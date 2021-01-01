« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1000 on: Today at 04:05:04 am
Assuming we advance in the fa cup , We wont know if weve advanced in UEL till 18 April so no way they will give one weeks notice to determine which game (Everton or Fulham ). So expecting if we beat United this weekend Everton will be confirmed for 24/25 April

Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:02:49 pm
If we beat United in the FA Cup and make it to the semis, here's what our run in will look like, due to the quarter final and semi final re-arranging Everton and Fulham away:

Brighton (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Man United (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Everton (A) MID-WEEK
West Ham (A)
Spurs (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Fulham (A) - MID-WEEK
Wolves (H)

The Everton and Fulham re-arrangements could be the other way round, but highly unlikely IMO that Merseyside Police will allow merseyside derby the last week of the season, so will surely be fulham away
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1001 on: Today at 07:30:54 am
Well we will definitely need to win that game or else it will be dangerously close to “we stopped you winning the league” territory.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1002 on: Today at 08:07:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:54 am

Well we will definitely need to win that game or else it will be dangerously close to we stopped you winning the league territory.


Which is what happened in 18/19 because Everton were the last team to take points off us and we lost the league by one point.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1003 on: Today at 08:36:52 am
They might move Fulham away as its the weekend before ?

Either way, the Everton match is going to be late in season and under lights. They should know new points deduction too.

I also think Sunday is really important as we can knock United out and hopefully lay a marker for the League match.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:11:18 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:07:01 am
Which is what happened in 18/19 because Everton were the last team to take points off us and we lost the league by one point.
The red Mancs too the game before
Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:45:38 am
The GD stat is fantastic because IMO GD is under-rated as a measure of how good a team really is. ManU are the best example of this, somehow they are not completely out of the race for top4/5 yet any eye eye test will tell you they are fucking shite, and their GD confirms that.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1006 on: Today at 10:53:11 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:36:52 am
They might move Fulham away as its the weekend before ?

Either way, the Everton match is going to be late in season and under lights. They should know new points deduction too.

I also think Sunday is really important as we can knock United out and hopefully lay a marker for the League match.

Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.

United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.

But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,
so that's fine.

Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.
Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1007 on: Today at 10:53:12 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm
think Arsenal having such a long break nearly 3 weeks to City. Very long break
Not sure it is a good thing for them

Also what it implies for later on in the season.

Their scheduled game for 20th April is Wolves who have a very high chance of being in the FA cup semi final that weekend.

If they make it to the CL semis then they will have a full weekend/mid-week schedule other than having 20th April off.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1008 on: Today at 10:55:53 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:53:11 am
Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.

United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.

But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,
so that's fine.

Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.

We'll go really strong for that one with the break coming up after it and not having to play our first team against Sparta at Anfield.  Think we'll batter them, but I do agree it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they somehow win that game.
Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,873
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:31:45 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:55:53 am
We'll go really strong for that one with the break coming up after it and not having to play our first team against Sparta at Anfield.  Think we'll batter them, but I do agree it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if they somehow win that game.

this is mental, just win the game and move on, theres never a good time to lose to Man United
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:36:29 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:53:11 am
Sunday is a win-win for me, whatever happens.

United are pish and give up loads of chances, so if we show up, there's goals for us.

But if they spawn a last minute penalty win, our load is lessened for the League,
so that's fine.

Klopp's legacy not really influenced by this FA Cup.

There's nothing "win" about losing a cup quarter final to them c*nts, Jurgen's last week here should be title celebrations v Wolves, Europa win in Dublin, FA Cup win at Wembley, then parade. Barely impacts the league either, it's just one game.

Losing here will also make the league game a bit harder, much better to smack them here and have them beaten before kick off in the league.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:37:48 am
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
I dont think it is, I did a quick count and got:

Arsenal +39
Liverpool -41
Man City +30

It still looks good but not quite the same as the original post. Also, the -50 of Sheffield United and the +46/+35 of Arsenal/City are massive outliers that distort the end result. Take those games out of the equation and it's pretty even.


Apologies I had Luton as 17 instead of -17. Problem when trying to do something interesting discreetly whilst at work
