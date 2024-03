A draw keeps us in the race, but it's very difficult to see us winning out in the end given our past experience of title races with city. A win puts us in position to win the league, albeit with a lot of football still to play. Puts City back on their heels ahead of some more tough games for them. Even if they bounce back to beat Arsenal afterwards then that's clear water between us and both of the other challengers. Judging by their recent form though City aren't going quietly.