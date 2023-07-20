« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 58947 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,651
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:02:21 pm
Guardiola says Ederson's injury does not look good. So should miss a couple of games which could play into it all.

Huge blow for them if hes out - hes not rated on here obv but hes top tier and incredibly important to them and how they play
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 07:32:55 pm »
Ederson will be a big loss to them. Ortega is no Kelleher.

They wont face another side as tough as us again this season though.
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 07:26:16 pm
City now know they have to really get going if they want to win the league again. They have to win EVERY home game and as many away games. That means Pep will find the solution to Arsenal. Hope he doesn't, I'd rather Arsenal win if not a draw.

Thanks to lfc_Mikey, here are the scenarios now:

Liverpool/City draw then:
City beat Arsenal: Liv 67 City 66 Ars 64
City/ Arsenal draw: Liv 67 Ars 65 City 64
Arsenal beat City: Liv 67 Ars 67 City 63
We have to beat Brighton by 7 or even 8 goals for the third scenario to happen.

Can't underestimate Arsenal despite their games left. Chelsea and United are only considered difficult games based on the reputation of the teams. Chelsea have to come to the Emirates and they are shit and most likely will get battered like they did against us. United play Arsenal at a time when they probably have nothing to play for, and they are shit as well. The only truly hard game left for Arsenal after City is the North London derby.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm
We have to beat Brighton by 7 or even 8 goals for the third scenario to happen.

Can't underestimate Arsenal despite their games left. Chelsea and United are only considered difficult games based on the reputation of the teams. Chelsea have to come to the Emirates and they are shit and most likely will get battered like they did against us. United play Arsenal at a time when they probably have nothing to play for, and they are shit as well. The only truly hard game left for Arsenal after City is the North London derby.

I don't think they are saying we would be top if Arsenal win at the Etihad (they won't though). We would be level on points.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm
We have to beat Brighton by 7 or even 8 goals for the third scenario to happen.

Can't underestimate Arsenal despite their games left. Chelsea and United are only considered difficult games based on the reputation of the teams. Chelsea have to come to the Emirates and they are shit and most likely will get battered like they did against us. United play Arsenal at a time when they probably have nothing to play for, and they are shit as well. The only truly hard game left for Arsenal after City is the North London derby.
We're not running up the GD when we need to manage legs. I honestly don't see it us and Arsenal having the same points tally anyway.

Let's assess after the second leg.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 07:43:28 pm »
Just take one match at a time.

We need to beat Brighton and then can sit back and watch the other two play.

We will have a better idea after that weekend.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm
We're not running up the GD when we need to manage legs. I honestly don't see it us and Arsenal having the same points tally anyway.

Let's assess after the second leg.
We can score 10 goals in our next 2 home games. I mean look at Brighton away results recently: 0-4 to Luton, 0-3 to Fulham, 0-4 to Roma. Then we have Sheffield next.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:43:28 pm
Just take one match at a time.

We need to beat Brighton and then can sit back and watch the other two play.

We will have a better idea after that weekend.

Yep.

Were going to get players back after the international break as well.

Someone said it on the previous page but City really need to beat Arsenal at the Etihad. A loss there would not be great at all for them. So lets see. Arsenal are capable of winning of course but I just dont see it at the Etihad in such a huge game.

The main thing is that its still all to play for and any number of things can happen.
Logged
YWNA

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm »
If Arsenal win at the etihad they are welcome to the league

I suspect we ll be top by the end of the next match week

Then its back in our hands

We will have no Arsenal or city to play

Spurs at home

Villa no longer imperious at home

United and Everton not great

If we go back top because arsenal only get 0 or 1 points we should be big favourites to win

After the break our injury worries will ease massively

We could have a bench of kelleher , Trent , qansah ,
Robertson , Gravenberch , Jones , Elliott and Gakpo !
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
We can score 10 goals in our next 2 home games. I mean look at Brighton away results recently: 0-4 to Luton, 0-3 to Fulham, 0-4 to Roma. Then we have Sheffield next.

Let's not take Brighton lightly. They are fucking annoying to play at times so lets focus on that.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
We can score 10 goals in our next 2 home games. I mean look at Brighton away results recently: 0-4 to Luton, 0-3 to Fulham, 0-4 to Roma. Then we have Sheffield next.
We are not likely to finish on the same points anyway. Arsenal are ahead on GD and they can run up scores in one or two games to maintain their lead. Technically,  it's in their control because they have the advantage and they can maintain it.

However, that's as things stand and on the assumption they win every game. I don't see them winning the next one.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm
...if you're a knicker wetting fanny who knows fuck all

I don't get you..
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 07:48:13 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
We can score 10 goals in our next 2 home games.

Weve definitely got one or two of those performances in us before the end of this season. Theres going to be one of those games where we really click and give someone an absolute thumping.

Lets not worry about chasing goal difference. Win every game and it will take care of itself.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 07:09:01 pm
If they can beat us (at home and without Salah or Nunez) they can beat City away? Can't you see they aretwo completely different propositions?

You spent the City pre-match thread talking Arsenal up and now you've moved in here? So tedious.

Some of you need to piss off, i was predicting a title challenge at the start of the season when many on here were happy to finish top 4. Arsenal are top of the league so they have a good chance as anybody, i think many of you would rather me talk up the cheating team with 115 charges...
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
Some of you need to piss off, i was predicting a title challenge at the start of the season when many on here were happy to finish top 4. Arsenal are top of the league so they have a good chance as anybody, i think many of you would rather me talk up the cheating team with 115 charges...

Could you not talk up the team you support?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 07:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:51:24 pm
Could you not talk up the team you support?

Hmm lets go back to August or last month when i was saying this squad would challenge for the title and how we don't need any signings? What i'm saying is the team at the top of the league are currently favourites, its not an outlandish statement.


Quote from: Coolie High on July 20, 2023, 09:53:21 pm
Im backing us to win the league.

I said this in July.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 08:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:55:09 pm
Hmm lets go back to August or last month when i was saying this squad would challenge for the title and how we don't need any signings? What i'm saying is the team at the top of the league are currently favourites, its not an outlandish statement.



They are third favourites according to the bookies.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm »
Lets hope we can score a few against that shit show sheff Utd. Then Palace and Fulham to bring the goal difference back.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,324
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm »
To be actually in a title race is an incredible testament to Kloppo.

We could have potentially have landed a knockout blow today but we are still in swinging and have players to come back.

Only a fool would rule us out at this stage.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,438
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm »
One things's for sure - we're all Arsenal fans on Tuesday...
Logged

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:08:20 pm
They are third favourites according to the bookies.

Yep, still have by far the toughest run in. The result today was fairly neutral with the bookies. We stayed about the same odds. Man City gave up a small amount to Arsenal.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,699
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 08:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm
One things's for sure - we're all Arsenal fans on Tuesday...

Maybe getting kicked out knocks Arsenal's confidence.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
Some of you need to piss off, i was predicting a title challenge at the start of the season when many on here were happy to finish top 4. Arsenal are top of the league so they have a good chance as anybody, i think many of you would rather me talk up the cheating team with 115 charges...
:-* Enjoy your evening
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,795
  • ....mmm
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm »
Lowe knows ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAJvGf-GpJs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAJvGf-GpJs</a>
Logged
:D

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 08:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm
One things's for sure - we're all Arsenal fans on Tuesday...

Agree. Absolutely. They're already out of the FA cup, and are carrying few if any injuries.
1 game a week for them, whilst we battle onwards in 3 competitions is not ideal for the league outcome..
You only have to look at their form in February, after they played only 3 games in January, compared to our 7.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm »
3 weeks before our next league game - have the kids get us through Europa, few more minutes for Dom & Salah against that lot next weekend and get ready for Brighton.

3 points there and sit back and watch city/arsenal game.

Think it will come down away form.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 09:00:41 pm »
All 3 teams will win their last game easily so I think it may actually be decided in the penultimate week - us away to Villa, Arsenal away to United, City away to Fulham.

We've got to be at least a point ahead of the other 2 at that point really.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:00:41 pm
All 3 teams will win their last game easily so I think it may actually be decided in the penultimate week - us away to Villa, Arsenal away to United, City away to Fulham.

We've got to be at least a point ahead of the other 2 at that point really.

Worth mentioning it's highly likely all 3 teams will have a re-arranged game the midweek of the final game of the season... either Everton or, more likely, Fulham away for us.

I've been trying to see who has the "best" run-in from here and honestly can't decide, maybe City just.

Each side has some horrible away games. For us The Ev and United are a nightmare but we've seen us smash them both there in recent seasons.

I think with the way we are playing we will do it now. International break has come at a perfect time for us, come the Brighton game we should have a much stronger squad ready
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm
We have to beat Brighton by 7 or even 8 goals for the third scenario to happen.

Can't underestimate Arsenal despite their games left. Chelsea and United are only considered difficult games based on the reputation of the teams. Chelsea have to come to the Emirates and they are shit and most likely will get battered like they did against us. United play Arsenal at a time when they probably have nothing to play for, and they are shit as well. The only truly hard game left for Arsenal after City is the North London derby.

If we're going to do the whole look what we did to Chelsea, therefore Arsenal will do the same, then you surely have to wonder how they almost dropped points at home to a Brentford team that we absolutely thumped home and away.

The thing about Arsenal is they have a canny knack of dropping points in games you least expect them to.  Sure, they've been knocking them in of late, but I'd be shocked if they navigate the remaining fixtures outside the derby/Man City without a slip up.  It's just in them like herpes and ain't going away.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm by latortuga »
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #869 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm »
I'll take an Arsenal win right now. This run they are on will end soonish. It would be incredible if they get drawn against each other in CL. Our odds would skyrocket if that happens.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,067
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #870 on: Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm »
I can't believe anyone is walking away from this weekend with nothing but more confidence in our lads!

Arsenal will be judged in next month or so...as will city.
But I feel like with the gap and hopefully more players coming back until next league game we've been through our tougher hectic month
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,385
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #871 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm »
In 18-19 we were still in the driving seat even after we lost to City and drew against Leicester. However we only dropped points after that in two games and that was against Everton and Man United. I always felt that at the time there was an acceptance that it was a decent result but it turned out not to be because City won something like 14 out of their last 15.

We face those two fixtures again and Id argue we need to win at least one if not both. Both are shite and we cant show them any level of respect.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,870
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #872 on: Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm
In 18-19 we were still in the driving seat even after we lost to City and drew against Leicester. However we only dropped points after that in two games and that was against Everton and Man United. I always felt that at the time there was an acceptance that it was a decent result but it turned out not to be because City won something like 14 out of their last 15.

We face those two fixtures again and Id argue we need to win at least one if not both. Both are shite and we cant show them any level of respect.

We also drew at West Ham at some point around the Leicester draw. Again, in isolation an ok result.

City won 18 out of 19 I think.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #873 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm
In 18-19 we were still in the driving seat even after we lost to City and drew against Leicester. However we only dropped points after that in two games and that was against Everton and Man United. I always felt that at the time there was an acceptance that it was a decent result but it turned out not to be because City won something like 14 out of their last 15.

We face those two fixtures again and Id argue we need to win at least one if not both. Both are shite and we cant show them any level of respect.
Then we thought a draw was fine. We learnt that we need to beat them.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #874 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
Confident we can go on a run to finish the season. Given the situation we were in two weeks ago, think most of us wouldve taken a draw today. The fixtures havent been the toughest, but this has been our most difficult and important run of the season. Its up to us now to put finish the job.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,252
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #875 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
It's why the forest last minute win was so big - we'd already have been chasing if we had dropped points there.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,385
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #876 on: Today at 12:08:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:31:52 pm
We also drew at West Ham at some point around the Leicester draw. Again, in isolation an ok result.

City won 18 out of 19 I think.

Despite losing to City and drawing to both Leicester and West Ham, we were still top and clear of City by a point. So again it was in our hands but the Everton and United game cost us in the end. We are ahead of them by the same amount of points now and have them two games to come.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,326
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #877 on: Today at 12:21:45 am »
Every game we have left is Manchester City

That level. 10 games, do that we win the league. It's that simple
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 