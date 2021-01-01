I dont think the CL QF fixtures for both of them will make a big difference to the league title race, firstly Arsenal cos they play Villa at home in between and likely will not be playing the weekend after the 2nd leg due to the FA Cup semis. Whilst City can go full pelt with Madrid knowing theyve only got Luton at home in between the ties, if anything its their next game in the FA Cup semi final which could see a spanner thrown in the works for them but unfortunately that isnt the league so Id deffo want them in the semi should we get through tomorrow. However, theres no doubt if they both go through and face off in the semi finals, then that will definitely have an effect, alas I can see Harry Kane having the last laugh and dumping Arsenal out, just one of them things that look inevitable really.