and the other just doesn't need mentioning. We've done incredibly well given the circumstances though.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1092 on: Today at 07:16:18 pm
There is no momentum now, evreyone doesn't play for two weeks.  ;D
Big Dirk

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1093 on: Today at 07:18:29 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:15:30 pm
We haven't done the business in the big games this season, too many draws, we should be killing certain games like the one against City last week off, we didn't.

We need Jota back.
Correctif that is Jota coming on instead of Gakpo we win that game comfortably


Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1094 on: Today at 07:20:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:16:18 pm
There is no momentum now, evreyone doesn't play for two weeks.  ;D

Confidence, momentum, whatever you want to call it. They aren't going to come back in two weeks' time and suddenly look shite because they've had a bit of time off.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1095 on: Today at 07:22:43 pm
And are we?  ;D
Big Dirk

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1096 on: Today at 07:23:13 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:10:35 pm
Think that shows why we have the hardest fixtures left bar none. United away for us is an entirely different animal than for City or Arsenal. Same with Everton.
Correct..Look at the atmosphere today compared to when they played City and it will be the same at Everton although they are that shit it shouldnt matterlike City last week we need to kill teams off.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1097 on: Today at 07:24:06 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:20:46 pm
Confidence, momentum, whatever you want to call it. They aren't going to come back in two weeks' time and suddenly look shite because they've had a bit of time off.

I dont see how their confidence is stronger than ours, we have won a trophy in this post Christmas run and have players set to return. We also scared City senseless with many players missing and now sit joint on points with the top side.

Also now we have Arsenal with an absolute brutal run in. At some point in the next two rounds, at least one of them is going out. What will that do for confidence and momentum?
DHRED

  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1098 on: Today at 07:34:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:06 pm
I dont see how their confidence is stronger than ours, we have won a trophy in this post Christmas run and have players set to return. We also scared City senseless with many players missing and now sit joint on points with the top side.

Also now we have Arsenal with an absolute brutal run in. At some point in the next two rounds, at least one of them is going out. What will that do for confidence and momentum?

We may have scared them but we could only manage a draw.

A draw away at Old Trafford wont be enough.
shook

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1099 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm
Brighton
Sheffield (H)
Utd
Atalanta (h)

Definitely like the fact that Sheffield is in between. Churn out a win at home to Brighton (its on a Sunday so that should help re: internationals), then can rotated 2-3 players like Ibou, yet still should win at Sheffield at home. Then United Away, who no matter how shit they really are, should be treated akin to City Away. But at least the two matches prior will help.
jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1100 on: Today at 07:37:59 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:20:46 pm
Confidence, momentum, whatever you want to call it. They aren't going to come back in two weeks' time and suddenly look shite because they've had a bit of time off.

They won't have their normal rhythm though it's going to be down to who can regain that the quickest and hopefully we can. They aren't going to want this rest as they will want the season to go on now.


Kloppage Time

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1101 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm
Better to have fucked up today than in the league, lesson learned ... hopefully




killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1102 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 07:34:54 pm
We may have scared them but we could only manage a draw.

A draw away at Old Trafford wont be enough.

Yes I know but clearly thats a future thing, i am talking about whats happened up to now. Dont get how we, the side that sit joint on points and have won a trophy are the ones with the least confidence and momentum.
