« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 63785 times)

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,440
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 02:02:56 pm »
The OPTA computer model predicted City to win by a point, but only on 86 points, i.e. getting 23/30 for the last 10 games.

Seems on the low side, but does suggest that all teams will still drop points.
Logged

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:02:56 pm
The OPTA computer model predicted City to win by a point, but only on 86 points, i.e. getting 23/30 for the last 10 games.

Seems on the low side, but does suggest that all teams will still drop points.

Thats a truly gutting prospect.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 03:05:18 pm »
Anyone who thinks Arsenal will win all their games are off their tits.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Yesterday at 01:44:27 pm
anyone else really not enjoying this?! Yesterday was closest I have ever come to not watching a game, all just too stressful. My heart rate was 120 waiting for the penalty to be taken. A proper title race, knowing Jurgen is going and loving all our players a bit more with every game they play, I am struggling!!
I guess it depends on what you mean with "enjoy"  :D
It's certainly not like enjoying a cold beer and watching the sunset
I love it though. I think it will be an epic three-team drama until the end.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 03:27:48 pm »
It all now boils down to how many players we get fit and how quickly they can get themselves up to speed. It's not a slight on those who are playing in their place (they've been brilliant), but the only way we will get through the games is with lots of rotation which we have stuggled to do for the last few weeks.

If Jones, Trent are back and Mo is rested, 2 games a week will be fine.

This squad is stronger and fitter that 21/22 even if that one was a bit more experienced.

2 home games to come, hopefully Brighton will still be in their funk and we can get through them. Sheff Utd is a chance to score 4 or more then GD won't look so bad and hopefully we'll be top. We take it from there.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 03:36:36 pm »
Ederson out for 3-4 weeks according to Brazilian media

With a muscle injury, Ederson should be removed from the Brazilian squad for the games against Spain and England.

Exams show that the goalkeeper suffered a problem with the rectus femoris in his right leg. The recovery period is 3 to 4 weeks.

The CBF has already been communicated by Manchester City.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm »
Really hope Arsenal go all out for a win v City as I think they will get derailed later in their London derbies. Especially if they still have an interest in Europe. City on the other hand...

Would love it if we come out a point to the good this time (we deserve a change in luck), but those draws at home to the other two are weighing on my mind.

We were awesome second-half yesterday though, with Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Elliott all starting, and Joe at left back and the derided Endo and Darwin making the dopers look like they had missed their daily dose. Makes you think we may well be in the conversation for a few years yet. Let's hope there is a twist or two left in Jurgen's storied career at Anfield and we can keep giving Pep nightmares.

Up the fantastic young reds!
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 03:40:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:56:14 pm
The next game is the most important one. After that, it's the actual run-in.

A lot hinges on the City-Arsenal result and predictions will change based on that.
We win ours game abd it doesnt matter what happens in city /arsenal
We have two home games which we need to deliver in then lets see where we are .
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,179
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 03:46:51 pm »
I dont buy in to the notion that the game between Arse and City decides the league, plenty of games to be played and plenty of more twists and turns to come. All 3 teams have left it late recently to beat teams that many thought we would hammer. Progress in Europe will also play a part on how things unfold and for that reason Im really hoping Arse win tomorrow. Then you have the dreaded injuries, weve been hit badly but done brilliantly well to keep this run going, get our injured players back while the other two potentially losing a player here and there and it could have a huge bearing on the outcome.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:36:36 pm
Ederson out for 3-4 weeks according to Brazilian media

With a muscle injury, Ederson should be removed from the Brazilian squad for the games against Spain and England.

Exams show that the goalkeeper suffered a problem with the rectus femoris in his right leg. The recovery period is 3 to 4 weeks.

The CBF has already been communicated by Manchester City.


If anything its an advantage. His next meangingful game for City would be 3 weeks anyway right, since Ortega would have got the Cup game regardless? And now he doesn't have to fuck around with Brazil.
Logged

Offline seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 03:53:47 pm »
We can park the League now for 3 weeks which will feel like an eternity but is most welcome for the injured players to get back to something nearing fitness. Thursday night almost feels like a mini break for the lads as the tie is practically done and dusted but I'm sure the competition within the squad will ensure that we still produce a performance. Then we can go full strength again in the FA Cup on Sunday. 

Just as important is seeing Arsenal progress in the CL tomorrow night as the more games they have the better since they tend to play the same players a lot. A couple of QF or SF ties against City would be the ideal scenario for us. 
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 04:02:49 pm »
If we beat United in the FA Cup and make it to the semis, here's what our run in will look like, due to the quarter final and semi final re-arranging Everton and Fulham away:

Brighton (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Man United (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Everton (A) MID-WEEK
West Ham (A)
Spurs (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Fulham (A) - MID-WEEK
Wolves (H)

The Everton and Fulham re-arrangements could be the other way round, but highly unlikely IMO that Merseyside Police will allow merseyside derby the last week of the season, so will surely be fulham away
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
  • Believer
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm »
I am just dreaming that come the last day of the league season all we need to do is beat Wolves to win the title. All hell will be unleashed at Wolves. Nunez going full Nunez. Mo tormenting their defenders, Diaz running around like a skilled and happy labrador, Mac dictating play, Big Virg looking serene calm whilst all others lose their heads......and then Joe Gomez finally scoring his first ever goal.

I can smell it.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 04:25:23 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 03:40:22 pm
We win ours game abd it doesnt matter what happens in city /arsenal
We have two home games which we need to deliver in then lets see where we are .
Obviously, we need to win but the result of that game has huge repercussions for the title race and the associated probabilities.

If Arsenal win, they become favourites and the probabilities will shift significantly (City will be marked down). That's just an example illustrating the importance of that game.  The psychological boost/blow (affects us too if the result favours us) will also have an impact on the prediction.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,729
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 04:29:44 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm
If anything its an advantage. His next meangingful game for City would be 3 weeks anyway right, since Ortega would have got the Cup game regardless? And now he doesn't have to fuck around with Brazil.

Out of the Arsenal game possibly.
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 pm »
Spurs and Villa will have a say in the Title race, they both play all 3 of the title chasers whilst battling each other for 4th spot.
There is no way there won't be any dropped points for the title chasers in those 6 games
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline duv

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm »
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 04:40:06 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72

Well that's certainly one of the stats of all time
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,904
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 04:44:13 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72

Itd be -43 for us had those Manc bastards not out such a heroic effort in against Everton on Saturday.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm »
That is a great stat. I feel like Sheff United are doing most of the heavy lifting in that difference though :D
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 04:52:44 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72
Wow.  :o
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:44:13 pm
Itd be -43 for us had those Manc bastards not out such a heroic effort in against Everton on Saturday.
If you strip emotion out of it (pretend to be a fan of a team that's not involved), we have easier fixtures and we're favourites because we've shown that we can deal with anything that's thrown at us which is key to winning things. The current view is based on how it stands but being objective, I'd say Liverpool will win it based on what I've seen this season. But the thing is that emotions are a factor (pressure, confidence) so it can be simplistic to say that we 86 points will win it because if a team drops points in the next 2/3 and still hits 86 points, it's not likely to win because of the emotional aspect of dropping points (pressure, disappointment).

The next GW will hopefully be an emotional boost to us but for now, reaching the FA cup semifinal is our priority. It's a double-edged sword because riding on emotion is good when it's a positive emotion but it's the other way round if it's negative.

For example, we play United at Old Trafford this weekend. It's diffcult from an emotional POV but if we can manage to strip that out of the equation, we are a lot better than them and we should be spanking them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:04:46 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,449
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 04:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
That is a great stat. I feel like Sheff United are doing most of the heavy lifting in that difference though :D

And Arsenal and City still have to play each other  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72

You are automatically a legacy fan for giving us that stat.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,244
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 04:58:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:02:49 pm
If we beat United in the FA Cup and make it to the semis, here's what our run in will look like, due to the quarter final and semi final re-arranging Everton and Fulham away:

Brighton (H)
Sheffield United (H)
Man United (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Everton (A) MID-WEEK
West Ham (A)
Spurs (H)
Aston Villa (A)
Fulham (A) - MID-WEEK
Wolves (H)

The Everton and Fulham re-arrangements could be the other way round, but highly unlikely IMO that Merseyside Police will allow merseyside derby the last week of the season, so will surely be fulham away

Where does the Europa fit in there ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:58:15 pm
Where does the Europa fit in there ?
Think it is the 11th and 18th April, so after the Utd match and Palace in between.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline jj2005

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 05:40:45 pm »
IMO Van Dijk, Endo and McAllister are the vital players for the remainder of the season.
Their form and consistency is astonishing.

There's decent backup everywhere else (when fit)
Alisson or Kelleher
Trent or Bradley
Quansah or Konate
Gomez or Tsimikas or Robertson
Jones or Szobo
Two from Salah or Nunez or Jota
Elliott or Gakpo or Diaz

Any 11 from those combos in top form would be a formidable force.
But VVD, McAllister and Endo are the triangle that powers it.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:43:13 pm by jj2005 »
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm »
think Arsenal having such a long break nearly 3 weeks to City. Very long break
Not sure it is a good thing for them
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #988 on: Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm
think Arsenal having such a long break nearly 3 weeks to City. Very long break
Not sure it is a good thing for them
Nope with them in such good form they would've wanted to have a match this weekend and get it out the way.

Intl break should help us seeing as the likes of Jones, Trent, Ali and Mo won't be going and its mostly friendlies in any case.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #989 on: Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 03:46:51 pm
I dont buy in to the notion that the game between Arse and City decides the league, plenty of games to be played and plenty of more twists and turns to come. All 3 teams have left it late recently to beat teams that many thought we would hammer. Progress in Europe will also play a part on how things unfold and for that reason Im really hoping Arse win tomorrow. Then you have the dreaded injuries, weve been hit badly but done brilliantly well to keep this run going, get our injured players back while the other two potentially losing a player here and there and it could have a huge bearing on the outcome.

Me neither, and in addition to the other key factors you mentioned are the drunk D&D dice rollers operating VAR.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #990 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72

After the City Ars game, City will be on 20 something and Ars on 30 something.
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #991 on: Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72

Hopefully Sheffield play to their level and we eat into Arsenals goal advantage
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #992 on: Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 04:33:44 pm
If you sum up the current goal difference of opponents for remaining fixtures you get
Arsenal. 73
Liv.       -41
Man c.    72
Is that stat correct? Blimey, that changes my outlook on the run in somewhat. I haven't seen your other four posts but I think I love you.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #993 on: Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm »
Will Salah be released for internationals?

Having an international brake with only 9 or so weeks left in the season is so freaking stupid. Zero time to get someone back if they pick up a knock. We should have a "covid" outbreak at the training center the day after the United match. All players and staff must be quarantined.   ;D

I wish we were playing today. That match was so electric. Need my fix!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:17:40 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #994 on: Yesterday at 09:05:53 pm »
Is it just me or does it feel like a lot of major title run-ins begin with a contender smashing a big rival? I'm not sure if the lack of a big symbolic win (ie smashing united or beating City, for instance) is one of the things that has given me pause for thought this season, but I think it is something I've been almost subconsciously waiting for. If Arsenal win the League, I'm sure they'll look back to our game at the Emirates. We smashed Chelsea but I guess it's debatable if that represents a big win symbolically.

With that said, I'm sure if we win the league without having that moment, we'll think of Palace away, Fulham at home, Forest away as moments as important as any "statement victory" would have been.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,545
  • Big in Japan
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #995 on: Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm
Is that stat correct? Blimey, that changes my outlook on the run in somewhat. I haven't seen your other four posts but I think I love you.

I dont think it is, I did a quick count and got:

Arsenal +39
Liverpool -41
Man City +30

It still looks good but not quite the same as the original post. Also, the -50 of Sheffield United and the +46/+35 of Arsenal/City are massive outliers that distort the end result. Take those games out of the equation and it's pretty even.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #996 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
I dont think it is, I did a quick count and got:

Arsenal +39
Liverpool -41
Man City +30

It still looks good but not quite the same as the original post. Also, the -50 of Sheffield United and the +46/+35 of Arsenal/City are massive outliers that distort the end result. Take those games out of the equation and it's pretty even.

Ah of course, that makes sense. Thanks for ruining my night ;D
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #997 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 pm »
I want us to win it just so i can stop giving a fuck.  I need a break like Klopp. 
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #998 on: Yesterday at 09:36:02 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
Will Salah be released for internationals?

Having an international brake with only 9 or so weeks left in the season is so freaking stupid. Zero time to get someone back if they pick up a knock. We should have a "covid" outbreak at the training center the day after the United match. All players and staff must be quarantined.   ;D

I wish we were playing today. That match was so electric. Need my fix!

Already confirmed hes not going. Word is that he asked to be left out.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/10/liverpool-boosted-as-egypt-agree-to-leave-mohamed-salah-out-of-friendlies
Logged

Online Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #999 on: Today at 03:56:22 am »
It genuinely feels like a really tight race, properly too tight to call. Ive tried to put together all the pros/cons for each team:

Arsenal
Pros
In rich vein of form and confidence high
Better GD means they just have to focus on wins and not push it chasing big scores
Experience from last year means less chance of cracking under pressure
Out of FA cup so can focus more on League
No major injury concerns

Cons
Toughest run in fixtures (away to City, Spurs, Man Utd)
International break comes when they are in good form so might disrupt their rhythm
Not sure about squad depth if they do get some injuries to key players
If they do have a wobble, memories of last years choke could make them panic

Man City
Pros
They have the experience of winning out at the business end of a season
Guardiola is a top top coach
The Troll is as close to a guarantee of goals as you can get in a striker and will probably bail them out in a tight game or 2
115 other reasons I cant quite put my finger on
No injury concerns
Easiest run in on paper

Cons
They are used to front-running, this will be the first time in years they have had to chase (and against 2 teams, not one)
Ederson out for 3-4 weeks (though may not miss many in the PL and his backup looked OK)
Likely to go deep in FA cup and CL so will probably get heavier schedule from here onwards
Lowest GD of the 3 teams challenging (but could easily batter a couple of teams to make it up)

The Mighty Reds
Pros
Klopps last season and its clear that has galvanised the squad, they would run in front of a bus for him
Despite a crazy injury list, our effort and performances have still been top notch
Enough players with experience of going through a close title race over the past 5 years
Top class players to come back after the international break (hopefully!)
The feel good factor and energy of the kids coming through and making big contributions
Momentum from winning the League Cup and giving the squad the additional hunger for more trophies
Nunez continuing to be a handful for defences and starting to add goals to that too
Man City play Arsenal, so at least one of them has to drop points

Cons
The frequency of heroic efforts we have had to put in could catch up with us before the end of the season
Any more injuries (especially attackers) would stretch us even further
Crazy fixture congestion as we fight for an unprecedented quadruple
Tricky away fixtures (Everton, Man Utd, Villa) in the run in
[tinfoil]A constant string of highly questionable decisions against us that have a direct impact on our results[/tinfoil]


Overall my gut feeling is that City are still the bigger threat - I think if they get their noses in front then they will go on to win it.  So when they play Arsenal a draw would probably be the best result - a total of 4 dropped points across the two teams, and assuming we win our game would give us a 2 and 3 point lead on them both. After that I would probably take an Arsenal win as it would leave City 4 points behind with Arsenal having the trickier run in. If City win that game, I can see Arsenal crumbling and falling away again this year. 

To state the obvious, that Forest win was absolutely vital in terms of setting us up for the pointy end of the season - if we had dropped points there I think we would have been 3rd favourites by quite a distance.
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 