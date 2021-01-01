They might move Fulham away as its the weekend before ?
Either way, the Everton match is going to be late in season and under lights. They should know new points deduction too.
I also think Sunday is really important as we can knock United out and hopefully lay a marker for the League match.
Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.
United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.
But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,
so that's fine.
Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.