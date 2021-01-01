Arsenal are a much better team now in my opinion and if it were at the Emirates id fancy them.



The only reason i'm concerned about the Utd and Everton game is that the spoiler mentality can be fruitful (as we seen at Anfield earlier in the season). We also need to hope that Spurs and Villa have the 4th and 5th places sorted as i don't want either of those teams needing a win against us. We've still to play all the teams in the top half of the table from 4th-9th - thats a ticky proposition for anyone really.



The concern for me with united and everton is we have a habit of playing at the level of our opposition. We were magnificent against city yesterday because we needed to be. Sometimes it feels like we get dragged into dogfights instead of properly playing our own game, particularly in those away fixtures where teams are desperate to get one over on us. We just need to go there without any fear, we've smashed them both on their own turf in recent seasons and there's no reason we can't do it again.It really is going to be one hell of a run in. I didn't think Arsenal had it in them and I still have them as third favourites but it does look like it'll go to the wire. Beat Brighton and I think we can quite enjoy the city arsenal game in the knowledge that whatever the result is, it helps us out in some way. A draw would be perfect but there's still that part of me that just wants city as far behind us as possible. A city win though and we'd be top by ourselves.