Offline killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #600 on: Today at 04:55:19 pm »
We do have to factor in that we are not going into this game anywhere near full strength when talking about what we need to happen.
Offline pathetic

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #601 on: Today at 05:01:12 pm »
We must not fall in the trap that we fell in previous seasons. Every season we say the same thing, surely they won't win all their games. Surely they will drop points when they have the CL games in between. It won't be the first time that they actually didn't drop any points. I know it's a very big ask to ask our players, but we simply must win every game we have left and not lose against City at the very least. If Arsenal go in front of us, then so be it. I very much doubt that Arsenal will go unbeaten from now till the end of the season and if they do well I won't begrudge them the title as they would have deserved it completely.
Offline Pistolero

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #602 on: Today at 05:42:35 pm »
City game:

Oliver - Referee,
Coote - 4th official,
Attwell - VAR
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #603 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 04:35:20 pm
I guess I'm different in that I think City will drop points outside of Anfield game.

Their defence is leaky enough, squad small enough and CL will make things harder. De bruyne needs rest and Foden's form won't last

I think the match on Sunday is a must not lose more than anything.
I agree with you. City will be at their best on Sunday and will be a very, very tough team to beat. However week in week out you can see the weaknesses, which hasn't always been the case, and they've definitely got dropped points in them courtesy of their leaky defence. Obviously dreaming of a win to take us clear of them but ending the weekend top of the table is the priority, a draw would be a fine result. Just keep it in our own hands.
Offline actwithoutwords

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #604 on: Today at 06:05:28 pm »
I think the psychological aspect is important though. City have basically been in control of all the title races, apart from 2020 when it was over by February. They won every game in the run in in 18/19, streaked away after Christmas in 20/21, were always ahead of us in 21/22 and only dropped points to West Ham that they could afford to. Another long winning run in 22/23 with Arsenal disintegrating, and only dropped points after it had already been won.
Think even this season they feel like they will do what's necessary when it comes to it, even though they're behind. Draw at the weekend and they'll still fancy it. Lose and it will suddenly start to feel like it's not in their control anymore. In the way they did in November 2019.
Offline skipper757

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:13:48 pm »
The other aspect thats interesting is that its a 3-horse race for now.  Usually its City+1.  In 2014, Mourinhos Chelsea were up there but fell apart, but we were coming from a ways back anyway.

In 18/19 and 21/22, there wasnt a third contender that played City during the run-in.  That piece changes this year.  So thats a slightly different wrinkle to watching and hoping City dont beat cannon fodder all the way through the run-in.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #606 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 06:05:28 pm
I think the psychological aspect is important though. City have basically been in control of all the title races, apart from 2020 when it was over by February. They won every game in the run in in 18/19, streaked away after Christmas in 20/21, were always ahead of us in 21/22 and only dropped points to West Ham that they could afford to. Another long winning run in 22/23 with Arsenal disintegrating, and only dropped points after it had already been won.
Think even this season they feel like they will do what's necessary when it comes to it, even though they're behind. Draw at the weekend and they'll still fancy it. Lose and it will suddenly start to feel like it's not in their control anymore. In the way they did in November 2019.
That is true. However, they will know that a draw takes it out of their hands. We've shown that we're capable of incessantly winning too once the business end comes around.

No doubt though that a big home win would be huge in every respect. Here's hoping.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 06:05:28 pm
I think the psychological aspect is important though. City have basically been in control of all the title races, apart from 2020 when it was over by February. They won every game in the run in in 18/19, streaked away after Christmas in 20/21, were always ahead of us in 21/22 and only dropped points to West Ham that they could afford to. Another long winning run in 22/23 with Arsenal disintegrating, and only dropped points after it had already been won.
Think even this season they feel like they will do what's necessary when it comes to it, even though they're behind. Draw at the weekend and they'll still fancy it. Lose and it will suddenly start to feel like it's not in their control anymore. In the way they did in November 2019.
It has more to do with us as fans. A club that has won 19 titles should be calm regardless of the result but if we lose, some people's heads would fall off and they'll give up.

We need to embrace our history but not obsess about it. It's understandable for a club that's never won it or one that's not won it in a long time (doesn't apply to us anymore).

The fear makes some think we must be perfect (very unlikely) and that any dropped points are a disaster. The point of having winning experience is that it should make you calmer in these situations.

To extend this to our rivals, City will definitely not give up even if they lose because they have that confidence that winning brings (which we should have as well) but Arsenal would have given up if we beat them.
Online Haggis36

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #608 on: Today at 08:08:32 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:14:07 pm
That is true. However, they will know that a draw takes it out of their hands. We've shown that we're capable of incessantly winning too once the business end comes around.

No doubt though that a big home win would be huge in every respect. Here's hoping.

It also technically takes it out of ours too, though. I wouldn't like to be chasing down Arsenal's GD in the form they're currently in, and unlike others I actually think they have a decent shot at beating City at the Etihad (though if they win out from there, they probably deserve the title).

That said, I still make City favourites if we draw at the weekend. You look at their remaining fixtures, and Arsenal game aside (which could go either way to be honest) I'd be expecting them to win out, with home games against Villa, Luton, Wolves, West Ham and aways against Palace, Fulham and Forest - Spurs would be the only remaining wild card (and that's solely based on them being a bit of a bogey team in previous years, because City should be absolutely battering what is a defensively naive Spurs side 9 times out of 10).

Conversely whilst I'd expect us to win our remaining home games, Everton, Utd and Villa away are all tricky games for us and you could conceivably see us dropping points in any one of them, particularly the former two. For as dismal as Utd were yesterday (and all season), they still took points off us at Anfield - you just don't know what you're going to get in those sorts of games (ditto the Everton game - we've won 1 of our last SIX visits there, with four 0-0 draws, including in the year we ran away with it).

I could see us going undefeated, but I think the odds of us winning 10 games on the bounce with our injury list and European commitments is very slim and the first time we blink, we could very well find ourselves in that familiar position of 1 point behind City, watching and praying they drop points.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #609 on: Today at 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:08:32 pm
It also technically takes it out of ours too, though. I wouldn't like to be chasing down Arsenal's GD in the form they're currently in, and unlike others I actually think they have a decent shot at beating City at the Etihad (though if they win out from there, they probably deserve the title).

That said, I still make City favourites if we draw at the weekend. You look at their remaining fixtures, and Arsenal game aside (which could go either way to be honest) I'd be expecting them to win out, with home games against Villa, Luton, Wolves, West Ham and aways against Palace, Fulham and Forest - Spurs would be the only remaining wild card (and that's solely based on them being a bit of a bogey team in previous years, because City should be absolutely battering what is a defensively naive Spurs side 9 times out of 10).

Conversely whilst I'd expect us to win our remaining home games, Everton, Utd and Villa away are all tricky games for us and you could conceivably see us dropping points in any one of them, particularly the former two. For as dismal as Utd were yesterday (and all season), they still took points off us at Anfield - you just don't know what you're going to get in those sorts of games (ditto the Everton game - we've won 1 of our last SIX visits there, with four 0-0 draws, including in the year we ran away with it).

I could see us going undefeated, but I think the odds of us winning 10 games on the bounce with our injury list and European commitments is very slim and the first time we blink, we could very well find ourselves in that familiar position of 1 point behind City, watching and praying they drop points.
Good point, I forgot Arsenal were only two behind. Another boost for their goal difference coming tonight. Incredible really how quickly that's turned around since our game with them. I wrote then off but that's looking increasingly daft.

I agree, City will be favourites still unless we win. As long as it remains in our hands, I'm confident. Let's hope we can do the business and open up a nice gap on them..
Offline meady1981

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #610 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm »
Are Arsenal going too early...
Offline MH41

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #611 on: Today at 08:37:42 pm »
I think Arsenal's sparse schedule in January has given them an opportunity to rest, recover and go again.
They had 3 games, compared to our 7 games. (City had 4)
This, immediately after the hectic December and Christmas schedule I feel has contributed to our injury list.
No winter break for us. Some reward for being successful in the league cup. Bin those 2 legged semi finals!!!
Offline 6BigCups

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #612 on: Today at 08:40:22 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:37:42 pm
I think Arsenal's sparse schedule in January has given them an opportunity to rest, recover and go again.
They had 3 games, compared to our 7 games. (City had 4)
This, immediately after the hectic December and Christmas schedule I feel has contributed to our injury list.
No winter break for us. Some reward for being successful in the league cup. Bin those 2 legged semi finals!!!

This, plus luck with injuries and easy fixtures.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #613 on: Today at 08:51:43 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 08:40:22 pm
This, plus luck with injuries and easy fixtures.
We've had some luck with fixtures too. Luton and Forest are not bad when you have so many players out. Imagine if we played a big team away.
Offline Chris~

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #614 on: Today at 08:53:31 pm »
Arsenal using up all their xg over performance on the weaker sides. When will they learn (soon I hope)
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #615 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm »
Chelsea and United had good chances v City.
This Arsenal team will hurt City if they get similar chances.  The international break is coming at the wrong time for Arsenal.
If we beat City, I dont want Arsenal winning at the Etihad.it will give them immense belief.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #616 on: Today at 08:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:56:15 pm
Chelsea and United had good chances v City.
This Arsenal team will hurt City if they get similar chances.  The international break is coming at the wrong time for Arsenal.
If we beat City, I dont want Arsenal winning at the Etihad.it will give them immense belief.
A draw is the best result for us because the two teams will drop 2 points each.
Online newterp

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:58:47 pm
A draw is the best result for us because the two teams will drop 2 points each.

Yep - it needs to be a draw.

Spurs might beat them at the Toilet Bowl - but they are so random. Could also go down 3-0 inside 20 mins.
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #618 on: Today at 09:01:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:59:54 pm
Yep - it needs to be a draw.

Spurs might beat them at the Toilet Bowl - but they are so random. Could also go down 3-0 inside 20 mins.

Spurs will get destroyed by both teams. City had 20 shots to Spurs 2 in the FA cup.
I genuinely feel we need to win out.
Offline Larse

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #619 on: Today at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 05:01:12 pm
We must not fall in the trap that we fell in previous seasons. Every season we say the same thing, surely they won't win all their games. Surely they will drop points when they have the CL games in between. It won't be the first time that they actually didn't drop any points. I know it's a very big ask to ask our players, but we simply must win every game we have left and not lose against City at the very least. If Arsenal go in front of us, then so be it. I very much doubt that Arsenal will go unbeaten from now till the end of the season and if they do well I won't begrudge them the title as they would have deserved it completely.

Those to statement kind of contradict themselves. Arsenal looks in much better shape to win out from here than city does.

Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:45:55 pm
I agree with you. City will be at their best on Sunday and will be a very, very tough team to beat. However week in week out you can see the weaknesses, which hasn't always been the case, and they've definitely got dropped points in them courtesy of their leaky defence. Obviously dreaming of a win to take us clear of them but ending the weekend top of the table is the priority, a draw would be a fine result. Just keep it in our own hands.

We are prob not top though if we draw because Arsenal play Brentford on saturday
Online Air Jota

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #620 on: Today at 09:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:01:25 pm
Spurs will get destroyed by both teams. City had 20 shots to Spurs 2 in the FA cup.
I genuinely feel we need to win out.

Yet theyve both dropped points to Spurs already, and Arsenal have only won twice away v Spurs in the last decade.

Anything can happen in that game, its a derby
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #621 on: Today at 09:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:01:25 pm
Spurs will get destroyed by both teams. City had 20 shots to Spurs 2 in the FA cup.
I genuinely feel we need to win out.

I bet when we're about to play Spurs at home you're terrified and saying how tough it will be  ;D
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #622 on: Today at 09:08:33 pm »
Wonder if Porto knock them out (unlikely), will that help them for the league or give them doubts?
Probably better to get knocked out in the quarters where they play tougher teams than Brentford after?
But I can see them beating City.
Hence why we need to win on Sat and keep it in our hands.
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #623 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:07:08 pm
I bet when we're about to play Spurs at home you're terrified and saying how tough it will be  ;D

Not at all.  I think all 3 of us will beat Spurs.
United away is the one I dont like.
Offline The Test

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #624 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:26:57 pm

To extend this to our rivals, City will definitely not give up even if they lose because they have that confidence that winning brings (which we should have as well) but Arsenal would have given up if we beat them.

Yeah, as a great man once said, if they lose on Sunday theyll just keep chipping away at us.

As far as the Champions League goes, Id love both teams to get through to the semis and then meet each other. A two legged slugfest would really help us out. I dont give a shit if either of these win the Champions League as long as it helps our cause.
Offline jepovic

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #625 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm »
I think all three top teams will drop points. Good teams for sure, but none have this crushingly dominant feeling that we have seen from City and Liverpool some seasons. It's gonna be a fight until the end
Offline actwithoutwords

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #626 on: Today at 11:16:23 pm »
Looking at the fixture list, City have very easy league games around the semis. So a tricky quarter is probably more helpful.

Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Yeah, as a great man once said, if they lose on Sunday theyll just keep chipping away at us.

As far as the Champions League goes, Id love both teams to get through to the semis and then meet each other. A two legged slugfest would really help us out. I dont give a shit if either of these win the Champions League as long as it helps our cause.
Online Number 7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #627 on: Today at 11:20:17 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:35:07 pm
Are Arsenal going too early...

They've played some really shite teams in the past few games. Palace, Burnley, West Ham, and Sheffield United. And they have another home banker on the weekend against Brentford. No way they aren't winning that one too.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, bar the City and Spurs games , it's tough to see where they drop points.

A win on Sunday for us really is huge in so many ways.
Online Air Jota

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #628 on: Today at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 11:20:17 pm
They've played some really shite teams in the past few games. Palace, Burnley, West Ham, and Sheffield United. And they have another home banker on the weekend against Brentford. No way they aren't winning that one too.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, bar the City and Spurs games , it's tough to see where they drop points.

A win on Sunday for really is huge in so many ways.

They have an awful record at Old Trafford. That aside, winning every game until the end of the seaon would mean they won 18 games in a row. I cant see them having the mental fortitude to sustain that, especially if they stay in the CL
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #629 on: Today at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 11:20:17 pm
They've played some really shite teams in the past few games. Palace, Burnley, West Ham, and Sheffield United. And they have another home banker on the weekend against Brentford. No way they aren't winning that one too.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, bar the City and Spurs games , it's tough to see where they drop points.

A win on Sunday for really is huge in so many ways.

For that reason, if we beat City, I prefer City to beat Arsenal than the other way around if its not a draw.
An Arsenal win will give them immense belief.
Online Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #630 on: Today at 11:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:45 pm
For that reason, if we beat City, I prefer City to beat Arsenal than the other way around if its not a draw.
An Arsenal win will give them immense belief.

I would rather be 4 ahead of City and 5 clear of Arsenal, than 7 ahead of City and 2 clear of Arsenal
Online Number 7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #631 on: Today at 11:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 11:22:22 pm
They have an awful record at Old Trafford. That aside, winning every game until the end of the seaon would mean they won 18 games in a row. I cant see them having the mental fortitude to sustain that, especially if they stay in the CL

United are absolutely woeful. The only games they'll truly now get themselves up for are the 2 games against us. They would much rather fuck us up than beat Arsenal. Yesterday was absolutely embarrassing and the scoreline was actually flattering to United.

Also, i know many people say a certain team won't win X in a row (generally speaking, not aimed at you) but the games they've won has no bearing on the future games.
