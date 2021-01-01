It all now boils down to how many players we get fit and how quickly they can get themselves up to speed. It's not a slight on those who are playing in their place (they've been brilliant), but the only way we will get through the games is with lots of rotation which we have stuggled to do for the last few weeks.



If Jones, Trent are back and Mo is rested, 2 games a week will be fine.



This squad is stronger and fitter that 21/22 even if that one was a bit more experienced.



2 home games to come, hopefully Brighton will still be in their funk and we can get through them. Sheff Utd is a chance to score 4 or more then GD won't look so bad and hopefully we'll be top. We take it from there.