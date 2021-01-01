It genuinely feels like a really tight race, properly too tight to call. Ive tried to put together all the pros/cons for each team:
Arsenal
Pros
In rich vein of form and confidence high
Better GD means they just have to focus on wins and not push it chasing big scores
Experience from last year means less chance of cracking under pressure
Out of FA cup so can focus more on League
No major injury concerns
Cons
Toughest run in fixtures (away to City, Spurs, Man Utd)
International break comes when they are in good form so might disrupt their rhythm
Not sure about squad depth if they do get some injuries to key players
If they do have a wobble, memories of last years choke could make them panic
Man City
Pros
They have the experience of winning out at the business end of a season
Guardiola is a top top coach
The Troll is as close to a guarantee of goals as you can get in a striker and will probably bail them out in a tight game or 2
115 other reasons I cant quite put my finger on
No injury concerns
Easiest run in on paper
Cons
They are used to front-running, this will be the first time in years they have had to chase (and against 2 teams, not one)
Ederson out for 3-4 weeks (though may not miss many in the PL and his backup looked OK)
Likely to go deep in FA cup and CL so will probably get heavier schedule from here onwards
Lowest GD of the 3 teams challenging (but could easily batter a couple of teams to make it up)
The Mighty Reds
Pros
Klopps last season and its clear that has galvanised the squad, they would run in front of a bus for him
Despite a crazy injury list, our effort and performances have still been top notch
Enough players with experience of going through a close title race over the past 5 years
Top class players to come back after the international break (hopefully!)
The feel good factor and energy of the kids coming through and making big contributions
Momentum from winning the League Cup and giving the squad the additional hunger for more trophies
Nunez continuing to be a handful for defences and starting to add goals to that too
Man City play Arsenal, so at least one of them has to drop points
Cons
The frequency of heroic efforts we have had to put in could catch up with us before the end of the season
Any more injuries (especially attackers) would stretch us even further
Crazy fixture congestion as we fight for an unprecedented quadruple
Tricky away fixtures (Everton, Man Utd, Villa) in the run in
[tinfoil]A constant string of highly questionable decisions against us that have a direct impact on our results[/tinfoil]
Overall my gut feeling is that City are still the bigger threat - I think if they get their noses in front then they will go on to win it. So when they play Arsenal a draw would probably be the best result - a total of 4 dropped points across the two teams, and assuming we win our game would give us a 2 and 3 point lead on them both. After that I would probably take an Arsenal win as it would leave City 4 points behind with Arsenal having the trickier run in. If City win that game, I can see Arsenal crumbling and falling away again this year.
To state the obvious, that Forest win was absolutely vital in terms of setting us up for the pointy end of the season - if we had dropped points there I think we would have been 3rd favourites by quite a distance.