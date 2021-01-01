« previous next »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Assuming we advance in the fa cup , We wont know if weve advanced in UEL till 18 April so no way they will give one weeks notice to determine which game (Everton or Fulham ). So expecting if we beat United this weekend Everton will be confirmed for 24/25 April

If we beat United in the FA Cup and make it to the semis, here's what our run in will look like, due to the quarter final and semi final re-arranging Everton and Fulham away:

Brighton (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Man United (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Everton (A) MID-WEEK
West Ham (A)
Spurs (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Fulham (A) - MID-WEEK
Wolves (H)

The Everton and Fulham re-arrangements could be the other way round, but highly unlikely IMO that Merseyside Police will allow merseyside derby the last week of the season, so will surely be fulham away
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Assuming we advance in the fa cup , We won’t know if we’ve advanced in UEL till 18 April so no way they will give one weeks notice to determine which game (Everton or Fulham ). So expecting if we beat United this weekend Everton will be confirmed for 24/25 April

Well we will definitely need to win that game or else it will be dangerously close to “we stopped you winning the league” territory.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Well we will definitely need to win that game or else it will be dangerously close to we stopped you winning the league territory.


Which is what happened in 18/19 because Everton were the last team to take points off us and we lost the league by one point.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
They might move Fulham away as its the weekend before ?

Either way, the Everton match is going to be late in season and under lights. They should know new points deduction too.

I also think Sunday is really important as we can knock United out and hopefully lay a marker for the League match.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Which is what happened in 18/19 because Everton were the last team to take points off us and we lost the league by one point.
The red Mancs too the game before
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
The GD stat is fantastic because IMO GD is under-rated as a measure of how good a team really is. ManU are the best example of this, somehow they are not completely out of the race for top4/5 yet any eye eye test will tell you they are fucking shite, and their GD confirms that.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.

United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.

But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,
so that's fine.

Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Not sure it is a good thing for them

Also what it implies for later on in the season.

Their scheduled game for 20th April is Wolves who have a very high chance of being in the FA cup semi final that weekend.

If they make it to the CL semis then they will have a full weekend/mid-week schedule other than having 20th April off.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
We'll go really strong for that one with the break coming up after it and not having to play our first team against Sparta at Anfield.  Think we'll batter them, but I do agree it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they somehow win that game.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
We'll go really strong for that one with the break coming up after it and not having to play our first team against Sparta at Anfield.  Think we'll batter them, but I do agree it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they somehow win that game.

this is mental, just win the game and move on, theres never a good time to lose to Man United
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
There's nothing "win" about losing a cup quarter final to them c*nts, Jurgen's last week here should be title celebrations v Wolves, Europa win in Dublin, FA Cup win at Wembley, then parade. Barely impacts the league either, it's just one game.

Losing here will also make the league game a bit harder, much better to smack them here and have them beaten before kick off in the league.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Apologies I had Luton as 17 instead of -17. Problem when trying to do something interesting discreetly whilst at work
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Home games:
(Risk level of dropping points, 5 = highest risk, 1 = lowest risk)
Brighton (2)
Sheff U (1)
Palace (1)
Spurs (3)
Wolves (1)

Away games:
Man U (3)
Everton (3)
West Ham (2)
Villa (4)
Fulham (2)

...not the worst run-in in the world, we may get away with dropping points in 1 or 2 games max, although we may need to win out too (this is less likely though, I think if you get to 90 or above you win it)

We should win all our home games but it's never as simple as that and there is always jeopardy along the way, so far this season we have been good at overcoming jeopardy, we will need to continue that trend and having firepower obviously helps. To that end, when is Jota due back?

Villa away looks tricky on paper but some of these games risk levels may change depending on how tired we or the opposition are (fixtures), players who are suspended/injured, and what the opposition have to play for i.e. maybe Villa are far ahead of 6th and way off 4th when we play them so are less motivated.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Absolute no rationale in the world can convince me its a good thing to lose a quarter final in ANY competition in ANY season, let alone with the chance to guarantee United go trophy-less.

The QF is already in the books, we are playing it and the scheduling for it is about as friendly as it can possibly be since Sparta is a training game and we have nothing for 2 weeks after. So what exactly are we trying to do, save on another potential 2 games in the following 2 months? 2 games to win the third most prestigious trophy we can win, and all the while just to save on some fixture congestion? Don't get it.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
How often do we win at Old Trafford when we should?   :o
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Fair enough.  I just rate the league and Europa way higher than the FA Cup.  I want to beat Utd, I think we'll beat Utd, but it'll likely be third on our list of priorities.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
The GD stat is fantastic because IMO GD is under-rated as a measure of how good a team really is. ManU are the best example of this, somehow they are not completely out of the race for top4/5 yet any eye eye test will tell you they are fucking shite, and their GD confirms that.
The only thing is that it can change quite a lot with a change of manager.

Like last season we thumped Scotty Parker's Bournemouth 9-0 then lost 1-0 to Gary O'Neill's Bournemouth in the second half of the season.  This season Sheff Utd under Heckingbottom lost 0-8 at home at Newcastle but under Chris Wilder they're... only losing by five and six goals  :o

For me the biggest factor on the run-in is whether the team you're playing have got much to play for.  There's a group of about eight teams that maybe have an outside shot at Conference League and a very slight concern about relegation but realistically are treading water in mid-table.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Yeah totally get it and want to beat United at Old Trafford.

What we're talking about is an extra high-intensity fixture in April, with big tackles flying in.

That said, we should beat United and one way or another, we will need all hands to all pumps this April anyway.

The players I would be worried about are Konate and Joe Gomez, maybe Mac Allister too. But I'm sure we know what we are doing now...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Agreed. The fact that we're still in the running in two arguably more important competitions maybe softens the blow if we do lose but that's about as positive a spin as we could put on it. Losing certainly wouldn't be something to celebrate. Especially there.

Playing more games is the price of success. It's a good thing. This is why I don't get the argument some have made that Arsenal winning through against Porto would be good for us in any way. It will only boost their confidence. Another way of looking at it is that Porto hammering them would really knock the wind out of their sails and maybe set their league form back.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
I am in the same mind about Arsenal losing to Porto. I think they will then have a panic about no silverware again and that could explode lego head.  I can also appreciate that, if they win, then we can still hope they draw City, Madrid, Munich in the next round(s). That also can be a tough route to a trophy. Win or lose to Porto, Arsenal are very likely to have additional challenges to face, which is all good.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
No question for me at all that we want Arsenal to go through tonight, ideally by the skin of their teeth.

If Arsenal were to draw City in the semi-final of the CL I genuinely think it would increase our chances of winning the league by at least 20%.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Probably want them to play each other in QF as harder fixtures either side.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Arsenal need to go through tonight. And get a tough draw in next round!

The manc cup and league double reminds me of the Arsenal one....hopefully this time we can win twice and put to bed their small claim to getting one over us by drawing at Anfield

Obviously the league result is the more important one but the match this weekend is just before internationals, why not go for it. Who knows how the extra games (dont think there'd be that many) and rescheduling effects us. Sometimes we do better with a lot of games coming thick and fast - better than most I'd say.....which is another pro for us over Arsenal maybe not City as much but with their smaller squad them too possibly.

We just need as many lads back as soon as possible and we'll be fine rotating for the cups as we have been all season
