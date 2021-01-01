That is true. However, they will know that a draw takes it out of their hands. We've shown that we're capable of incessantly winning too once the business end comes around.



No doubt though that a big home win would be huge in every respect. Here's hoping.



It also technically takes it out of ours too, though. I wouldn't like to be chasing down Arsenal's GD in the form they're currently in, and unlike others I actually think they have a decent shot at beating City at the Etihad (though if they win out from there, they probably deserve the title).That said, I still make City favourites if we draw at the weekend. You look at their remaining fixtures, and Arsenal game aside (which could go either way to be honest) I'd be expecting them to win out, with home games against Villa, Luton, Wolves, West Ham and aways against Palace, Fulham and Forest - Spurs would be the only remaining wild card (and that's solely based on them being a bit of a bogey team in previous years, because City should be absolutely battering what is a defensively naive Spurs side 9 times out of 10).Conversely whilst I'd expect us to win our remaining home games, Everton, Utd and Villa away are all tricky games for us and you could conceivably see us dropping points in any one of them, particularly the former two. For as dismal as Utd were yesterday (and all season), they still took points off us at Anfield - you just don't know what you're going to get in those sorts of games (ditto the Everton game - we've won 1 of our last SIX visits there, with four 0-0 draws, including in the year we ran away with it).I could see us going undefeated, but I think the odds of us winning 10 games on the bounce with our injury list and European commitments is very slim and the first time we blink, we could very well find ourselves in that familiar position of 1 point behind City, watching and praying they drop points.