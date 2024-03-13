« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 70344 times)

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1040 on: March 13, 2024, 08:17:35 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 12, 2024, 10:53:11 am
Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.

United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.

But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,
so that's fine.

Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.
We need to go there and defeat them ,Im not expecting another 0-5 but would gladly accept it,but defeat them in a way that hammers home to them that this is their normality and how high we have risen under Juergen and how mediocre they have become since bacon face retired.
I remember when they were going for the treble in 99 ,we played them at OT in the 4th round ,Owen scores after 5 mins then the inevitable equaliser in  fergie time ,by which time they had this down to a fine art.
Then knowing ,just knowing,deep down that a winner for them was inevitable.
Of course it did .
That gut wrenching ,dagger through the heart feeling ,the worst possible way of defeat and by them and at their place ,delirium for them and for us a stark kick in the bollocks of how far wed fallen and theyd given us that kick.
This is why I want to win there ,hurt them ,let them have that gut wrenching feeling I had ,let them see it delivered by us that their season is virtually over .
Let them see how far theyve fallen and how high we have risen and what a magnificent ride this magnificent German fella has taken us on .
So for Juergen Klopp we need to win this game ,no talk of  oh ,it doesnt matter if we lose as we can concentrate on etc etc ,the success we are having means loads of games at this time of the season ,it means we are having a great season .
The dark days of our wilderness years when we were out of all competition and no where in the league by marchwe would have given anything to have times like these ,well were living it now and what a ride it is.
We need to win or compete to the end for Juergen ,to leave on the highest high .
Its the least he deserves.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,415
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1041 on: March 13, 2024, 01:55:26 pm »
<<<yeah I totally get this view.


And to be fair, I'm probably only thinking of someone like Ibou Konate,
who if not fully fit probably won't be in the squad Sunday anyway.


There is not issue with fixtures, if we can get some more players back AND
so long as City/Arsenal get congested too.


It is still fairly possible City get us in the F.A. Cup and Arsenal in the Champions League.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1042 on: March 14, 2024, 10:53:00 am »
So City at it already in pulling players from International duty.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1043 on: March 14, 2024, 11:28:41 am »
Whats with the desire to write Arsenal off? They held their nerve to get through in the CL, theyre on a long run of wins in the PL. They may well drop off a little but by now the PL table, and the underlying stats, dont lie. Theyre a genuine threat.
Logged

Offline actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1044 on: March 14, 2024, 01:56:33 pm »
Could really do without another situation, like Arsenal, where we win the cup game and lose in the league.
Difficult task to beat united at old trafford twice in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1045 on: March 14, 2024, 05:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 14, 2024, 11:28:41 am
Whats with the desire to write Arsenal off? They held their nerve to get through in the CL, theyre on a long run of wins in the PL. They may well drop off a little but by now the PL table, and the underlying stats, dont lie. Theyre a genuine threat.

Those who were wanting them to beat Porto - well, they got their wish, but much like those late wins we scrape against the likes of Forest, that result last night could well have a galvanising effect on them.

Of course theyre a genuine threat.

Were better though, and better equipped for the battle.

Frankly, my confidence in our team far outweighs any fear I have of Arsenal. We will see them off.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,011
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1046 on: March 14, 2024, 05:30:58 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on March 14, 2024, 01:56:33 pm
Could really do without another situation, like Arsenal, where we win the cup game and lose in the league.
Difficult task to beat united at old trafford twice in a few weeks.

Losing to them in the cup doesnt guarantee beating them in the league though. So might as well knock them out on Sunday and worry about the rest later.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 09:03:48 am »
Interesting looking at the minutes played by individual players in each squad.

Liverpool have played the most games so far this season (46 versus 45 for City and 40 for Arsenal).

In terms of players playing over 3000 minutes, Liverpool have zero, City 4 (Foden, Walker, Ederson and Rodri) and Arsenal 5 (Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, White, Saka).

In terms of players playing over 2500 minutes but less than 3000, Liverpool again have the least. Liverpool have 3 players (VvD, Diaz and Gomez), City 6 players (Alvarez, Dias, Haaland, Silva, Ake and Akanji) and Arsenal have 3 (Odergaard, Havertz, Raya).

Overall we have 11 players whove played over 2000 minutes (VvD, Diaz, Gomez, MacAllister, Nunez, Salah, Konate, Alisson, Elliott, Szoboszlai and TAA), whilst City have 11 also and Arsenal have 9.

Cumulatively the 11 players whove played the most minutes per squad add up to 25644 for Liverpool (mean of 2331 mins per player), 31170 for City (mean of 2834), and 30036 for Arsenal (mean of 2731).

This obviously isnt an exact science on how tired or rested each squad is. More nuance to it than that. However, its clear that our players have played less minutes on the whole despite having more games. City have tge highest average minutes for their top 11 played players. Works out at more than 5 games more per player compared to Liverpools Top 11 players. The nuance here is that the likes of Grealish, Doku, Stones and De Bruyne are nowhere near that Top 11 minutes for City. Thats 4 potential key players with less minutes under their belt.

Arsenal have played 6 games less than Liverpool but theyve relied heavily on a core of about 8 players who all played over 2600 minutes. We only have 1 player (VvD) whos played more minutes than Arsenals 8th most played player. Arsenal have 6 players whove played more minutes than VvD.

As we come into the business end of the season where teams will have anything between 10 and 18 games remaining, the hope from my perspective is that we are the freshest squad. That rotation, and players returning from injuring, allows us to go full pelt every game. Conversely got to hope Arsenal and Citys key players feel tiredness as a lot of them approach 4000 minutes played this season (a number of players should reach that number by end of season).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:09 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 am »
Arsenal are going to need some squad depth soon surely. Maybe all those players are Van Dijk/Salah types who just play all the time for years, but surely going to have some who drop off. Think that's the thing when people talk about having a young side that can play for many years etc. it just doesn't usually happen because players breakdown of they have to play that many minutes
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,011
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 am »
Shows Arsenal have been quite fortunate to have that spine of centre backs and Rice (and White) pretty much ever present. No wonder they have conceded the fewest, theyve been pretty settled once Raya quickly established himself as first choice. Sams never seems to miss a game either.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 am »
Potential for City vs Arsenal in UCL Semis...  :)
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,347
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 11:19:53 am »
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Atlético Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona

1 vs 3 and 2 vs 4 in the semis
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 am »
I think Bayern will take out Arsenal. Madrid against Man City could be a difficult tie for City also so no guarantee either or both will progress. If they both do progress to face each other however, it will take a lot of energy out of them around that time, particularly Arsenal with their smaller squad and with not being used to challenging on multiple fronts. Can't see any way how Arsenal can win the CL from that draw.   
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,011
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 11:23:57 am »
That is a title winning Champions League draw for us if ever I saw one!
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,415
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:19:53 am
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Atlético Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona

1 vs 3 and 2 vs 4 in the semis

If Carlsberg did Champions League draws.



My word this is lovely, if both PL teams get through, battered and bruised into that semi :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,873
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:23:57 am
That is a title winning Champions League draw for us if ever I saw one!
Couldnt have been better if wed done it ourselves.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 11:28:28 am »
Holy shit. Ideal
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 am »
There's no chance Arsenal can make it to the Final. They might get past Bayern, but they're never beating 115ers or Madrid over two legs in the semis.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:03:48 am
Interesting looking at the minutes played by individual players in each squad.

Really interesting, thanks for sharing that.

Obviously a few players might have had more minutes except for injury but it highlights how good Klopp is at rotating players, and how deep our squad goes.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,429
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 am »
Something tells me if Arsenal had to choose one to prioritise it'd be the league. Not that world class athletes should struggle to play about 15 games in two months, like, but still.

I think Madrid will want revenge against City for what happened last season. You'd probably fancy City to go through but should be tighter this season, Bellingham will be keen to impress of course against an English side. I'd say Bayern/City in the semi where I'd expect City to go on and win it again. I'd rather both of them would just go out personally, I don't think it ever has a huge effect on a league title race, in fact if anything it's continually aided ourselves and City in recent years.

Just hope we get a kind draw next.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 am »
Think its a great draw for us.  They both have tough fixtures, and if they get through, will have a couple of epic battles for the semi.  I just hope neither end up winning it though.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 12:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:23:57 am
That is a title winning Champions League draw for us if ever I saw one!

Yes decent. Up the gunners and citizens - and then batter each other in the semis  ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,415
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 12:50:34 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:59:22 am
Think its a great draw for us.  They both have tough fixtures, and if they get through, will have a couple of epic battles for the semi.  I just hope neither end up winning it though.

I'd rather they didn't win it but if it means they drop points in the League, which allows us to have Klopp presented with the Premier League trophy as a farewell gift - I'm all quite good with that!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,448
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 12:51:47 pm »
Absolutely ideal draws for us.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:50:34 pm
I'd rather they didn't win it but if it means they drop points in the League, which allows us to have Klopp presented with the Premier League trophy as a farewell gift - I'm all quite good with that!

Agree, i would definitely trade one of them winning it, if it gives us the title! But Im being greedy, dont want them to win it.  But if they both get through to a semi final it would be a big advantage to us.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 03:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:03:48 am
/snip

Thanks for that, been looking for this sort of metric as we have rotated well this season.

If we have seen the back of our injury problems now then our squad should be in a healthier position by May.
CL draw is good - both cannot make the final, City more likely but tough games to sandwich inbetween their PL fixtures which benefits us. Don't think either tie will be over in the first leg...

Looking forward to end of March for the run-in
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 03:56:58 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 01:32:00 pm
Agree, i would definitely trade one of them winning it, if it gives us the title!

I honestly dont see how either of them winning the CL would help us in any way. I get that it means more games, and could be attritional, especially if they have to play each other in the semis, but success breeds a winning mentality and would bolster their confidence. There are pros and cons either way.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 03:56:58 pm
I honestly dont see how either of them winning the CL would help us in any way. I get that it means more games, and could be attritional, especially if they have to play each other in the semis, but success breeds a winning mentality and would bolster their confidence. There are pros and cons either way.

agree with this to be honest. In 18/19 we thought spurs dumping them out would effect them negatively but they won out. Meanwhile we kept winning in Europe but still kept winning in the league. Last year city won the lot and pretty much always go deep into Europe in all these last few years where they've dominated. 2 seasons ago we completed on all fronts and if anything the only issue it caused us was we were knackered by the time the final came round. I don't think there's much of a correlation between going deep into the champions league and struggling in domestic competitions anymore but I'd be happy to be proved wrong.
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 04:10:25 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm
agree with this to be honest. In 18/19 we thought spurs dumping them out would effect them negatively but they won out. Meanwhile we kept winning in Europe but still kept winning in the league. Last year city won the lot and pretty much always go deep into Europe in all these last few years where they've dominated. 2 seasons ago we completed on all fronts and if anything the only issue it caused us was we were knackered by the time the final came round. I don't think there's much of a correlation between going deep into the champions league and struggling in domestic competitions anymore but I'd be happy to be proved wrong.

Arsenal dont have the depth to do well in both at the same time.

City used to have the depth but not anymore although they rarely get injuries at this stage, they have the experience and I dont think it would impact them. However imo Arsenal are the ones in my mind that cant handle both with their squad without a drop off
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,313
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 04:17:35 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Yesterday at 11:30:23 am
There's no chance Arsenal can make it to the Final. They might get past Bayern, but they're never beating 115ers or Madrid over two legs in the semis.

Arsenal are not a big match side. They aren't getting past Bayern over 2 legs.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 03:56:58 pm
I honestly dont see how either of them winning the CL would help us in any way. I get that it means more games, and could be attritional, especially if they have to play each other in the semis, but success breeds a winning mentality and would bolster their confidence. There are pros and cons either way.

I think Arsenal playing 2 legs in a semi final definitely helps us in terms of their squad depth.  Theyve been pretty fortunate with injuries on the defensive front - I think Saliba, Gabriel and White have played the most minutes out of the title challengers this season.  An injury to one of them for a few weeks would have an impact. 

Anyway, i was answering in terms of it simply being a binary choice, which obviously in reality its not that simple. 
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,302
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 07:29:12 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm
I think Arsenal playing 2 legs in a semi final definitely helps us in terms of their squad depth.  Theyve been pretty fortunate with injuries on the defensive front - I think Saliba, Gabriel and White have played the most minutes out of the title challengers this season.  An injury to one of them for a few weeks would have an impact. 

Anyway, i was answering in terms of it simply being a binary choice, which obviously in reality its not that simple. 

Did you know that Ben Ain't White is at least a 75m player?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,246
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm »
Arsenal beating City and then overcoming Bayern over two legs is the dream scenario for our title race.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1073 on: Yesterday at 07:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:03:48 am
Interesting looking at the minutes played by individual players in each squad.

Liverpool have played the most games so far this season (46 versus 45 for City and 40 for Arsenal).

In terms of players playing over 3000 minutes, Liverpool have zero, City 4 (Foden, Walker, Ederson and Rodri) and Arsenal 5 (Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, White, Saka).

In terms of players playing over 2500 minutes but less than 3000, Liverpool again have the least. Liverpool have 3 players (VvD, Diaz and Gomez), City 6 players (Alvarez, Dias, Haaland, Silva, Ake and Akanji) and Arsenal have 3 (Odergaard, Havertz, Raya).

Overall we have 11 players whove played over 2000 minutes (VvD, Diaz, Gomez, MacAllister, Nunez, Salah, Konate, Alisson, Elliott, Szoboszlai and TAA), whilst City have 11 also and Arsenal have 9.

Cumulatively the 11 players whove played the most minutes per squad add up to 25644 for Liverpool (mean of 2331 mins per player), 31170 for City (mean of 2834), and 30036 for Arsenal (mean of 2731).

This obviously isnt an exact science on how tired or rested each squad is. More nuance to it than that. However, its clear that our players have played less minutes on the whole despite having more games. City have tge highest average minutes for their top 11 played players. Works out at more than 5 games more per player compared to Liverpools Top 11 players. The nuance here is that the likes of Grealish, Doku, Stones and De Bruyne are nowhere near that Top 11 minutes for City. Thats 4 potential key players with less minutes under their belt.

Arsenal have played 6 games less than Liverpool but theyve relied heavily on a core of about 8 players who all played over 2600 minutes. We only have 1 player (VvD) whos played more minutes than Arsenals 8th most played player. Arsenal have 6 players whove played more minutes than VvD.

As we come into the business end of the season where teams will have anything between 10 and 18 games remaining, the hope from my perspective is that we are the freshest squad. That rotation, and players returning from injuring, allows us to go full pelt every game. Conversely got to hope Arsenal and Citys key players feel tiredness as a lot of them approach 4000 minutes played this season (a number of players should reach that number by end of season).

These numbers match up to my eye test with Arsenal as it seems the are usually playing the same players each game.  With the way their schedule is lining up, I wouldn't be surprised to see some tired performances and/or injuries occur over these last few months.  Still think City is our main threat in the League and FA Cup given their squad and experience.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,302
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1074 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm
Arsenal beating City and then overcoming Bayern over two legs is the dream scenario for our title race.

That doesn't seem like a good thing at all.

a draw would be the best result
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,415
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1075 on: Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
That doesn't seem like a good thing at all.

a draw would be the best result

I think he's trying to say Arsenal would put a dent in City by beating them but would then
crumple themselves around a CL semi-final in April, losing multiple points. A point is more likely though I have a hunch City will beat them.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,246
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1076 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:47:52 pm
That doesn't seem like a good thing at all.

a draw would be the best result
I still perceive City as a bigger threat. If Arsenal win and we win our game by a goal each, City will be 4 points behind and 6 GD. If they draw, it will be 3 pts and 5 GD behind. City can make up their goal difference as we've seen in previous years, so that extra lost point allows us to even lose a future game and still be ahead of them.

As for Arsenal, going to the semi-finals will expose their lack of depth. Arsenal will finish 3rd in the league.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 12:48:44 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:03:48 am
Interesting looking at the minutes played by individual players in each squad.

Liverpool have played the most games so far this season (46 versus 45 for City and 40 for Arsenal).

In terms of players playing over 3000 minutes, Liverpool have zero, City 4 (Foden, Walker, Ederson and Rodri) and Arsenal 5 (Saliba, Gabriel, Rice, White, Saka).

In terms of players playing over 2500 minutes but less than 3000, Liverpool again have the least. Liverpool have 3 players (VvD, Diaz and Gomez), City 6 players (Alvarez, Dias, Haaland, Silva, Ake and Akanji) and Arsenal have 3 (Odergaard, Havertz, Raya).

Overall we have 11 players whove played over 2000 minutes (VvD, Diaz, Gomez, MacAllister, Nunez, Salah, Konate, Alisson, Elliott, Szoboszlai and TAA), whilst City have 11 also and Arsenal have 9.

Cumulatively the 11 players whove played the most minutes per squad add up to 25644 for Liverpool (mean of 2331 mins per player), 31170 for City (mean of 2834), and 30036 for Arsenal (mean of 2731).

This obviously isnt an exact science on how tired or rested each squad is. More nuance to it than that. However, its clear that our players have played less minutes on the whole despite having more games. City have tge highest average minutes for their top 11 played players. Works out at more than 5 games more per player compared to Liverpools Top 11 players. The nuance here is that the likes of Grealish, Doku, Stones and De Bruyne are nowhere near that Top 11 minutes for City. Thats 4 potential key players with less minutes under their belt.

Arsenal have played 6 games less than Liverpool but theyve relied heavily on a core of about 8 players who all played over 2600 minutes. We only have 1 player (VvD) whos played more minutes than Arsenals 8th most played player. Arsenal have 6 players whove played more minutes than VvD.

As we come into the business end of the season where teams will have anything between 10 and 18 games remaining, the hope from my perspective is that we are the freshest squad. That rotation, and players returning from injuring, allows us to go full pelt every game. Conversely got to hope Arsenal and Citys key players feel tiredness as a lot of them approach 4000 minutes played this season (a number of players should reach that number by end of season).

Also, Man City won the UCL final on the 11th of June and then played this season's Charity Shield on the 7th of August.  That must be the shortest or at least one of the shortest turnarounds ever.

While I agree with an above post that Arsenal would sacrifice the UCL for the league, I think Man City would do the opposite in a "Sophie's Choice" scenario.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 