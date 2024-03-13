Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.



United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.



But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,

so that's fine.



Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.



We need to go there and defeat them ,Im not expecting another 0-5 but would gladly accept it,but defeat them in a way that hammers home to them that this is their normality and how high we have risen under Juergen and how mediocre they have become since bacon face retired.I remember when they were going for the treble in 99 ,we played them at OT in the 4th round ,Owen scores after 5 mins then the inevitable equaliser in  fergie time ,by which time they had this down to a fine art.Then knowing ,just knowing,deep down that a winner for them was inevitable.Of course it did .That gut wrenching ,dagger through the heart feeling ,the worst possible way of defeat and by them and at their place ,delirium for them and for us a stark kick in the bollocks of how far wed fallen and theyd given us that kick.This is why I want to win there ,hurt them ,let them have that gut wrenching feeling I had ,let them see it delivered by us that their season is virtually over .Let them see how far theyve fallen and how high we have risen and what a magnificent ride this magnificent German fella has taken us on .So for Juergen Klopp we need to win this game ,no talk of  oh ,it doesnt matter if we lose as we can concentrate on etc etc ,the success we are having means loads of games at this time of the season ,it means we are having a great season .The dark days of our wilderness years when we were out of all competition and no where in the league by marchwe would have given anything to have times like these ,well were living it now and what a ride it is.We need to win or compete to the end for Juergen ,to leave on the highest high .Its the least he deserves.