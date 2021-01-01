Really hope Arsenal go all out for a win v City as I think they will get derailed later in their London derbies. Especially if they still have an interest in Europe. City on the other hand...
Would love it if we come out a point to the good this time (we deserve a change in luck), but those draws at home to the other two are weighing on my mind.
We were awesome second-half yesterday though, with Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Elliott all starting, and Joe at left back and the derided Endo and Darwin making the dopers look like they had missed their daily dose. Makes you think we may well be in the conversation for a few years yet. Let's hope there is a twist or two left in Jurgen's storied career at Anfield and we can keep giving Pep nightmares.
Up the fantastic young reds!