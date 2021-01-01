Its still going to be us against City for the league. We just have to try to win all our remaining games and stay ahead of them which after last night performance, we know we are more than capable of to do so
Arsenal with all due respect have some tough games ahead starting with City at Etihad. As good as they have been, I think they have peaked a little too soon with 10 more games to play
Excited and really looking to the business end of the season. Though the young lads have done magnificently, getting back Ali, Trent, Jones and Jota, in addition to Mo and Dom fully fit and raring to go would be key