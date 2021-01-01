It genuinely feels like a really tight race, properly too tight to call. Ive tried to put together all the pros/cons for each team:



Arsenal

Pros

In rich vein of form and confidence high

Better GD means they just have to focus on wins and not push it chasing big scores

Experience from last year means less chance of cracking under pressure

Out of FA cup so can focus more on League

No major injury concerns



Cons

Toughest run in fixtures (away to City, Spurs, Man Utd)

International break comes when they are in good form so might disrupt their rhythm

Not sure about squad depth if they do get some injuries to key players

If they do have a wobble, memories of last years choke could make them panic



Man City

Pros

They have the experience of winning out at the business end of a season

Guardiola is a top top coach

The Troll is as close to a guarantee of goals as you can get in a striker and will probably bail them out in a tight game or 2

115 other reasons I cant quite put my finger on

No injury concerns

Easiest run in on paper



Cons

They are used to front-running, this will be the first time in years they have had to chase (and against 2 teams, not one)

Ederson out for 3-4 weeks (though may not miss many in the PL and his backup looked OK)

Likely to go deep in FA cup and CL so will probably get heavier schedule from here onwards

Lowest GD of the 3 teams challenging (but could easily batter a couple of teams to make it up)



The Mighty Reds

Pros

Klopps last season and its clear that has galvanised the squad, they would run in front of a bus for him

Despite a crazy injury list, our effort and performances have still been top notch

Enough players with experience of going through a close title race over the past 5 years

Top class players to come back after the international break (hopefully!)

The feel good factor and energy of the kids coming through and making big contributions

Momentum from winning the League Cup and giving the squad the additional hunger for more trophies

Nunez continuing to be a handful for defences and starting to add goals to that too

Man City play Arsenal, so at least one of them has to drop points



Cons

The frequency of heroic efforts we have had to put in could catch up with us before the end of the season

Any more injuries (especially attackers) would stretch us even further

Crazy fixture congestion as we fight for an unprecedented quadruple

Tricky away fixtures (Everton, Man Utd, Villa) in the run in

[tinfoil]A constant string of highly questionable decisions against us that have a direct impact on our results[/tinfoil]





Overall my gut feeling is that City are still the bigger threat - I think if they get their noses in front then they will go on to win it. So when they play Arsenal a draw would probably be the best result - a total of 4 dropped points across the two teams, and assuming we win our game would give us a 2 and 3 point lead on them both. After that I would probably take an Arsenal win as it would leave City 4 points behind with Arsenal having the trickier run in. If City win that game, I can see Arsenal crumbling and falling away again this year.



To state the obvious, that Forest win was absolutely vital in terms of setting us up for the pointy end of the season - if we had dropped points there I think we would have been 3rd favourites by quite a distance.

