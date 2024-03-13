Interesting looking at the minutes played by individual players in each squad.
Liverpool have played the most games so far this season (46 versus 45 for City and 40 for Arsenal).
In terms of players playing over 3000 minutes, Liverpool have zero, City 4 (Foden, Walker, Ederson and Rodri) and Arsenal 5 (Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, White, Saka).
In terms of players playing over 2500 minutes but less than 3000, Liverpool again have the least. Liverpool have 3 players (VvD, Diaz and Gomez), City 6 players (Alvarez, Dias, Haaland, Silva, Ake and Akanji) and Arsenal have 3 (Odergaard, Havertz, Raya).
Overall we have 11 players whove played over 2000 minutes (VvD, Diaz, Gomez, MacAllister, Nunez, Salah, Konate, Alisson, Elliott, Szoboszlai and TAA), whilst City have 11 also and Arsenal have 9.
Cumulatively the 11 players whove played the most minutes per squad add up to 25644 for Liverpool (mean of 2331 mins per player), 31170 for City (mean of 2834), and 30036 for Arsenal (mean of 2731).
This obviously isnt an exact science on how tired or rested each squad is. More nuance to it than that. However, its clear that our players have played less minutes on the whole despite having more games. City have tge highest average minutes for their top 11 played players. Works out at more than 5 games more per player compared to Liverpools Top 11 players. The nuance here is that the likes of Grealish, Doku, Stones and De Bruyne are nowhere near that Top 11 minutes for City. Thats 4 potential key players with less minutes under their belt.
Arsenal have played 6 games less than Liverpool but theyve relied heavily on a core of about 8 players who all played over 2600 minutes. We only have 1 player (VvD) whos played more minutes than Arsenals 8th most played player. Arsenal have 6 players whove played more minutes than VvD.
As we come into the business end of the season where teams will have anything between 10 and 18 games remaining, the hope from my perspective is that we are the freshest squad. That rotation, and players returning from injuring, allows us to go full pelt every game. Conversely got to hope Arsenal and Citys key players feel tiredness as a lot of them approach 4000 minutes played this season (a number of players should reach that number by end of season).