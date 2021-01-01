« previous next »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #960 on: Today at 02:02:56 pm »
The OPTA computer model predicted City to win by a point, but only on 86 points, i.e. getting 23/30 for the last 10 games.

Seems on the low side, but does suggest that all teams will still drop points.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #961 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:02:56 pm
The OPTA computer model predicted City to win by a point, but only on 86 points, i.e. getting 23/30 for the last 10 games.

Seems on the low side, but does suggest that all teams will still drop points.

Thats a truly gutting prospect.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #962 on: Today at 03:05:18 pm »
Anyone who thinks Arsenal will win all their games are off their tits.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #963 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 01:44:27 pm
anyone else really not enjoying this?! Yesterday was closest I have ever come to not watching a game, all just too stressful. My heart rate was 120 waiting for the penalty to be taken. A proper title race, knowing Jurgen is going and loving all our players a bit more with every game they play, I am struggling!!
I guess it depends on what you mean with "enjoy"  :D
It's certainly not like enjoying a cold beer and watching the sunset
I love it though. I think it will be an epic three-team drama until the end.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #964 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
It all now boils down to how many players we get fit and how quickly they can get themselves up to speed. It's not a slight on those who are playing in their place (they've been brilliant), but the only way we will get through the games is with lots of rotation which we have stuggled to do for the last few weeks.

If Jones, Trent are back and Mo is rested, 2 games a week will be fine.

This squad is stronger and fitter that 21/22 even if that one was a bit more experienced.

2 home games to come, hopefully Brighton will still be in their funk and we can get through them. Sheff Utd is a chance to score 4 or more then GD won't look so bad and hopefully we'll be top. We take it from there.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #965 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Ederson out for 3-4 weeks according to Brazilian media

With a muscle injury, Ederson should be removed from the Brazilian squad for the games against Spain and England.

Exams show that the goalkeeper suffered a problem with the rectus femoris in his right leg. The recovery period is 3 to 4 weeks.

The CBF has already been communicated by Manchester City.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #966 on: Today at 03:36:37 pm »
Really hope Arsenal go all out for a win v City as I think they will get derailed later in their London derbies. Especially if they still have an interest in Europe. City on the other hand...

Would love it if we come out a point to the good this time (we deserve a change in luck), but those draws at home to the other two are weighing on my mind.

We were awesome second-half yesterday though, with Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Elliott all starting, and Joe at left back and the derided Endo and Darwin making the dopers look like they had missed their daily dose. Makes you think we may well be in the conversation for a few years yet. Let's hope there is a twist or two left in Jurgen's storied career at Anfield and we can keep giving Pep nightmares.

Up the fantastic young reds!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #967 on: Today at 03:40:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:56:14 pm
The next game is the most important one. After that, it's the actual run-in.

A lot hinges on the City-Arsenal result and predictions will change based on that.
We win ours game abd it doesnt matter what happens in city /arsenal
We have two home games which we need to deliver in then lets see where we are .
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #968 on: Today at 03:46:51 pm »
I dont buy in to the notion that the game between Arse and City decides the league, plenty of games to be played and plenty of more twists and turns to come. All 3 teams have left it late recently to beat teams that many thought we would hammer. Progress in Europe will also play a part on how things unfold and for that reason Im really hoping Arse win tomorrow. Then you have the dreaded injuries, weve been hit badly but done brilliantly well to keep this run going, get our injured players back while the other two potentially losing a player here and there and it could have a huge bearing on the outcome.
