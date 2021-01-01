« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 59701 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #880 on: Today at 06:48:12 am »
It's as much in our hands as it is Arsenal's, and it's now fully out of City's. That for me given our depleted squad is a fantastic position to be in. A win would've been perfect but these games are so so difficult.

We just have to beat Brighton. I'd be pretty confident in us being top at the end of that game week if we do. Even if Arsenal win, that then opens a nice gap on the favourites and I struggle to see Arsenal winning out. A draw wasn't ideal but it was a better result for us than it was for them. With the mentality we are showing, and our past record when we have a sniff of the title, I genuinely wouldn't put it past us to win all 10 from here.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,575
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #881 on: Today at 07:09:32 am »
I expect we will be back on top by the end of next game week. From there on we just need to match the results of the other 2 and we win the league, simple as.

If Arsenal go to City and win, then fair fucks but I still think they have some dropped points in them.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,201
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #882 on: Today at 07:17:52 am »
We will all know much more by end of this week as European draws on Friday.

Wins in the FA Cup for us / City will move another match too so more congestion.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #883 on: Today at 07:25:23 am »
Its still going to be us against City for the league. We just have to try to win all our remaining games and stay ahead of them which after last night performance, we know we are more than capable of to do so

Arsenal with all due respect have some tough games ahead starting with City at Etihad. As good as they have been, I think they have peaked a little too soon with 10 more games to play

Excited and really looking to the business end of the season. Though the young lads have done magnificently, getting back Ali, Trent, Jones and Jota, in addition to Mo and Dom fully fit and raring to go would be key
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,541
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #884 on: Today at 07:30:53 am »
Best case scenario, Arsenal and City draw and then get each other in the champions league.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,201
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #885 on: Today at 07:31:41 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:30:53 am
Best case scenario, Arsenal and City draw and then get each other in the champions league.

PGMOL wont allow that. 😬
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #886 on: Today at 07:32:22 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 01:19:41 am

I think City will win quite comfortable against Arsenal like last year and that's not it but almost it for Arsenal.

Besides that I'm not scared of the derbies against United or Everton, if we're being serious about the title and with some players back we should win that like in the 21/22 season (5-0 and 4-1).


Arsenal are a much better team now in my opinion and if it were at the Emirates id fancy them.

The only reason i'm concerned about the Utd and Everton game is that the spoiler mentality can be fruitful (as we seen at Anfield earlier in the season). We also need to hope that Spurs and Villa have the 4th and 5th places sorted as i don't want either of those teams needing a win against us. We've still to play all the teams in the top half of the table from 4th-9th - thats a ticky proposition for anyone really.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #887 on: Today at 07:32:58 am »
Still in our own hands even though we have to make up 7 in GD.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #888 on: Today at 07:37:59 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 07:32:22 am
Arsenal are a much better team now in my opinion and if it were at the Emirates id fancy them.

The only reason i'm concerned about the Utd and Everton game is that the spoiler mentality can be fruitful (as we seen at Anfield earlier in the season). We also need to hope that Spurs and Villa have the 4th and 5th places sorted as i don't want either of those teams needing a win against us. We've still to play all the teams in the top half of the table from 4th-9th - thats a ticky proposition for anyone really.
The concern for me with united and everton is we have a habit of playing at the level of our opposition. We were magnificent against city yesterday because we needed to be. Sometimes it feels like we get dragged into dogfights instead of properly playing our own game, particularly in those away fixtures where teams are desperate to get one over on us. We just need to go there without any fear, we've smashed them both on their own turf in recent seasons and there's no reason we can't do it again.

It really is going to be one hell of a run in. I didn't think Arsenal had it in them and I still have them as third favourites but it does look like it'll go to the wire. Beat Brighton and I think we can quite enjoy the city arsenal game in the knowledge that whatever the result is, it helps us out in some way. A draw would be perfect but there's still that part of me that just wants city as far behind us as possible. A city win though and we'd be top by ourselves.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #889 on: Today at 07:38:30 am »
I'm not at all sure that the top teams will win their remaining games.
I dont think City are that impressive. In attack they rely massively on KdB to create chances, and their defense is kind of dubious. We should have punished them, and others could with more efficiency.

We will also have to play better than recently to win the remaining games. Our last game before this was a last-minute winner against one of the worst teams in the league, so we're not exactly dominant. The difference is of course that we're in the process of getting some top players back in the team.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #890 on: Today at 07:45:40 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 06:57:50 pm
I dont think there really is a clear favourite right now.
Yep.

Just need to beat Brighton.

P.S. although thats 20 days away! Fucking internationals  >:(
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #891 on: Today at 07:52:44 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:38:30 am
I'm not at all sure that the top teams will win their remaining games.
I dont think City are that impressive. In attack they rely massively on KdB to create chances, and their defense is kind of dubious. We should have punished them, and others could with more efficiency.

We will also have to play better than recently to win the remaining games. Our last game before this was a last-minute winner against one of the worst teams in the league, so we're not exactly dominant. The difference is of course that we're in the process of getting some top players back in the team.

I don't think City were bad at all yesterday. We were just that good. We should have punished them indeed, but i have never seen City been done by press so hard, not even when we battered them in previous years. Yesterdays second half was insane by our players, especially considering who was out. Unfortunately we didn't finish our chances and got robbed.

I still fear City over Arsenal. Arsenals defence is mental, but they have a few games in them where they just will fail to score, despite them scoring so much the last few weeks.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #892 on: Today at 07:59:39 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:52:44 am
I don't think City were bad at all yesterday. We were just that good. We should have punished them indeed, but i have never seen City been done by press so hard, not even when we battered them in previous years. Yesterdays second half was insane by our players, especially considering who was out. Unfortunately we didn't finish our chances and got robbed.

I still fear City over Arsenal. Arsenals defence is mental, but they have a few games in them where they just will fail to score, despite them scoring so much the last few weeks.
Think that's going to be an awful dull game, especially after how we picked apart City. Reckon Guardiola will be looking at total boring, stale possession for 'control' and Arteta probably happy with a draw not pushing it too much.
Logged

Online rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #893 on: Today at 08:07:16 am »
Despite the disappointment of not winning, i think the way we played will leave a mark on City. They know we did that with a couple of kids in the backline, reserve keeper and Mo and Darwin not back long enough to play 90.

They won't expect us to drop points now as players return. City won't be feeling like the machine they used to be.  Ederson will likely be out for a while too and, unlike us,  they have dropped points when key players were out this year.

We won the round,  even if we didn't quite land the knock-out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 