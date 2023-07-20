I don't get why people are saying it's in Arsenal hands?I mean don't get me wrong but I saw a team full of confidence today and I think we needed that for the run in.We're playing Sheffield at home. Why shouldn't we win 5/6/7-0 against them?So it's pretty close but if you ask me I'd rather have our run in and already played against City and Arsenal twice instead of having to go to the Etihad.I think City will win quite comfortable against Arsenal like last year and that's not it but almost it for Arsenal.Besides that I'm not scared of the derbies against United or Everton, if we're being serious about the title and with some players back we should win that like in the 21/22 season (5-0 and 4-1).Overall Arsenal had a kind run of games and scored a lot of goals but imo they're still too emotional and have a really thin squad. Adding the CL to that and having to play every 3-4 days will catch up with them.City, we'll see how they handle theirs, would love to see Villa get a point from them and Spurs doing their annual thing against them with an undeserved 1-0 home victory.